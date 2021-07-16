ADVERTORIAL

GK Elite to Outfit USA Gymnastics Olympic Athletes On-Mat at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for the First Time

By Christy Sandmaier

After a year of uncertainty, a five-year road to Tokyo, daily COVID tests and temperature checks, arenas without fans, no cheering, no high-fiving, and DIY yourself medal ceremonies, one thing is certain once the Games get underway next week, Team USA gymnasts will be shining bright and decked out in their finest when they hit the mat to go for the gold and make history – with 7600 Swarovski® crystals and 76 hand-applique stars for the women to be exact.

As the 2020 Olympic Team apparel sponsor of USA Gymnastics, GK Elite competitive leotards will be worn by both the women’s and men’s gymnastics teams at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Although GK has been the manufacturer of previous Olympic Games garments, this will mark the first time that GK Elite’s branding will appear on leotards and apparel worn by the women’s and men’s gymnastics teams at the Olympic Games, an honor previously held by Under Armour and Adidas.

“GK Elite has been a valued partner of USA Gymnastics for over two decades, and we know they share our commitment to supporting gymnasts at all ages and across all disciplines,” said Li Li Leung, President and CEO of USA Gymnastics. “We are excited to see our teams compete at the Olympics in GK’s outstanding apparel.”

The designs being worn by Team USA will be unveiled on-mat during competition in Tokyo. The leotards and men’s apparel all incorporate strong design cues that insight a sense of patriotism, strength, and confidence. Additionally, the women’s leotards are each adorned with thousands of radiant Swarovski®crystals, providing epic sparkle to every athlete’s look that will be sure to capture the attention of all, and giving each leotard a shine that will stand out on the competition mat.

Each Olympic Games garment was designed with the athletes in mind. All the uniforms are made in the USA, having been designed, cut and assembled at the Elite Sportswear headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania.

“GK Elite has a rich heritage as the leading apparel for competitive gymnasts and we are proud to have our brand represented on the sport’s greatest stage by Team USA,” said Girisha Chandraraj, President and CEO of Elite Sportswear. “We are proud to represent Team USA in Tokyo and look forward to cheering on the women’s and men’s teams as they go for gold.”

Preparation and performance are the focus of course, but a little bling won’t hurt. And so, as the eyes of the world turn to Tokyo, one thing they’re guaranteed to see in the Ariake Gymnastics Centre along with some historic gymnastics from Team USA, is a whole lot of sparkle.