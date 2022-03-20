SPECIAL EPISODE: Ukrainian Gymnast Illia Kovtun & The Story Behind The Photo Seen Around The World

A Season 2 special episode featuring Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun is now live. With unmatched courage, he has defined the epitome of perseverance and the true spirit of sport competing and winning gold on parallel bars at both the Cottbus and Doha World Cups.

The team at Blind Landing brings you Kovtun’s perspective about what it’s been like for him and his Ukrainian teammates over the past month and the story behind the controversial moment when Ivan Kuliak wore the “Z” symbol next to him at the Doha World Cup. Illia communicated in writing about what it’s been like to compete thousands of miles away from his family during the invasion of Ukraine and the story of how politics found its way onto the competition floor. “Each time we go out doing what we’re supposed to do, because we do believe our country needs it,” Kovtun wrote for the podcast.

On March 2, in an Instagram photo with his team, Kovtun captioned: “We will fight in our arena. And let’s show that Ukraine does not give up.”

You can listen to the full episode here: Blind Landing – Ukrainian Gymnast Illia Kovtun & The Story Behind The Photo Seen Around The World