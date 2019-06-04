By Anna Rose Johnson
Summer is almost here, and we’re all gearing up for a spectacular season of elite gymnastics! In celebration of all the amazing athletes we’ll be cheering on in the coming months, we’ve put together our hardest quiz ever. If you answer each question correctly, you’re a gymnastics genius!
1. Who were the top three women’s all-around medalists at the 1996 Olympic Games?
a. Lilia Podkopayeva, Roza Galieva, Lavinia Milosovici
b. Simona Amanar, Lilia Podkopayeva, Gina Gogean
c. Lilia Podkopayeva, Gina Gogean, Simona Amanar
2. Who were the top three men’s all-around medalists at the 2008 Olympic Games?
a. Yang Wei, Kohei Uchimura, Jonathan Horton
b. Yang Wei, Kohei Uchimura, Benoit Caranobe
c. Kohei Uchimura, Benoit Caranobe, Hiroyuki Tomita
3. The 2000 Olympic uneven bars title was won by…
a. Svetlana Khorkina
b. Ling Jie
c. Emilie Le Pennec
4. The 1997 World Championships were held in…
a. Tianjin
b. Lausanne
c. Los Angeles
5. The 1956 Summer Olympic Games were held in...
a. Helsinki
b. Rome
c. Melbourne
6. Which Olympic legend did not compete at the 1999 World Championships?
a. Andreea Raducan
b. Oksana Chusovitina
c. Elena Zamolodchikova
7. The highest U.S. finisher in the 1988 Olympic Women’s All-Around was…
a. Brandy Johnson
b. Phoebe Mills
c. Chelle Stack
8. The 1984 U.S. Olympic men’s team won their historic gold ahead of which two countries?
a. Japan and France
b. China and Japan
c. France and China
9. How many World and Olympic medals has Aliya Mustafina won?
a. 16
b. 17
c. 18
10. Catalina Ponor competed in which of these World Championships?
a. 2003, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2017
b. 2002, 2005, 2006, 2011, 2017
c. 2003, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017
11. Vitaly Scherbo of the Soviet Union won his six Olympic gold medals in 1992 on which events?
a. Team, All-Around, Vault, Parallel Bars, Still Rings, Pommel Horse
b. Team, All-Around, Vault, Floor Exercise, Parallel Bars, High Bar
c. All-Around, Parallel Bars, Still Rings, Pommel Horse, High Bar
12. In which years did Shannon Miller win back-to-back World AA titles?
a. 1990 and 1991
b. 1993 and 1994
c. 1994 and 1995
13. Which of these gymnasts share a birthday on Olympic Day (June 23rd)?
a. Chellsie Memmel, Bridget Sloan, Alicia Sacramone
b. Tatiana Lisenko, Tatiana Gutsu, and Elizabeth Price
c. Chellsie Memmel, Bridget Sloan, Tatiana Lisenko
14. The 1996 U.S. Olympic women’s team won gold by how many points?
a. 0.821
b. 0.827
c. 0.823
15. Who were the three alternates of the 2008 U.S. Olympic women’s team?
a. Ivana Hong, Shayla Worley, and Jana Bieger
b. Corrie Lothrop, Jana Bieger, and Ivana Hong
c. Shayla Worley, Jana Bieger, and Randy Stageberg
16. The 2002 World beam title was won by…
a. Ashley Postell
b. Courtney Kupets
c. Oana Ban
17. Which European Championships has Sandra Izbașa competed in?
a. 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013
b. 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012
c. 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012
18. Who were the members of the Chinese women’s team at the 2008 Olympics?
a. Cheng Fei, Fan Ye, He Kexin, Jiang Yuyuan, Li Shanshan, and Yang Yilin
b. Cheng Fei, Deng Linlin, He Kexin, Jiang Yuyuan, Li Shanshan, and Yang Yilin
c. Cheng Fei, Deng Linlin, He Kexin, Jiang Yuyuan, Xiao Sha, and Yang Yilin
19. Who won the 2007 World women’s floor exercise bronze?
a. Youna Dufournet
b. Cassy Vericel
c. Isabelle Severino
20. Who qualified first to the 2000 Olympic men’s all-around?
a. Alexei Nemov
b. Oleksandr Beresh
c. Alexey Bondarenko
21. The 2010 Pacific Rim Championships were held in…
a. Vancouver
b. Medellin
c. Melbourne
22. The 2006 U.S. Championships were held in…
a. Chicago
b. St. Paul
c. Hartford
23. Nadia Comăneci’s birthday is...
a. November 10
b. November 11
c. November 12
24. In which years did Kristal Uzelac win her three consecutive U.S. junior all-around titles?
a. 1999, 2000, 2001
b. 2000, 2001, 2002
c. 2001, 2002, 2003
25. How many World and Olympic medals has Kohei Uchimura won?
a. 26
b. 27
c. 28
ANSWERS
1: C, 2: B, 3: A, 4: B, 5: C, 6: B, 7: A, 8: B, 9: C, 10: A, 11: A, 12: B, 13: C, 14: A, 15: B, 16: A, 17: C, 18: B, 19: B, 20: A, 21: C, 22: B, 23: C, 24: A, 25: C
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com