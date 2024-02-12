Behind The UCLA Floor Routine 

Rather than coming up with choreography in advance, Das creates routines on the spot with each gymnast. She explained that this allows her to get a feel for how each gymnast interprets the music to “exaggerate their natural style.” The choreography process at UCLA is playful and Das likes to bring other teammates in on the process. “If someone is silly and does a cool move, like do that,” Das said. For the most part, Das likes to come into choreography sessions very open-minded, but mentioned it was on her mind for a while to bring back a section of Chae Campbell’s fan-favorite 2021 floor routine into her 2024 routine!

Even though Das’ choreography process is largely based on freestyling, a lot of strategic thinking goes into creating each routine. Das is very careful about choosing sections of the music to use for tumbling and sections that are best for dance. She loves to pick sections of the music that enhance each skill, leaving the coolest sections of the music for dance in order to build up to the big tumbling. Das also sets routines around different sections of Pauley Pavilion. She’s aware of where the judges sit, where teammates will stand during routines, and where UCLA’s student section is and strategically directs parts of routines to these areas.

Graduate student Margzetta Frazier loves how open minded Das is throughout the choreographic process. “BJ is really good at knowing that everyone doesn’t dance the same,” Frazier said. “She’s able to look at all of us and see what we would feel the most confident doing and what feels natural to us. I love BJ for that.”

For her last NCAA floor routine, Frazier and Das wanted to put something together that is different from her past routines. Das explained that many of Frazier’s routines in the past had specific themes like her voguing routines in 2019 and 2023 and her Janet Jackson routine in 2021. Instead of having a theme, this year’s routine is “very much a reflection of the most fun side of her personality, the side where she doesn’t take herself too seriously,” Das said. “It’s high energy. It’s fun and feels like a party.”

Frazier explained that her routine is dedicated to her dad – “He’s my inspiration as far as energy and being a class clown. I just wanted to do something special for him.”