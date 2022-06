Where Are They Now? | Catching up with Josh Dixon

I never sought out to be the ‘gay-athlete’ and I recognized the power of visibility of those I looked to in sports. In speaking to why it doesn’t always exist in gymnastics, it’s because undoubtedly there’s those rumblings of “well the committee doesn’t like gays, the national team staff doesn’t like XYZ, the judge’s blah blah blah, let me just focus on being a gymnast…” I recognize that but I saw it as an excuse or too narrow of a view on the sport. Trust me, I heard it all from some of my more dramatic teammates.

Subjectivity in the sport exists, no doubt, you are literally judged on what the performance looks like, but these ‘what-if’ factors never disrupted my mind or my process. In the vein of visibility, for me, if not for athletes like Dominique Dawes, Michael Johnson, the Williams Sisters, Lisa Leslie, etc., I, quite frankly, wouldn’t have been able to believe in a dream of that magnitude without seeing somebody who looked like me. Same goes for the LGBTQ players; BJK, Martina Navratilova, Greg Louganis, etc. So, I would say to those in the sport right now, coaches included, allies included, think about the impact others had on you and your journey, and if you’re doing that for those who are looking to you while expanding the responsibilities of your role within the sport.

What advice would you give to athletes out there who may be struggling with their identity?

Know that you’re not alone. Know that you have a tremendous community in the gymnastics landscape to seek the advice and mentorship that you need. There are allies, coaches, gym owners, that ARE here for the right reasons and never hesitate to ask for help.

What have you been up to since retiring from gymnastics?

I’ve had a fun journey since. Immediately after concluding gymnastics, I worked on a coordinated US Senate race in the 2016 election cycle, which led to working for a Latina female within the halls of the United States Congress. I operated a family office, founded a PR/ Media advisory company, became a co-owner in a professional soccer team (impetus being leveling up women in sports and bringing value + experience to the conversation around gender equity in the workplace). I own and operate a SPV for tech investing and currently partner in the VC space, which has been the perfect confluence of experience and love of sports to the business and investment side of venture opportunities in the sports ecosystem. Most recently, an endeavor that I’m particularly proud of, is having awarded a sixth scholarship back to my High School alongside my foundation partner (who was also my High School classmate, and prom date, before I knew I was into guys LOL). Like anybody, I’m still learning more about my passions that inspire me and I’m grateful to have a tremendous opportunity to pursue professional endeavors.