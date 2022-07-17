Brazil Brilliant at Pan Ams | 2022 Pan American Championships Recap
It was a party in Brazil at the 2022 Pan American Championships and with its program surging to the top, new faces on the floor for the U.S. team, and rising juniors making their names known — it was the kind of competition that had us on the edge of our seats all weekend long!
On the women’s side, the Brazilian team took home the gold medal, defending their title from 2021 in front of a passionate and energized home crowd! Led by fan favorites Rebeca Andrade and Flavia Saraiva, the Brazilian’s topped the United States team by nearly two points. (162.999) Brazil hadn’t beaten the U.S. at the Pan American Championships since 1997 when the event was held for the first time, but deserved every bit of the glory with such a strong performance in the team final.
The United States finished second with a total of 161.000. The U.S. squad started strong on vault and bars, with Zoe Miller’s bar routine (14.467) being one of the highlights (and second highest score of the competition), but were shaky on beam which left them trailing Brazil by over two points heading into the final rotation. The U.S. struggled to make up ground on the floor as the Brazilian team dazzled from start to finish with powerful tumbling and captivating dance.
Canada, highlighted by Denelle Pedrick and Shallon Olsen’s Yurchenko Doubles (which scored 13.700 and 13.633 respectively), finished third with a total of 155.534.
In the All-Around and event finals, which was held two days prior, Flavia Saraiva had arguably the best performance we’ve seen from her in an international competition, claiming the gold in the All-Around (55.399) as well as on beam (14.433). At the 2018 Pan American Championships, Saraiva won a bronze medal in the All-Around, making the gold from this weekend the first major international win of her career. Lexi Zeiss also had an impressive showing, finishing second in the All-Around (54.199) and third on beam (13.400) Zeiss competed with the calm composure of a seasoned veteran, despite this being her first international assignment!
Karla Navas from Panama won gold on vault (13.333), Rebeca Andrade took the gold on bars (14.967), and Kayla DiCello won the gold on floor (13.467) with some of the cleanest landings we saw throughout the entire competition. Adding to the U.S. women’s medal tally, Skye Blakely won a bronze medal in the All-Around (52.933) and on floor (13.267), while Zoe Miller won a silver on bars (14.133).
On the junior women’s side, the U.S. team simply dominated the event. As a team, the U.S. juniors won the gold, topping Canada by over 10 points! Dulcy Caylor in particular turned a lot of heads after winning the junior All-Around title (51.666)! Caylor, who only competed in her first Elite competition 10 days prior to the All-Around final, will be leaving Brazil with two golds, one silver, and one bronze! Not too shabby for her first time on the big stage!
Tiana Sumanasekera had a really strong performance, taking home the gold with the team, on vault (13.450), beam (13.200) and floor (13.133), as well as a silver from the All-Around. Sumanasekera has yet to compete in the U.S. Championships (she missed out on qualifying in 2021) but has had tremendous success internationally and continued down that path in Brazil! The lone event gold not claimed by Sumanasekera was snatched up by Alicia Zhou (13.500), who was also competing in her first international assignment for Team USA!
Capturing the hearts of fans around the world was Isabella Ajalla from Argentina whose picture perfect toe point and tremendous flexibility helped her win four bronze medals (team, All-Around, bars and floor.) We can’t wait to see more from this rising star in the future!
On the men’s side, the U.S. brought one of its strongest teams, with Tokyo Olympians Yul Moldauer, Brody Malone and Shane Wiskus, on the roster. The U.S. won the team gold (245.698) over Brazil (244.234) and Canada (240.034).
Individually Yul Moldauer had the strongest showing for the U.S. men, taking home silver in the All-Around (81.767) and gold on floor (14.367), pommel horse (13.200) and parallel bars (14.900). Brody Malone shined on his best event, high bar, to bring home the gold there (14.200). Riley Loos added silver on floor (14.167) and bronze on rings (13.900) to the medal tally while Colt Walker brought home a silver on parallel bars (14.500).
Caio Souza led the way for the Brazilian men’s team, taking home the gold in the All-Around (83.033) and on vault (14.833), as well as picking up silvers on rings and high bar and bronze on parallel bars. Arthur Zanetti took home the gold on rings.
The U.S. junior men also had a strong showing, winning the team gold over (team), with incoming Michigan freshman Fred Richard taking home gold in the All-Around, floor, rings and vault!
For the complete results, click here!
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin
For more:
U.S. Junior Champ Katelyn Jong Ready For The Jump To The Senior Ranks
Rising Star Nola Matthews Readies For The Road Ahead
TCT’s Levi Jung-Ruivivar Is Ready To Shine In The Senior Ranks
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine U.S. Championship Preview Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last