Breaking Down the 2024 U.S. Women’s Qualification Process

With the 2024 Paris Olympics just around the corner, all eyes turn to the U.S. to see which gymnasts will make the coveted five-berth team. But we have a long way to go before those athletes are named at the conclusion of the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis! Today, we’re breaking down the process of how U.S. senior women can qualify to upcoming summer competitions ahead of the Olympic Games.

First off, here’s a list of the events that will be part of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team selection process (in addition to the Winter Cup in February):

USA Gymnastics assigned international competition from September 2023 through June 2024.

2024 American Classic: April 25-28, 2024, Katy, TX

2024 U.S. Classic: May 17-20, 2024, Hartford, CT

2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: May 30 – June 1, 2024, Fort Worth, TX

2024 Olympic Trials: June 27-30, 2024, Minneapolis, MN

For athletes looking to qualify to the U.S. Classic, they will have to receive a score of 50.00 in the AA at one of the following competitions:

2023 U.S. Championships

2023 post US Championships

Selected National Team Training Camps

2024 National Qualifiers

2024 Selected National Team Training Camps

For athletes who wish to qualify to the U.S. Classic via just two or three events, they must receive scores of 38.70 (three-event total) or 26.00 (two-event total) at one of the following competitions:

2023 post US Championships Selected National Team Training Camp

2024 National Qualifiers

2024 Selected National Team Training Camps

2023 U.S. Championships

Other important notes: At the U.S. Championships, an athlete may only compete on the two or three events on which they received their qualifying scores. If they wish to compete on more events, the gymnast would need to qualify from a national qualifier. The same goes for athletes qualifying to the U.S. Classic on two or three events.

Also, if there are extenuating circumstances, athletes can petition to the U.S. Classic even if they do not meet the above criteria.

For athletes looking to qualify to the U.S. Championships, athletes will need to either have been a member (or replacement athlete) of the 2023 World Championships team, or score at least a 51.00 in the all-around at the following competitions:

2023 post US Championships Selected National Team Training Camp (full routines on competition surfaces)

2024 Selected National Team Training Camp (full routines on competition surfaces)

2024 Winter Cup

2024 Classic Meet

2024 National Team International Assignment

For athletes who will only be doing two or three events, they will need to score a 39.00 (three-event total) or a 26.40 (two-event total) at one of the following competitions:

2023 post US Championships Selected National Team Training Camp (full routines on competition surfaces)

2024 Selected National Team Training Camp (full routines on competition surfaces)

Petitioning athletes will also be considered for the U.S. Championships.

Qualification to the 2024 Olympic Trials is by invitation only, and a minimum of twelve athletes will be invited.

Additionally, the top two senior AA athletes from the two days of competition at the 2024 U.S. Championships will automatically qualify to the 2024 Olympic Trials.

The remaining ten athletes will be selected “from among the senior competitors at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and petitioned athletes will be invited by the Athlete Selection Committee to the 2024 Olympic Trials, utilizing the Discretionary Selection Criteria as set forth in Section 2.2,” according to USA Gymnastics.

We’re so excited to look ahead to these competitions!

Complete Women’s Selection Procedures for the 2024 Olympics