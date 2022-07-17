Brazil Brilliant at Pan Ams | 2022 Pan American Championships Recap

It was a party in Brazil at the 2022 Pan American Championships and with its program surging to the top, new faces on the floor for the U.S. team, and rising juniors making their names known — it was the kind of competition that had us on the edge of our seats all weekend long!

On the women’s side, the Brazilian team took home the gold medal, defending their title from 2021 in front of a passionate and energized home crowd! Led by fan favorites Rebeca Andrade and Flavia Saraiva, the Brazilian’s topped the United States team by nearly two points. (162.999) Brazil hadn’t beaten the U.S. at the Pan American Championships since 1997 when the event was held for the first time, but deserved every bit of the glory with such a strong performance in the team final.

The United States finished second with a total of 161.000. The U.S. squad started strong on vault and bars, with Zoe Miller’s bar routine (14.467) being one of the highlights (and second highest score of the competition), but were shaky on beam which left them trailing Brazil by over two points heading into the final rotation. The U.S. struggled to make up ground on the floor as the Brazilian team dazzled from start to finish with powerful tumbling and captivating dance.

Canada, highlighted by Denelle Pedrick and Shallon Olsen’s Yurchenko Doubles (which scored 13.700 and 13.633 respectively), finished third with a total of 155.534.