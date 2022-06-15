Where Are They Now? | Catching up with Josh Dixon

You came out publicly in 2012. What led you to that moment?

What led to that moment was recognizing that I could no longer do this thing where I’d park one side of me far far away to then strictly focus on the craft. It worked up to a point, a point I realized in college, but not until I brought my entire self to the sport was I able to further unlock my potential, enjoy the sport, and navigate gymnastics with a clear mind.

A close friend and teammate helped me recognize that the platform and level in which I was competing was so much more than myself. I embraced that responsibility. Yes, I was going to pour every bit of myself into the craft and put being an athlete first, but if along the way I could help represent a different constituency of athletes in the LGBTQ+ community, the Black community, the Japanese community (I’m half Japanese), the adopted-youth community (I’m adopted), I was going to do it. It also helped alleviate pressure – I always competed far better and with much more freedom when I mentally positioned it for the benefit of somebody or something else. Additionally, I would be doing a disservice to the gymnasts I looked up to, the pioneers in gymnastics and other sports that were out and visible athletes that allowed me to dream.

The sport of gymnastics has a pretty large LGBTQ+ fan base and over time we’ve started to see more openly gay athletes on the competition floor. During your time, you were one of the only ones. Why do you think visibility is so important?

We love to see it! Speaking to the fan and community engagement mentioned above, it’s super important to highlight those storylines and journeys to make things real and engaging for people who are watching the sport. To have that emotional connection. It’s tremendously important because with visibility comes awareness, awareness leads to education, education sparks creativity and innovation, and in turn, a more dynamic, larger, inspired community. Especially for kids! If they can see somebody, talk to somebody, go to a sport that is safe and welcoming for them by their peers/coaches/etc., that’s the true value of sports. It unites, inspires, and helps unlock potential.