Simone Biles has withdrawn from Vault and Uneven Bar Finals at the Tokyo Olympics. Our thoughts continue to be with her and we support her in every regard. She will be replaced by MyKayla Skinner, who actually had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, but did not advance due to a 2-per-country rule.Â

As first Reserve, Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos of France will replace Simone Biles in Event Finals for Uneven Bars.

Statement to be attributed to USA Gymnastics

Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score.

We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances.