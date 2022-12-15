BJ Das Is Helping Bring Out the Best in the Bruins

What does ‘artistic’ mean for you when you’re creating a routine?

Artistry to me is someone moving freely, and expressing themselves in a way that I think looks interesting or beautiful or that is captivating. My view of what I think is artistic could be different from someone else’s. It’s finding ways to not just stick with a traditional type of movement that’s expected, and to try to bring something new and innovative and interesting especially to gymnastics, and in general, to whatever movement or story you’re telling with your body.

When you start your choreographic process, what are the first steps you take with an athlete to map out a routine?

I usually put the song on and freestyle. I’ll just come into the gym and freestyle and play around and listen to the whole mix and get a big picture of where I could see tumbling happen versus leap passes and then what parts of the song stick out to me as being really fun to dance to or choreograph to. So, I’ll freestyle and some of the girls will freestyle with me, and they’ll do their own thing, too, and we just kind of play around. Sometimes the music just tells us what to do, and other times we have to dig a little and find a character or some sort of inspiration from that song. It always varies.

When you have a student athlete coming from the Elite gymnastics world where they’re not always encouraged or able to express themselves as much at first, how do you work to encourage them to move out of their comfort zone?

We have athletes that are somewhat shy, but they come to UCLA knowing they’re going to get pushed out of their comfort zone and something in them wants that and that’s what draws them to our program. I do something we call Studio Mondays, but it’s really any day of the week – we’ll do studio days and I’ll just teach them a little mini dance class at the beginning of the day just to start practice. I’ll teach them a real combination, taught very much like a dance teacher, in eight counts. And I’ll do a warm up with grooves and stretching, you know, structured exactly like a dance class. And then they learn a combo and then they have this combo that they know and anytime they’re in the middle of practice and that song comes on, they all do the dance. One way I get them out of their shells from day one is we just all dance together and we buy into that. For some people, I have to give them a little more direction with how the movement is motivated.

Talk about the learning curve you had transitioning from gymnastics to dance…

There was this little part of me that always loved to dance… I was this four foot tall seventh grader at a middle school dance, and kind of shy, and they’re playing R&B, and Hip Hop and I got on the dance floor and it just took over… And I really found joy and happiness again after gymnastics by taking dance classes. I quickly went from one hyper focus to another and I was like, ‘I’m a dancer now.’ I had so much catching up to do because I was dancing and taking class with people that were amazing and had been doing studio training since they were 3 years-old! I started taking private lessons. I would clean the studio so I could take free classes. I would take class all the time. I auditioned for every local group in Seattle, like the Hip Hop groups, and do these local shows. I don’t know if you’ve seen some of the community dancer rehearsals, like, in a parking lot – I was all about that life, so I was putting myself in everything just because it was so much fun and it was such a new found passion for me that it just reignited my spirit in a lot of ways.

What tools from your own career as a dancer have you found useful coaching NCAA gymnastics?

After years of being a dancer and having really great teachers that have taught me and explained movement, and the texture and quality behind it, I think I’m better able to articulate that. I’m pretty notorious for following people around the floor if they’re not delivering performance. I hold them very accountable to a high standard even doing their dance-throughs on any random practice day. They’re not really able to get away with going through the motions or being offbeat, because I know every single count in their choreography! Whereas if I was just a choreographer that came in, set the piece and left, then they might be able to let it get loose or not perform it as much, but they have to practice pretty full out every day. And the team really helps with that, too, because they all get into it! Even just in practice, they’re cheering or making comments or doing it with them. So that helps them also to stay really accountable to holding up the quality of the choreography.

You talked about pushing student athletes out of their comfort zone. Are there teachers or choreographers who created a space like that for you?

As a dancer, I started from ground zero, and there were people that were so good, and so just naturally, I put myself in the mix with them. Just me showing up and going into a freestyle circle at an audition because I’m not going to sit back. I had gymnast hands and my shoulders were stiff, so I had to really unlearn a lot of habits. But at the same time, I was given opportunities to train with really great teachers and dancers because I could do flips. They would put me in a piece with a group that was very well-known, even locally, or going on to be working dancers in LA – I would get put in the mix with them because I could do this cool flip, and then they’d teach me the rest of the dance. They saw some form of talent. I just needed a little refining. I was really self-motivated to take a lot of class and learn and just be among great dancers. I learned a lot from observing people and especially once I moved to LA, I had peers that were dancing for Beyonce, and So You Think You Can Dance and all these things. I’m hoping that I still stay really connected to that side of me because I think it helps balance me and then it also helps me in my role as a choreographer.

So full circle, for aspiring dancers, choreographers, those who’ve just moved to LA to pursue their own careers, what advice do you have?

My biggest advice is to be yourself, and never stray away from that. My first couple of years as a dancer, I would see these other dancers booking certain jobs, and they look this way and that way. It wasn’t until I started understanding that not every audition is meant to be the job that I booked, but if I’m the best me I can possibly be and that best version of myself, there’s going to be something out there for me. It’s really hard to be a second rate version of someone else. That’s something that I always hope that new dancers can learn quicker than I did. Because it’s really tough to be out there in the industry and play the comparison game and wish you had someone else’s life and career. There’s just so many different ways to have a fulfilling career and pursue your passion. If people are open to just paving their own way, they’re going to find more joy and fulfillment.

Meet The Bruins 9 p.m. ET on Pac 12 Insider