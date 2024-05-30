Quick Chat! Brody Malone Saddles Up for Championships | 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships

By Megan Roth

After winning the U.S. All-Around title in 2021 and 2022, and becoming the World Champion on high bar in 2022, Brody Malone suffered a devastating injury at the 2023 DTB Pokal Cup: a tibial plateau fracture, a partially torn PCL, and a fully torn LCL.

Three surgeries later, Malone is back and ready to make a run for his second Olympic Games. At the 2024 Winter Cup, he made his comeback to competition in a spectacular fashion, competing on pommel horse, rings, and parallel bars.

Today at the Xfinity U.S. Championships, Malone will compete in the All-Around for the first time since his injury. The routines he plans to compete here are similar to what he competed before his injury and he plans on these being his routines for Olympic Trials and the Olympics if he makes the team.

The recovery process for Malone was long and difficult. He had to completely relearn how to walk, and until recently, he wasn’t able to tumble on the real floor. “It was a hard process,” Malone said. “But, I’m very happy with my progress and where I’m at now.”

Malone trains at EVO in Sarasota, Florida alongside a tight-knit team including Shane Wiskus, Curran Phillips, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Alex Diab. “The facility is amazing,” Malone said. “The coaches are awesome. And then we have a very tight-knit team down there.”

Even with the pressure that comes with an Olympic year, Malone is confident in his training.

“I try to just turn my mind off, to be honest,” Malone told us after podium training. “I mean, it’s just gymnastics. That’s what I keep telling myself. I’ve prepared for these competitions for my whole life. There’s nothing new about it. I mean, I’m just doing what I do in the gym every single day.”

The 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships kick off today in Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas! The senior men compete 7:00-9:30 CT on Thursday and 6:45-9:00 CT on Saturday.

For our full men’s preview with a look at the entire field, Click Here!

Live Results: Men | Women