Biles posted hit after hit, looking more confident than ever. She looked especially confident on beam, where she not only nailed the double-double dismount (now named after her, along with the triple-double on floor), but she also clapped and added a little swagger upon landing as she turned to the judges. The skill—a source of controversy all week with its lower-than-expected value rank—is truly her own, exceedingly difficult and should be rewarded as such, a debate sure to continue throughout these championships and beyond. Lee looked smooth and confident through three events, posting the third highest score on bars and second highest on floor. She fell on her final event, beam, with the only sign of nerves we’ve seen from her all week. The qualification round determines which countries advance to the finals for team (top eight), all-around (top 24, maximum two per country), and individual event finals (top eight per event, maximum two per country). The U.S. women will have two athletes in event finals on three of four events, in addition to the two in the all-around, nearly maximizing their potential in the finals with the opportunity to win 10 of 11 possible medals (two on each event, two AA, and one team). Advancing to individual finals are:

All-around: Biles, Lee

Vault: Jade Carey, Biles

Uneven bars: Lee, Biles

Balance beam: Biles

Floor exercise: Biles, Lee

Carey, who is trying for an Olympic spot through the World Cup qualification route on floor, and currently sitting in second in those rankings, was bumped out of floor finals by Lee. She and Lee posted identical 14.2 scores, but the tie-breaker goes to the higher E-score (Lee 8.5 and Carey 8.1). On beam, Biles led the field with a 14.8, with Kara Eaker scoring a 13.866 for fifth. However, an inquiry was placed regarding Eaker’s score. Per the FIG rules, one takes the risk with inquiry of the score increasing but also decreasing upon review. Following the meet, Eaker’s score was lowered four tenths of a point to a 13.466, moving her to tenth place and the first reserve athlete for beam finals. A definite moment of disappointment in an otherwise overall solid day for Team USA. The women’s team final will take place October 8 at 2:30 p.m. local time, and qualifying to team finals are:

United States — 174.205 China — 169.161 Russia — 168.08 France — 166.713 Canada — 162.922 Netherlands — 162.663 Great Britain — 161.963 Italy — 161.931

Qualification All-Around Rankings:

Simone Biles (USA) — 59.432 Sunisa Lee (USA) — 57.166 Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 56.782 Angelina Melnikova (RUS) — 56.599 Liu Tingting (CHN) — 55.865 Li Shijia (CHN) — 55.732 Nina Derwael (BEL) — 55.441 Ellie Black (CAN) — 55.199 Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 54.999 Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 54.932

TO SUBSCRIBE IN TIME FOR OUR WORLDS ISSUE, HEAD OVER TO SHOPINSIDENATION.COM TODAY! BONUS!!! SUBSCRIBE FOR 3 YEARS AND GET A 4TH YEAR FREE!!!