Biles and Lee Back as the Road to Paris Heats Up

The Road to Paris Heats Up

Per an announcement by USA Gymnastics today: current athlete registrations for the 2023 U.S. Classic are loaded with Olympians, World Championships team members and international medalists.

The last two Olympic all-around gold medalists, Simone Biles (2016) and Sunisa Lee (2020), are joined by 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey on a list that includes 11 Olympic and World Championships medalists entered in the U.S. Classic, set for August 4-5 at NOW Arena in suburban Chicago.

Other headliners on the women’s side include 2022 World Championships vault and floor silver medalist Jordan Chiles, 2021 Worlds all-around silver medalist and floor bronze medalist Leanne Wong, 2021 Worlds all-around bronze medalist Kayla DiCello, and 2022 Worlds team gold medalist Skye Blakely. Also registered for the meet is Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos of France, a 2020 Olympian and the 2019 European all-around champion who lives and trains in the United States.

Among the top men are 2017 World Championships floor bronze medalist and eight-time Pan American gold medalist Yul Moldauer; 2015 Worlds vault bronze medalist and 2014 team bronze medalist Donnell Whittenburg; 2021 World pommel horse gold medalist Stephen Nedoroscik; and 2020 Olympian and three-time NCAA champion Shane Wiskus.

In total, the current list includes 12 Olympic and 16 World Championships team roster members, including traveling replacement athletes and dos Santos. Together, they have won a total of 60 Olympic and World Championships medals, with 12 from the Games and 48 from Worlds. Those tallies include a combined 46 World or Olympic medals earned by Biles (32), Carey (8) and Lee (6).

Registration for U.S. Classic closed this week and is required to compete at the U.S. Classic, but it does not guarantee participation. Senior women qualify by being 2022 World Championships participants, posting a qualifying score, or petitioning to compete. Late petitions to compete also may be accepted by the USA Gymnastics Athlete Selection Committee. The Senior men’s field is open to all men’s Elite athletes.

“It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said. “Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey.”

The list of registrants for the 2023 U.S. Classic is below. For more information on the event, including ticket sales and event history, visit https://usagymclassic.com/.

Inside Gymnastics will be onsite in Chicago as the Road to Paris officially begins!

U.S. Classic Entries as of June 28, 2023 (listed alphabetically)

Senior Women

Simone Biles

Skye Blakely

Charlotte Booth

Jade Carey

Dulcy Caylor

Jordan Chiles

Chloe Cho

Melanie de Jesus dos Santos

Kayla DiCello

Leigh Anne Elliott

Madray Johnson

Katelyn Jong

Levi Jung-Ruivivar

Avery King

Sunisa Lee

Myli Lew

Kaliya Lincoln

Nola Matthews

Zoe Miller

Avery Moll

Ella Murphy

Brooke Pierson

Michelle Pineda

Joscelyn Roberson

Paloma Spiridonova

Ashlee Sullivan

Tiana Sumanasekera

Brynn Torry

Leanne Wong

Kelise Woolford

Lexi Zeiss

Alicia Zhou

Junior Women

Isabella Anzola

Sage Bradford

Sophia Buechler

Charleigh Bullock

Payton Chandler

Ally Damelio

Tatum Drusch

Reese Esponda

Catherine Guy

Jayla Hang

Cambry Haynes

Jazmyn Jimenez

Claire Pease

Gabriella Pierson

Hezly Rivera

Simone Rose

Izzy Stassi

Tyler Turner

Carly Weinberg

Trinity Wood

Senior Men

Saran Alexander

Javier Alfonso

Ashton Anaya

Drake Andrews

Michael Artlip

Arthur Ashton

Danny Beaupre

Fuzzy Benas

Jeremy Bischoff

Cameron Bock

Ethan Boder

Crew Bold

Brandon Briones

Hunter Brunett

Syam Buradagunta

Matt Burgoyne

Taylor Burkhart

J.R. Chou

Kelton Christiansen

Asher Cohen

Matt Cormier

Tate Costa

Clayton Cunningham

Aidan Cuy

Brando Dang

Alex Diab

Isaiah Drake

Carson Eshleman

Luke Esparo

Will Fleck

Mike Fletcher

Colin Flores

Tyler Flores

Nicky Franz

Jack Freeman

Brigham Frentheway

Kristian Grahovski

David Grossman

Ian Gunther

Tas Hajdu

Dallas Hale

Jacob Harmon

Jackson Harrison

Will Hauke

Kazuki Hayashi

Christopher Hiser

Asher Hong

Patrick Hoopes

Evan Hymanson

Alex Istock

Johnny Jacobson

Michael Jaroh

Ayden Johnston

Paul Juda

Leo Koike

Nikolai Kolesnikov

Jordan Kovach

Charlie Larson

Andrew Layman

Sam Lee

Toby Liang

Troy Lipis

Riley Loos

Youssef Mahgoub

Evan Manivong

Zachary Marckx

Christian Marsh

Connor McCool

Evan McGrath

Ronan McQuillan

Izaiha Mlay

Yul Moldauer

Stephen Nedoroscik

Kameron Nelson

Brandon Nguyen

Troy Nuesca

Zachary Nunez

Maxwell Odden

Maddox Pabellon

Jesse-Lee Pakele

Caden Peacock

William Pearce

Adriel Perales-Valencia

Vahe Petrosyan

Curran Phillips

Samuel Phillips

Micah Puckett

Dominic Ramalho

Kellen Ryan

Garrett Schooley

Amari Sewell

Mac Seyler

Tyler Shimizu

Daniel Simmons

Landon Simpson

Caden Spencer

Brendan Strom

Blake Sun

Ryan Swatscheno

Parker Thackston

Ethan Thomas

Tyler Tran

Matthew Underhill

Colin Van Wicklen

Ryan Vanichtheeranont

Kyle Walchuk

Cailen Walker

Colt Walker

Nate Warren

Evan Wenstad

Donnell Whittenburg

Shane Wiskus

Tucker Yasunaga

Nick Yeatts

Ignacio Yockers

Khoi Young

Will Young

Gavin Zborowski

Junior Men

Emilio Bracken Serra

Tyler Burgess

Nick Deng

Joseph Hale

Jesse Hanny

Conor Heary

Kyler Hinson

Xander Hong

Will Horenziak

Gage Kalley

Maddox Kinderdine

David Moroney

Wade Nelson

Tristen Nye

Eli Osuna

Divier Ramos

Wyatt Reynolds

Dean-o Roberts

Misha Romo

Lukas Ross

Michael Scheiner

Oleksandr Shybitov

Grey Westmore