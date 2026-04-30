Brody Malone: “A Full Circle Moment”

AN EPIC EVO-LUTION

Inside Gymnastics went in-depth with EVO Executive Director Kevin Mazeika and interviewed eight senior athletes in our April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine for this very special behind-the-scenes look. You can see more with all of them on InsideGym.com, across our social media @InsideGym and on our Inside Gymnastics YouTube channel.

Christy Sandmaier, Nate Salsman, and Sarahy Mora Rincon contributed to “An Epic EVOlution.”

Photos by Michael Jaroh; Ricardo Bufolin and Lloyd Smith

“A Full Circle Moment.”

Brody Malone has remained a consistent presence at the top of U.S. men’s gymnastics.

At the 2025 World Championships, Malone added another high bar title to his résumé, capturing gold with a 14.933 to secure his second World Championship on the event. He finished ahead of Olympic champion Hashimoto Daiki and Great Britain’s Joe Fraser, reinforcing his position among the top high bar workers in the world.

“It feels amazing… definitely a full-circle moment,” Malone said after his world title win.

It’s the latest milestone in a career that has already included multiple national titles, world medals, and an Olympic bronze.