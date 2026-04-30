30 Apr Brody Malone: “A Full Circle Moment”
AN EPIC EVO-LUTION
Inside Gymnastics went in-depth with EVO Executive Director Kevin Mazeika and interviewed eight senior athletes in our April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine for this very special behind-the-scenes look. You can see more with all of them on InsideGym.com, across our social media @InsideGym and on our Inside Gymnastics YouTube channel.
Christy Sandmaier, Nate Salsman, and Sarahy Mora Rincon contributed to “An Epic EVOlution.”
Photos by Michael Jaroh; Ricardo Bufolin and Lloyd Smith
“A Full Circle Moment.”
Brody Malone has remained a consistent presence at the top of U.S. men’s gymnastics.
At the 2025 World Championships, Malone added another high bar title to his résumé, capturing gold with a 14.933 to secure his second World Championship on the event. He finished ahead of Olympic champion Hashimoto Daiki and Great Britain’s Joe Fraser, reinforcing his position among the top high bar workers in the world.
“It feels amazing… definitely a full-circle moment,” Malone said after his world title win.
It’s the latest milestone in a career that has already included multiple national titles, world medals, and an Olympic bronze.
Malone first made his mark on the international stage with a high bar world title in 2022, quickly establishing himself as one of Team USA’s leading athletes heading into the Paris quad. But in 2023, his momentum was interrupted by a major knee injury at the DTB Pokal Cup. The injury required three surgeries and months of recovery, putting his future in the sport into question.
However, he didn’t give up, returning in 2024 and picking up right where he left off.
In his first season back competing All-Around, Malone claimed his third U.S. national title, securing his place on the Olympic team. In Paris, he helped lead the U.S. men to a team bronze medal, the program’s first Olympic team medal since 2008.
Training at EVO Gymnastics, he remains in a high-performance environment alongside Olympians and world-level athletes. Malone wasn’t the only EVO athlete to find success at the 2025 World Championships, as Donnell Whittenburg also captured gold on rings.
“There were two of us that won gold, so now we get to go back to the same gym with two world gold medals,” Malone said.
“Being at EVO has been an amazing experience. The team atmosphere and culture is absolutely world class,” Malone said. “It is so much easier and more beneficial to train at a high level when you are surrounded by people with the same goals as you.”
That environment—paired with a strong coaching staff and top-notch medical support—has helped elevate the level of training within the program, continuing to build on Malone’s success. Malone’s career stands among the most accomplished in U.S. men’s gymnastics, leaving an undeniable mark on the sport.
For More:
Stephen Nedoroscik: Our Mission Is For Team USA
Alex Diab: “We Wanted The Best. We Wanted To Represent EVO.”
Donnell Whittenburg: Never To Late To Follow Your Dreams
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