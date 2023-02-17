“Ohio State fans, we are so grateful for you and all of the support you’ve given us throughout the season already! Everyone from the university, everyone from the outside, our parent’s section, is more than we can ever, ever ask for. You have been our support system at meets, cheering for us. So don’t ever think that we don’t hear you cheering, because we do and we love it. For my teammates and coaches, everyone who helps us and supports us, it means more than you ever will know.” – Claire Gagliardi
Going Full Circle with Ohio State’s Claire Gagliardi – “Don’t Count Out the Buckeyes!”
By Christy Sandmaier
She’s played Pac-Man, been to the movies, and lead’s THE Ohio State University fight song every time she steps on the floor this season. Chatting with fifth-year senior Claire Gagliardi, two things stood out to me immediately. First, she’s all about the Buckeye community, the tradition (she loves it in fact!) and giving back. Second, balance in her life and loving who she is as a person, along with her faith, is central to her success.
As a graduate student, Gagliardi will soon be passing the torch to her teammates as she looks beyond her final year as a student-athlete to a career in mental health counseling. With all she’s accomplished and all she’s overcome, it seems like a perfect choice. But first, there’s work to be done inside the gym and the competition arena. Known for her artistic and fun-loving flair on floor, she’d love to take her team, whom she calls family, to the Sweet 16 (at least) this year and after that, a trip to the National Championships is definitely on her mind.
With NCAA gymnastics as competitive as ever, Gagliardi knows how difficult the Road to Nationals will be, but she also knows her team is more than up for the challenge and how special it is to have the opportunity to even try. Gagliardi is confident Ohio State, currently ranked No.13, is exactly where they need to be and notes they are ultra-focused on pacing in order to be at their best come postseason. Big Tens are in Iowa (where the Buckeyes will be looking to improve upon their 5th place finish in 2022) on March 18, followed by the race at Regionals to see who moves on to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth.
In the meantime, Gagliardi is making sure to take in every moment left in her competitive career. I sat down with her in early February to go in-depth into her story, and not only was I left so impressed with her determination and passion for the sport, but also the balance she’s achieved in her life. She has a genuine appreciation for where her journey has taken her so far and an intense drive to be better each day. As a Buckeye, she plans to pass on her own legacy as a person first, and student-athlete second, and her story is nothing short of remarkable.
How It Started
So for people who don’t know, you’ve got quite a story about overcoming adversity very early in your life! Tell us a little bit about your background, and then what it was about doing gymnastics that really spoke to you.
I was born in Columbus, actually, I’m originally from here. I was born at Riverside Hospital. Being born a normal, healthy baby, but then going to my 10-day check up, the doctors really quickly noticed something was wrong. I went back and got some testing, and then they told my parents I was getting heart surgery the next day. So that was a very big shock for my parents. I’m the firstborn of the family, so I had a pretty interesting introduction to the world, I guess I would say! So pretty much simplified down, one of my arteries going to my heart was too small, so they had to cut that part out and stitch the big parts together to allow that blood flow to my heart. And so now I have a heart murmur. After that, pretty soon my parents realized that they could not take care of me by themselves. They needed that extra support. We moved back to my hometown, Hubbard, Ohio, and in with my grandparents.
They helped me through it all. I developed Colic, too, and from what my grandparents and parents told me is that I would cry nonstop every day. My grandpa said he would carry me up and down the stairs for hours, just trying to get me to feel a little bit better. Interestingly enough, swinging really helped! Whenever they put me in the swing, I would fall right asleep, just that motion of going back and forth, and I would do that for hours. If they needed a break, they would just put me in the swing, and I would sleep for hours!
When I was about 3 years-old, my parents realized, ‘Okay, we need to put this girl in something. She’s crazy. She has so much energy!’ They put me in gymnastics, and I loved it! And funny enough, too, my pediatrician told me that gymnastics was actually the best sport for me to be in because it’s that high intensity energy, but for a very short amount of time. Ever since then, I loved the feeling of flying and just jumping around, doing new skills, doing things just to see if I could do it.
Every year, I had my check ups and as I got older, it was every two years. Thankfully, every year that I’ve gone back, it’s been good. My heart has been growing with me. And the only thing is, I had two restrictions. One was I couldn’t go in hot tubs just because of how high my heart rate would get. And then the other bigger one, I would say, would be I wasn’t able to lift weights because of the same thing, the heart exertion. All the way up until I was 18, I wasn’t able to lift weights. Going into college, I had my checkup and I was actually cleared, and they said I could lift weights, which was awesome. I mean, at the time I was like, ‘No, now I have to lift weights! Are you kidding me?’ (laughs). I went 18 years without having to, but couldn’t have been more of a blessing because lifting weights and doing those is such a big part of college gymnastics, too!
I’m kind of in shock of where I started and where I am today, and super thankful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given. I think because of that not so great start, it’s really propelled me to know, okay, if I was strong, as strong as I was, as resilient as I was as a baby, how strong and resilient can I be now as a 22 year-old woman? That always helps keep me going, because I know if that little girl, if that little baby can do it, then I can do it!
Have you always been a performer at heart, or is that something that a coach or a choreographer along the way had to really pull out of you?
I’d say both! When I was little, I was dancing before I could walk! I guess my parents and grandparents remember me dancing in my basement to Neil Diamond all the time. We actually have the home videos on the VCR tapes. We still have videos of me just just dancing to one and then like, stopping at the end and then just picking up right away and the next song just for hours, just dancing and making up choreography, even when I was 5 years-old! So I think dancing has always kind of been in my blood. As I got into gymnastics and as I got into unique floor routines and unique music, I had a choreographer, her name was Irena, who really propelled my dancing career, I guess I would say. She always encouraged me to be myself and do the crazy facial expressions and just just do Claire. She really helped me through JO (Junior Olympic) to kind of come into my own and be that performer that’s just fun and a little bit unconventional, especially [now] with the Pac-Man and the Star Wars routine, and swimming on the floor with with the Jaws music – those were (Ohio State head coach) Meredith Paulicivic’s ideas, which at first, at least for the Pac-Man, I was like, ‘Pac Man?!’ (laughs).
But I could not have loved it more! I can play a character and I can show a story when I’m dancing, which I think is such an amazing thing to be able to do.
What spoke to you most about Ohio State and what do you love most about being a Buckeye?
I remember going to a lot of college visits and it just didn’t really click. Everyone kind of talks about it didn’t click, it didn’t click. I never really understood it as I was going to these universities, and I didn’t know what it was supposed to feel like. What does clicking mean? But when I walked through Ohio State, it did. It clicked. I could envision myself walking around campus. There’s two places on campus I love – Mirror Lake, that’s just gorgeous and beautiful, and then Thompson Library at the very top. You can see the entire campus. It’s just such a peaceful place. I really felt at home. I already felt like a student as I was walking around campus. I think that’s what drew me to the academic side of this university. The athletic side is, of course, amazing, too. We don’t have the most flashy gym or the most flashy things, but it feels like home.
I feel safe at Ohio State, both mentally and physically. As I was coming in, I could see that they wanted to progress this program of ours. We’ve already had such a strong foundation as I went in, such a strong foundation of team camaraderie drew me in. The girls would laugh with each other and just seemed very comfortable. I didn’t get that at all of the universities I went to. And here I got that. I‘ve got that family. There’s not a doubt in your mind that we’re not going to be there for each other.
Funny thing, too, was when I walked in, I remember thinking, ‘These beams are really nice! I could do beam here!’ Of course, now I don’t do beam anymore (laughs). So it was kind of like the beams got me there, but then that was it!
With my whole story of heart surgery being born here, it did just feel like home and just a full circle moment. I was born here, I went away for a while, and now I’m back. Now I’m a Buckeye again. I don’t think I would have gotten this much fulfillment and just happiness if I went to another university.
How It’s Going
How do you think the season is going for you and for your team so far?
I think it’s going very well. I’ve had my ups and downs at practice and even at meets, but it’s been a good start. You don’t want to peak too early. I think I’m heading on a good trajectory going towards the end of the season, and then team-wise, I think it’s the exact same thing. This team has so much potential. I’m super excited about where we’re going to be able to go this season! We’ve already hit some school records with away scores and even home scores and home crowds, so I can really see big things happening for this team. So don’t count Ohio State out!
It’s been so exciting to see this first half of the season play out! What are the things the team is working on day in and day out in the gym to pace yourselves accordingly? There’s a long way to go….
It’s a long season, and so our main model that we’ve been saying in practice is get 1% better, just 1% better every day, every meet. Whether that’s a pointed toe or a straight leg or a 180 degree split, everyone can do 1% better every day, which collectively is going to be a big amount and will help propel us to the end of the season. Taking it day by day, knowing that the sky’s the limit, and let’s just go out, have some fun, be 1% better, and show everyone what we’ve got!
Is it possible to think back and compare yourself now to your freshman year, adjusting to the length of the season and competing weekend after weekend? What was that experience like for you personally?
Going from JO to doing 14 full weeks of back-to-back and competing every weekend was definitely a huge shock for me, so freshman year was hard for me to get a stable energy level. I would always be up and down, up and down. Now for my fifth year, I’ve learned ways to better keep at that constant level of, yes, I’m going to be really excited and really hyped up for meet day, but then I’m also able to come into practice every day and have that same energy level throughout.
I think two main things that have helped me with that. One is self care and just making sure that I’m a person before I’m an athlete and I’m a person before I’m a student. In order to perform well, both academically and athletically, I need to be well as a person. So whether that’s for me, reading, I love to read, so I’ll do that every day, or watching a funny show or just doing different things that help me to feel good as a person, so that when I go into the gym, I feel good as an athlete.
Did you immediately know when the opportunity arose that you would take your fifth year?
Yes! I’m in graduate school right now. I’m doing counselor education, so I’m working to either be a professional school counselor or a clinical mental health counselor – either working with elementary students or student athletes in college with mental health. That’s a big, important thing for me. Applying to Ohio State was a pretty scary experience because I had to wait a good three months to see if I got an interview and got in. When we heard we could take a fifth year, that was it. I was like, ‘Yes,’ but it was, ‘Well, I have to get in now!’ I remember I found out right when we landed from a flight. I looked at my phone and I saw the email and it said, ‘Congratulations, you’re accepted.’ It was a huge weight just taken off me. I get one more opportunity, one more chance. So then after that, it was all gas, no brakes.
Do you see your younger self in your freshman teammates? What wisdom have you been able to pass along to them when you see them maybe experiencing the same things you went through adjusting to college and competing week after week?
The person before the athlete has been my mantra throughout this year, especially now within my Master’s program, learning about mental health and how important it is for human beings in general. For athletes, because we have so many things on our plate, it’s very easy to forget about yourself. Whenever someone’s having a hard day or is just feeling very low about themselves, I always go over and ask them how they’re doing mentally and physically. Because a lot of times we’ll just go over to people and the normal thing to do is ask ‘how are you doing?’ It’s just kind of a societal thing that we’ve kind of created. I’ve really been trying to change the perspective of how I say it and ask, ‘how are you doing mentally? How are you doing physically?’ So they can think about it and then really have an honest conversation about it.
Again, gymnastics, it’s about just enjoying every moment, enjoying the pain, enjoying the soreness, because soon it will be over. Yes, your back may hurt and your ankles may hurt when you get older, but it’s never going to be that athlete hurt. Knowing that you’re worthy, you’re enough, and that your worth doesn’t come from your performance, but just from you being an individual yourself is so important.
Switching gears to your routines and performance, I think that Pac-Man routine was what started to catch everybody’s attention for you personally and subsequently also brought more attention to Ohio State. Did you all feel pressure the following two years to come up with something so amazing and original?
Yes, definitely, yes! Especially this fifth year after doing the movies, [I was like], ‘How do I top this?’ Even back before senior year, I was thinking about doing the Ohio State tribute floor routine. I love going to football games and I love the band and just everything that Ohio State athletics as a community brings to the school. When I finally got that fifth year, I went over to Meredith and said, ‘okay, this is what I want to do. I want to do a tribute – a huge football-themed, gymnastics-themed, crazy Ohio State routine.’ And she was completely on board with it. We cut the music and stitched it together and did the choreography. I was coming up with a bunch of stuff in the summer for it because I was so excited! I remember going over to Meredith and saying, ‘hey, can I show you what I have, to see if it works?’ And I did it. And she goes, ‘that looks great. Let’s do it.’
One of the headlines in college gymnastics, especially right now, is the judging and the lack of parity in scoring. Teams who should be getting 10s or high scores, aren’t getting 10s… bigger names are sometimes getting the benefit of the doubt from the judges even we when see obvious mistakes. Is that ever a conversation you have as a team?
I would definitely say there have been times when we have been frustrated just knowing what our potential is. But I would also say the bulk of our attention isn’t on scores. My freshman year, all the way through fifth year, it really has just been about what we can control. We can’t control the judges, we can’t control the scores. We just need to control what we can control. That’s our gymnastics, our team atmosphere and our insane willingness to get after our skills and get after the routine and do the best that we can do that day for the team. I would just say we are living by that philosophy and that at the end of the day, we want to have no regrets. At the end of the season, we want to have no regrets. And if that comes with low scores, that comes with low scores. But at least we have no regrets.
It’s not the score that’s going to determine our work at the end of the season, but rather our work and how we feel as individuals and as a team. That’s what’s helped ground us and keep us focused on us as a team and as a culture.
Looking Forward
You told me at the beginning not to count Ohio State out. What are you looking for as you head into the second half of the season and then postseason?
We have very big goals for the end of the season! We would love to get a good seed at Regionals, and we’re ready for that Sweet 16 and we’re even setting our eyes on Nationals. We know that nothing is ever set in stone in our sport, and every day is a new opportunity and every day is different. It’s open. Anyone can be on, anyone could be off. That’s the beauty of gymnastics. You only have one try and it’s make or break. We’ve just really been focusing on the here and the now, but also don’t want to forget that we can do really well at Regionals. We can make that Sweet 16. We are a national level team and we have work to do. We know that we’re not done yet. We haven’t peaked yet. I think that just keeps us hungry because we know that anything is possible. This team has the heart, we have the willpower, we have it all. We know we’re elite, and now we just need to fully believe it and need others to believe in it and cheer for us and get behind us. We’re excited!
I think it’s going to be an amazing postseason and maybe one of the most competitive ever, which is so exciting! And the question I always like to close with is, if you could write a letter to your younger self, what are some key things that you would tell yourself?
First, you’re a person before you’re an athlete, you’re the person before you’re a student and to take care of yourself. I was always so anxious, especially after I committed, about college life and being away from family. So I would tell that girl who just committed to Ohio State, ‘it’s going to be okay, and just enjoy it!’ I remember kind of wishing my senior year of high school away because I was so excited to get here, which rightfully so, but I do kind of look back on that and think, I should have just taken it all in, right? So just being in the moment and knowing the future is going to be okay, it’s going to work out.
Faith is another very big important aspect of my life. And so God made me exactly how I was supposed to be. And that’s fun and energetic and dancing and really just owning myself, knowing that again, I’m enough, I’m worthy, and being me is okay. No one else can be you. So live it up. And I think these are all things that I need to be able to say as well to my future self, too.
I remember one of my sports psychologists that I was seeing a while back. She told me that any road that you take is going to lead to your perfect ten. It may not be the road that you think, but it’s still a viable road. That just put me at ease. It’s not going to be perfect all the time. There’s going to be bumps and hills and ridges and all of that. But no matter what path you take, you’re always going to lead to your perfect ten, whether that’s gymnastics or just whether that’s a perfect ten in life.
For more with Claire Gagliardi, check our our Inside Gymnastics YouTube Channel! Click Here!
Interview lightly edited for length and clarity.
Up Next!
- Ohio State at Penn State | 6 p.m. ET | BTN+
Ranked in the top 10 the first and second week of the season, the Buckeyes are coming off a road win on Monday against No. 23 Illinois, scoring 196.825-196.600, and improving to 9-1 overall and 3-1 in conference competition. Up next, they travel to Penn State for a Friday night matchup against the No.30 Nittany Lions.
On February 25, they’ll meet up with Michigan State, Minnesota, and Rutgers at Nebraska at the B1G Five Meet, which promises to be another exciting sneak peek of the Big Tens. The meet will start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network.
Photos courtesy of Ohio State Athletics
