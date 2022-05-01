Where Are They Now? | Catching up with Andreea Raducan 

When you look back on your Olympic experience in Sydney, do any good memories come to mind or has the experience been tainted by the gold medal being stripped?

Honestly, I did not expect my participation in Sydney would come with such an experience. However, I still love this competition – the Olympics – for the values which it conveys and for the fact that it’s the only competition where all sports and all countries have the opportunity to meet.

I know you have made attempts to get your gold medal back but have been unsuccessful. Do you still hold out hope that you will someday get that medal back?

I think of myself as someone who has managed to get the best out of such an unpleasant experience like the one I had to go through in Sydney. If sometime in the future a similar situation would arise and the IOC President and his team would make a correct assessment of the situation – and not make a child athlete pay for the mistakes of others as they did in my case – if this were to happen, then there’s a chance that my case could be solved. Thinking about it – if what happened to me was fair and a correct judgment, we wouldn’t even be talking about it today, would we? I believe that more caution was required, which in my case did not exist at all. I remember them saying: “We all know that you are innocent, but we’re still taking your medal away.” This is how some of the commission’s members saw my situation at the time. Yet, this is no bargaining matter. In all sincerity, I admit that even though 22 years have passed from the Olympic Games in Sydney, the most common question that I am still asked is this: “When will you get your All-Around gold medal back?” It is seen as an injustice that people did not forget even after such a long time. The International Olympic Committee does not want to admit that it can make mistakes. Yet, it is never too late to correct an error, as long as it is in your power to do it.

Have you spoken to your teammate Simona Amanar since Sydney? Have you ever talked about what happened?

Of course, we speak on the phone regularly and see each other occasionally. We didn’t talk about the medal with Simona, because this is not something she could set right. What’s important for me is that the IOC would admit that they exacerbated my case and for them to recognize my title, which I won in the All-Around final.

Were there any challenges with returning to training and eventually competing after Sydney? Did you feel like you had something to prove?

I felt this injustice much more deeply than I could have shown to the outside world. It was a huge disappointment and as much as I tried to analyze it, I couldn’t find a proper reason for what happened. I didn’t want to hear about gymnastics at all, even though the sport itself wasn’t to blame. The support of people everywhere, but especially the support of my family and coaches, gave me the strength to move on. The next year, in 2001, at the World Championships in Belgium, I had the opportunity to win five medals (three gold and two bronze) and to thank all those who trusted me and appreciated my performance in Sydney, but also the effort to overcome that difficult situation.

What led to your decision to retire in 2002?

It was a decision I didn’t want to think about for a long time, but I felt like I couldn’t continue at the level of performance I was used to and that made me unhappy. I thought it would be better to say “thank you” and think about my future career, keeping close to heart all the special moments created over the 15 years spent training in the gym.

When you look back on your career as a whole, what are you most proud of?

There’s a saying that we learn more from failure than from success. With this in mind, I’m proud that I managed to get up and get myself together after every difficult obstacle (especially after the injustice in Sydney), but also for how I managed to handle every success, still keeping a realistic, balanced and down to earth attitude, no matter how good I got, how much acclaim I received.