Biles and Lee Back as the Road to Paris Heats Up

Per an announcement by USA Gymnastics today: current athlete registrations for the 2023 U.S. Classic are loaded with Olympians, World Championships team members and international medalists.
The last two Olympic all-around gold medalists, Simone Biles (2016) and Sunisa Lee (2020), are joined by 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey on a list that includes 11 Olympic and World Championships medalists entered in the U.S. Classic, set for August 4-5 at NOW Arena in suburban Chicago.
Other headliners on the women’s side include 2022 World Championships vault and floor silver medalist Jordan Chiles, 2021 Worlds all-around silver medalist and floor bronze medalist Leanne Wong, 2021 Worlds all-around bronze medalist Kayla DiCello, and 2022 Worlds team gold medalist Skye Blakely. Also registered for the meet is Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos of France, a 2020 Olympian and the 2019 European all-around champion who lives and trains in the United States.
Among the top men are 2017 World Championships floor bronze medalist and eight-time Pan American gold medalist Yul Moldauer; 2015 Worlds vault bronze medalist and 2014 team bronze medalist Donnell Whittenburg; 2021 World pommel horse gold medalist Stephen Nedoroscik; and 2020 Olympian and three-time NCAA champion Shane Wiskus.
In total, the current list includes 12 Olympic and 16 World Championships team roster members, including traveling replacement athletes and dos Santos. Together, they have won a total of 60 Olympic and World Championships medals, with 12 from the Games and 48 from Worlds. Those tallies include a combined 46 World or Olympic medals earned by Biles (32), Carey (8) and Lee (6).
Registration for U.S. Classic closed this week and is required to compete at the U.S. Classic, but it does not guarantee participation. Senior women qualify by being 2022 World Championships participants, posting a qualifying score, or petitioning to compete. Late petitions to compete also may be accepted by the USA Gymnastics Athlete Selection Committee. The Senior men’s field is open to all men’s Elite athletes.
“It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said. “Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey.”
The list of registrants for the 2023 U.S. Classic is below. For more information on the event, including ticket sales and event history, visit https://usagymclassic.com/.
Inside Gymnastics will be onsite in Chicago as the Road to Paris officially begins!
U.S. Classic Entries as of June 28, 2023 (listed alphabetically)
Senior Women
Simone Biles
Skye Blakely
Charlotte Booth
Jade Carey
Dulcy Caylor
Jordan Chiles
Chloe Cho
Melanie de Jesus dos Santos
Kayla DiCello
Leigh Anne Elliott
Madray Johnson
Katelyn Jong
Levi Jung-Ruivivar
Avery King
Sunisa Lee
Myli Lew
Kaliya Lincoln
Nola Matthews
Zoe Miller
Avery Moll
Ella Murphy
Brooke Pierson
Michelle Pineda
Joscelyn Roberson
Paloma Spiridonova
Ashlee Sullivan
Tiana Sumanasekera
Brynn Torry
Leanne Wong
Kelise Woolford
Lexi Zeiss
Alicia Zhou
Junior Women
Isabella Anzola
Sage Bradford
Sophia Buechler
Charleigh Bullock
Payton Chandler
Ally Damelio
Tatum Drusch
Reese Esponda
Catherine Guy
Jayla Hang
Cambry Haynes
Jazmyn Jimenez
Claire Pease
Gabriella Pierson
Hezly Rivera
Simone Rose
Izzy Stassi
Tyler Turner
Carly Weinberg
Trinity Wood
Senior Men
Saran Alexander
Javier Alfonso
Ashton Anaya
Drake Andrews
Michael Artlip
Arthur Ashton
Danny Beaupre
Fuzzy Benas
Jeremy Bischoff
Cameron Bock
Ethan Boder
Crew Bold
Brandon Briones
Hunter Brunett
Syam Buradagunta
Matt Burgoyne
Taylor Burkhart
J.R. Chou
Kelton Christiansen
Asher Cohen
Matt Cormier
Tate Costa
Clayton Cunningham
Aidan Cuy
Brando Dang
Alex Diab
Isaiah Drake
Carson Eshleman
Luke Esparo
Will Fleck
Mike Fletcher
Colin Flores
Tyler Flores
Nicky Franz
Jack Freeman
Brigham Frentheway
Kristian Grahovski
David Grossman
Ian Gunther
Tas Hajdu
Dallas Hale
Jacob Harmon
Jackson Harrison
Will Hauke
Kazuki Hayashi
Christopher Hiser
Asher Hong
Patrick Hoopes
Evan Hymanson
Alex Istock
Johnny Jacobson
Michael Jaroh
Ayden Johnston
Paul Juda
Leo Koike
Nikolai Kolesnikov
Jordan Kovach
Charlie Larson
Andrew Layman
Sam Lee
Toby Liang
Troy Lipis
Riley Loos
Youssef Mahgoub
Evan Manivong
Zachary Marckx
Christian Marsh
Connor McCool
Evan McGrath
Ronan McQuillan
Izaiha Mlay
Yul Moldauer
Stephen Nedoroscik
Kameron Nelson
Brandon Nguyen
Troy Nuesca
Zachary Nunez
Maxwell Odden
Maddox Pabellon
Jesse-Lee Pakele
Caden Peacock
William Pearce
Adriel Perales-Valencia
Vahe Petrosyan
Curran Phillips
Samuel Phillips
Micah Puckett
Dominic Ramalho
Kellen Ryan
Garrett Schooley
Amari Sewell
Mac Seyler
Tyler Shimizu
Daniel Simmons
Landon Simpson
Caden Spencer
Brendan Strom
Blake Sun
Ryan Swatscheno
Parker Thackston
Ethan Thomas
Tyler Tran
Matthew Underhill
Colin Van Wicklen
Ryan Vanichtheeranont
Kyle Walchuk
Cailen Walker
Colt Walker
Nate Warren
Evan Wenstad
Donnell Whittenburg
Shane Wiskus
Tucker Yasunaga
Nick Yeatts
Ignacio Yockers
Khoi Young
Will Young
Gavin Zborowski
Junior Men
Emilio Bracken Serra
Tyler Burgess
Nick Deng
Joseph Hale
Jesse Hanny
Conor Heary
Kyler Hinson
Xander Hong
Will Horenziak
Gage Kalley
Maddox Kinderdine
David Moroney
Wade Nelson
Tristen Nye
Eli Osuna
Divier Ramos
Wyatt Reynolds
Dean-o Roberts
Misha Romo
Lukas Ross
Michael Scheiner
Oleksandr Shybitov
Grey Westmore
2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Coming To The Twin Cities
The road to Paris will officially make a stop in the Twin Cities next summer as the Target Center in Minneapolis plays host to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. The competition will be held June 27-30.
At the conclusion of competition, USA Gymnastics will announce the 2024 Olympic Team for artistic gymnastics live in front of the Target Center audience.
“There is no bigger stage for gymnastics in this country than the Olympic Trials,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “With world-class venues in a compact urban environment and an incredible track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, Minneapolis is an ideal location. We look forward to hosting fans from across the country for an unforgettable nine days of gymnastics competition and celebration.”
While 2024 will mark the first time for Minneapolis to host the Olympic Trials in gymnastics, the Greater Minneapolis region boasts a rich history of hosting world-class events, including NFL Super Bowl LII, NCAA Men’s Final Four, NCAA Women’s Final Four, ESPN Summer X Games, and Ryder Cup, as well as the Olympic Trials for curling and the Paralympic Trials for swimming and track & field. Additional events surrounding Gymnastics City USA festivities include the FlipZone fan interaction area and the 2024 USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where legends reunite.
All-session tickets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics are on sale now online at usagymolympictrials.com. Ticket sales for the accompanying USA Gymnastics Championships and registration for the 2024 National Congress and Trade Show will open early next year.
The speculation began back in May when Olympic All-Around Champion and Saint Paul, MN native Suni Lee paid a visit to Minnesota Governor Timothy Walz, who posted a photo on his instagram with the caption: “Minnesota athletes like @sunisalee are writing sports history – and we’re working to keep that winning streak going by bringing sports like the gymnastics Olympic trials to the Twin Cities.”
Lee, who spent the last two years competing for the University of Auburn, has stated her plans to make a run for Paris. Another notable Minnesota native expected to try for 2024 is Tokyo Olympian Shane Wiskus, who was a 3-time NCAA Champion at the University of Minnesota.
The competition will help determine which five gymnasts (plus alternates) will achieve a lifelong dream and be named to what is often described as the hardest team in the world to make.
Three years ago the Olympic Trials were held in St. Louis with a recording-breaking number of fans in attendance for the final day of competition (20,815 to be exact) to witness the announcement of the Tokyo Olympic Team.
On the women’s side, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum were named to the team, while MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey were named as individuals. Chiles, Carey and Lee have all announced their plans to train for Tokyo and while there is no official word from Biles yet (her rep tells us she is still making her decision), Biles has been spotted in the gym in photos and videos posted by teammates.
On the men’s side, Sam Mikulak, Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus were named to the team, while Alec Yoder was named as an individual. Mikulak and Yoder have since retired but Malone, Moldauer and Wiskus all have their sights set on Paris 2024.
The rhythmic and trampoline teams will be announced at the conclusion of the USA Gymnastics Championships. Beginning June 22, 2024, the Minneapolis Convention Center will be the site of the USA Gymnastics Championships, featuring rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, and trampoline & tumbling; the USAG National Congress and Trade Show; and the USA Gymnastics for All National Championships & Gymfest.
Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene for all of the action in the lead up to the Games and there to cover all the stars and storylines in Paris.
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics and ASM Global; Ricardo Bufolin
