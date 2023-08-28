Biles Makes History with 8th National Title at 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Add national title number eight to the trophy case. Simone Biles soared in San Jose, grabbing the eighth All-Around national title of her career by a margin of nearly four points. The win makes Biles the only gymnast, male or female, to win eight All-Around national titles. With gold on beam and floor as well, Biles all-time national title tally is now at 27!

Biles opened her evening on vault, where she opted for the Cheng (14.850) instead for the Yurchenko double pike, and capped off the night with a standing ovation for her gold-medal winning floor routine (15.400).

“I’m very proud of myself and WCC the way we came out here and finished strong,” Biles said. “I feel really comfortable and [I’m] getting my confidence up there as well… I’ve proved to myself that I can still go out there and compete on the same level as before.”

Shilese Jones, who finished second at this competition a year ago, grabbed the silver once again. We last saw Jones at the 2023 World Championships, but she looked calm and confident in San Jose and delivered beautifully under pressure. In the final rotation, Jones not only locked in her All-Around silver but grabbed gold on bars (15.000) as well.

Leanne Wong, who sat fourth after Day 1, was simply undeniable on Day 2. With a smile from start to finish, Wong grabbed bronze after having one of the most solid All-Around competitions we’ve seen in her career. One of highlights of Wong’s day came on floor, where she stuck three tumbling passes cold for a 14.000! (Watch for that double layout to become a Moors in the future, Wong told us after podium training she is currently training the skill.)