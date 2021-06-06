By Christy Sandmaier

What at one time seemed so far away, is here.

Tonight in Fort Worth, Simone Biles will compete for her seventh U.S. National All-Around crown.

She’s an icon. A legend. In our lifetime, we are certain not to see another athlete of her calibre or her sheer talent, athleticism, skill level, and innate ability to hit in the perfect moment for a very long time, if ever. She owns her titles. Owns her gold medals. And owns her greatness. We are in awe each time she competes, creates a new element or performs a skill to perfection (see triple double in prelims!).We’ve become accustomed to her winning by record margins every time she steps on the floor. But we should all probably take a step back to appreciate just how truly special this era is.

Her skills have eclipsed the pinnacle of athletic achievement not in only gymnastics but in any sport, anywhere, and are recognized around the world. Public figures within sports support, comment on social media, and are in awe of her athleticism and achievements, including the likes of tennis standout Serena Williams and basketball star LeBron James.

Her Yurchenko double pike, a skill that takes a mere 1.41 seconds from springboard to landing, sent shockwaves across the gymnastics universe at the GK U.S. Classic in May where she first performed it in competition. The feat prompted everyone from Nadia Comaneci to MaKayla Maroney to Michelle Obama to tweet about the greatness of the skill yes, but more importantly, the greatness of an athlete who has not only surpassed all limits in her sport but has found her voice on and off the floor. She’s not been afraid to speak her mind on issues such as mental health, race, and women’s empowerment. She is committed to using her platform and her voice to empower young girls and women to do the same, and she’s succeeding.

On Friday night, Biles tallied 59.550 with a balance check on beam and a super bouncy landing (or three) on floor, where she nailed the triple double. We didn’t see the Yurchenko double pike. She opted to go with the “easier” Cheng and Amanar instead. For the GOAT, Championships is still all about fine tuning her routines on the competition floor and gaining experience with new upgrades. She is here to push her self beyond her own limits, to be the best Simone she can be. And her seventh title is all but a certainty.