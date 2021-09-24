Next Stop… Japan!

British team named for 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

British Gymnastics today announced both the men’s and women’s artistic teams set to compete at next month’s Artistic World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Reigning bars world silver medalist Becky Downie is named in the women’s team alongside Claudia Fragapane, who won world floor bronze in 2017, and Commonwealth champion Georgia Mae Fenton, with 16-year-old Ruby Stacey completing the line up as she’s selected for her first major championship.

The six-strong men’s team is also a mixture of youth and experience, with 2016 Olympian Brinn Bevan, 2018 European floor champion Dom Cunningham, four-time European medallist Courtney Tulloch and the current British all-around champion Joshua Nathan, joined by major championship debutants Hayden Skinner and Joe Cemlyn-Jones.

The Championships take place from 18th-24th October and will see gymnasts vying for all-around and individual apparatus titles. This year there is no team event. It will be the first time the worlds has taken place since 2019 where Britain’s Max Whitlock MBE and Joe Fraser won individual apparatus titles, Becky Downie won uneven bars silver and Ellie Downie won bronze.

James Thomas, British Gymnastics Performance Director, said: “We’re excited to announce this team and see our fantastic British artistic gymnasts compete on the world stage again. The line-up shows a great mix of experienced world class gymnasts with new faces who are ready to make their mark. We’re confident that we’ll see some very special performances and memorable moments for gymnastics fans to enjoy.

“With an unprecedented competition calendar brought about through the delayed Olympic Games it is great to be able to showcase our depth of talent across the men’s and women’s programmes with the outstanding gymnasts chosen for this World Championships. British Gymnastics will be doing everything we can to support the gymnasts and create an environment for them to excel.”