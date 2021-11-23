What does next season look like for you? Will you be continuing Elite or shifting your focus to get ready for college gymnastics?

Next season, I will be continuing with Elite for my senior year. I am extremely excited to be going to UCLA next fall, but I knew that I wanted to finish out this coming season as an Elite and hopefully get another international assignment in the spring.

Tell us about making the decision to go to UCLA and what you might like to study.

A handful of reasons led me to choose UCLA. I had three main priorities in mind when looking for the college that would be the best fit for me. I wanted to make sure that the academics were just as important to the team as the sport was, that the team dynamic was more of a “family” rather than just a group of girls coming together to compete for a single school sport, and ultimately, that it was in California. I wanted to stay close to my parents in the Bay Area after living out of state for over a year. It just made me feel more comfortable knowing that if I needed to get home, it was easily accessible. UCLA had everything I was looking for! I hope to study psychology or something where I’m able to help others, maybe kids or athletes.

What are some of your future goals in the sport?

Some of my goals as I finish off this Elite season are to make one last international assignment in the spring of 2022 and just have some fun competing! My future goals for college are to be able to compete beam as much as possible and then hopefully transition into being an all-around competitor for the team.

When you look back on your career so far, what are you most proud of?

It’s hard to say what I am most proud of. I’m proud of how I’ve grown as a result of being a part of this sport. I’ve learned persistence, how to handle disappointment, and how to be dedicated in pursuing your goals. I am also proud of some of the results from my blood, sweat and tears. I’m so happy to say that I am a four-time national team member and to have been on two international assignments. I am also really proud of myself for this past month, where I got to compete in Switzerland and sign my NLI with UCLA!

What do you like to do when you’re not in the gym?

When I’m not in the gym, I love to spend any free time with my friends and family, travel, and just hang out around the house watching Netflix or TikToks. Since I’ve been traveling a lot this past month, I’m really excited to be able to just stay in one place for a while and have some time to myself where I’m able to focus on just school and training.

What is one thing fans might not know about you?

One thing fans might not know about me is that I did a season of softball when I was 9 years-old and I did dance from about 3 years-old to 15 years-old, as well as gymnastics.

What’s one item on your bucket list?

One item on my bucket list would be to visit all of the Disney properties and parks. I’d love to travel the world to the Disneyland parks in Hong Kong, Paris, Shanghai, and Tokyo, as well as be able to go back to Disneyland in Anaheim, the Aulani in Hawaii, and Disney World in Orlando!