Bridget Sloan, Norah Flatley and Kyla Bryant Headline Inside Gym on Tour Atlanta, This Saturday July 22!

by Christy Sandmaier

5,4,3,2,1 – Atlanta!

On Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 12-5pm, Inside Gymnastics magazine continues it’s Summer 2023 road trip at Intown Stars Gymnastics in Decatur, GA for our second Inside Gymnastics on Tour event. Bringing the Inside Gymnastics magazine experience to life, Inside Gymnastics on Tour will provide an all-inclusive, interactive learning and motivational growth experience in a high-energy, athlete-centric setting! Athletes of all ages and levels, coaches, parents, gym owners and fans are all welcome!

Featuring an all-star lineup, the exciting slate of presenters includes 2008 Olympic team silver medalist, 2009 World All-Around Champion and nine-time NCAA Champion for the Florida Gators Bridget Sloan; four-time NCAA All-American and 2023 AAI Award nominee Norah Flatley (UCLA and Arkansas); NCAA All-American and AAI Award finalist for Stanford and University of Arkansas Assistant Coach Kyla Bryant; and Athlete Performance Specialist Mike Linn.

What To Expect!

The goal of Inside Gymnastics on Tour is to place the focus on the athletes and bring together a group whose experiences will not only inspire the next generation but paint a picture of positivity and accessibility so that every athlete at every level feels included, empowered, and has the opportunity to meet and take photos with some of their favorite stars from both the Elite and NCAA field!

July 22 Session Summaries:

12:30pm – “Exceptional & Inspiring Leadership” – Kyla Bryant

Growing up in Athens, GA, competing for Stanford University and now the Assistant Coach of the University of Arkansas – Kyla Bryant has led her life in a way that aims for goals at the highest level while doing her best to impact those around her with her passion of leadership. During this session, athletes will learn from Kyla about ways to utilize their voice for good and lead by example through their actions and work ethic. Parents will also hear from Kyla about how she utilized her gymnastics journey to find her voice and lead her to want to inspire gymnasts to find their voice in this sport as well. All ages and levels welcome.

1:30pm – “Maximizing Your Athletic Performance (Nutrition, Sleep, Recovery and Strength & Conditioning for Gymnasts)” – Coach Mike Linn

Coach Mike Linn has worked with thousands of athletes that have competed at the highest level of their sport. One thing that has remained consistent throughout his career is his conviction of helping athletes understand that doing their sport is just one element of finding success as an athlete – living an “athlete lifestyle” is what helps athletes achieve their goals and dreams. In this session, athletes will learn tips, tricks and important facts about how great nutrition, consistent sleep, recovery methods and habits, as well as a great strength and conditioning program, all contribute to an athlete’s success. All ages and levels welcome.

2:30pm – “Goals and Dreams Worth Believing!” – Bridget Sloan

Bridget Sloan first won an Olympic Silver Medal in 2008 with Team USA, then became the 2009 World All-Around Champion the very next year. She then committed to do gymnastics at the University of Florida and became a 9x NCAA Champion. While that all sounds like enough success for one lifetime, Bridget found her own personal success in her journey after her gymnastics career. During this session, athletes will have the opportunity to hear how Bridget’s decorated career impacted her life and how she navigates life after sport, finding new passions, relationships and hobbies that fulfill her beyond championships, medals and perfect 10’s. All ages and levels welcome.

3:15pm – “My journey to JOY!” – Norah Flatley

Norah Flatley finished her decorated gymnastics career exactly as she hoped – with JOY! In this session, Norah will share about her rocky journey through her gymnastics career from club to Elite to NCAA. The ups and downs, the wins and the losses – athletes will get the opportunity to hear from Norah about how she chose to change her perspective on the sport in order to retire with a smile on her face and joy in her heart. All ages and levels welcome.

3:40pm – “Artistry & Performance” – Norah Flatley

Known for her artistry, eye contact, movement and performance quality, Norah became one of the most well-known beam and floor workers in the country. This will be a very special session, where the former National Team Member and gymnast from UCLA and University of Arkansas will teach the athletes a section from the final floor routine of her career. You don’t want to miss it! All ages and levels welcome.

4:15pm – NCAA Student-Athlete Q&A Panel – Bridget Sloan, Kyla Bryant & Norah Flatley

Three of the best NCAA Gymnasts ever to take the floor will be available to answer questions about their participation as an athlete at the collegiate level. From the sparkly leotards, to perfect 10’s – the final 45 minutes of the Inside Gymnastics on Tour will be dedicated to answering any questions about their personal NCAA career, aiming to inspire athletes towards their dreams of possibly doing college gymnastics one day. All ages and levels welcome.

Additional session for Parents of Gymnasts:

3:15pm – “Helping Your Athlete Maximize Her Athletic Performance” – Coach Mike Linn

After hearing Coach Mike Linn’s perspective on maximizing athletic performance with the athletes, this session will be used to help parents and coaches understand how to best inspire the athlete lifestyle in and out of the gym. Mainly led by receiving questions from those in attendance, Coach Linn will help parents navigate the sometimes tricky waters of inspiring athletes without creating burnout or causing them to lose passion for the sport. All parents and coaches at all levels welcome.

“I believe what I’m most passionate about and excited to speak on more when it comes to leadership is that leadership is a lifestyle- it’s all encompassing and it’s rooted in not only how you carry yourself but how you lead others. As a leader, you are responsible for calling others higher, encouraging them to reach a main goal while also needing those who point you in the right direction. It’s about how you practically walk out being a leader while raising other leaders to do the same and the balance of it all as well. I’m excited to share some of the tools I have learned over the years that completely changed the game for me in the most empowering way.” – Kyla Bryant

From Anna Santiago, Owner of Intown Stars –

“If there is an opportunity to geek out with a bunch of people who love the sport and business of gymnastics as much as I do, I will be there. We are honored to be one of the host gyms for IGOT and can’t wait to see everyone!”

Intown Stars is more than just a gymnastics center. When we moved into our new 75,000 square foot space, we were able to expand not only our amazing gymnastics program, but also build out a world-class Parkour center, and start Intown Stars Dance. And with an adjoining 30,000 square foot wide open warehouse space to play with, we now offer ROLLER SKATING!

With a thriving and supportive city like Atlanta behind us, after ten years in business Intown Stars now welcomes over 3,000 families a week to our facility and supports over 100 employees to meet our mission, Kids Like it Here!

IGOT’s 2023 schedule includes Cypress Academy of Gymnastics in Houston, Tx. on August 6!

Photo credits: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

For More:

