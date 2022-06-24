Where Are They Now? | Catching up with Corrie Lothrop 

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with your Elite career – when you think back on that now, what are your reflections as well as some of your favorite memories?

When I think back, I definitely see myself as being so young. I prioritized gymnastics and really nothing else, but that is likely why I was able to go so far in my gymnastics career. My favorite memory has to be competing at the 2008 U.S. Championships because it was held in Boston. I grew up in Massachusetts and I had lots of friend and family support there. It wasn’t just a packed house, but a super loud one!

Talk a little about the experience of the 2008 Olympic Trials!

I was just so happy and honored to even be at Olympic Trials. Camps were always hard for me, because even though I had competed internationally and represented Team USA, I’m not sure if I ever truly saw myself as being “in the mix,” so when I qualified for Trials, I literally couldn’t believe it!

How did you first become interested in Cirque du Soleil?

I’ve always been interested in Cirque because I think as gymnasts, we see it as the pinnacle of our gymnastics career since there’s no other way to have it be your “job” unless you’ve gone pro. Since seeing my first show back in maybe 2005 or 2006, I thought those performers were so cool and wondered what type of life they must live! I applied and submitted my profile into the database back in 2017, two years after I graduated from Utah. I chose to not go right into Cirque after graduating college because I needed a break from it all. I tried to be a “normal” adult, worked in retail, was a server, got my Master’s degree… turns out that life wasn’t for me either (laughs)! So I auditioned for Le Rêve and ended up performing in that from 2019 to 2020, when the show closed.