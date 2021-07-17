Simone Biles is the Advice Columnist We Never Knew We Needed (Until Now)!

It’s 12:47 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Tokyo time. Simone Biles, the G.O.A.T. in gymnastics is bored in her hotel room at the Olympic Games, between practice sessions. COVID protocols may be blocking some of the in-person interactions at the Games, but Simone still found a way to connect with the world. Cozied up in a comfy bathrobe embroidered with the U.S. flag and the Olympic rings, she poses a simple request of her 4.3 million Instagram Followers: “tell me a secret, I’m bored.”

And spilled the tea, her followers did! Responding to some with a combination of reactions and counsel, Biles quickly became the G.O.A.T. of advice! (Move over, Dear Abby!) Tackling subjects ranging from skipping school, blocking frienemies on social, hot milk in cereal, and cheating roommates, Bile’s facial reactions and candid commentary said it all! Here’s a look at some of the topics she covered and her picture-perfect, spot-on reactions!