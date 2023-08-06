Biles Is Back – Simone Biles Wins First Meet Since Tokyo Olympics

If the stuck Yurchenko double pike that made the crowd in NOW Arena erupt during warm ups (aka the vault heard around the world) wasn’t enough of a statement, Simone Biles took it to the stratosphere on her final event to capture the 2023 Core Hydration All-Around crown. Yes, Biles is back. And she means business.

For the first time since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 7-time Olympic medalist and 25-time World Championships medalist returned to the competition floor and looked as if she never left, coming away with the top score of the day on vault (15.4), beam (14.8) and floor (14.9). Her score of 59.100 in the All-Around is not only the highest All-Around score put up by any gymnast this year, but edged out silver medalist Leanne Wong by five points.

Following her wedding in May, Biles focused on a return to competition and entered the Core Hydration Classic with very little fanfare at first – her name simply appeared on the roster. Suddenly back in the spotlight but on her terms with a focus on her health and happiness, Biles has only been in the gym training seriously for several months, but with her performance tonight you would never know it. She was the absolute class of the field from start to finish, brilliantly balancing everyone’s expectations as the greatest gymnast of all time with supreme confidence and most importantly, belief in herself.

“Everything has fallen into place,” Biles said. “I feel really good about where I’m at right now mentally and physically. I still think there are some things to work on in my routines but I think for the first meet back, I’d say it went pretty well … I feel a lot better now that that’s out of the way!”

The last time the world saw Biles on the competition floor, she was forced out of five Olympic finals, unable to perform any twisting elements due to a mental block, though she would battle back to capture a bronze on balance beam, her only individual medal at the Games. On Friday she was back centerstage, and as soon as she finished her first set during podium training here in Hoffman Estates, the emotions hit.

“As soon as I did that first full out on bars everybody was screaming so loud,” Biles said. “I was like, ‘I’m twisting again!’ Just to have that support means the world and I think that’s when we got emotional.”

In the past, Biles said pressure from the people around her to be the “gold medal token” would prohibit her from focusing on doing her job. This time around, Biles said she’s doing this 100% for her.

“I’m a little bit older, a little more mature. At this point, nobody is forcing me out here. This is truly for me and nobody else. I also don’t have the weight of going back to back Olympic All-Around Champion, so I feel better about that. Kind of taking a fresh start in everything.”