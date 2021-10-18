By Ashlee Buhler

She’s been competing on the World and Olympic stage for over a decade, but no competition has been harder for Becky Downie to prepare for than this one.

It’s been an emotional and challenging year to say the least. First came the unexpected passing of her brother Joshua on the eve of her final Olympic trial. Downie, determined to finish the journey she started, kept training, and worked out a new trial date with British Gymnastics that would allow her to still contend for a spot on the Olympic team by performing on her own in an empty sports hall.

She pulled off a flawless routine, world class in terms of difficulty and execution, yet despite being a clear medal favorite for the Tokyo Olympics, she was not selected for the British Olympic team.

“It was heartbreaking not making the Olympics… when I felt like I was in the best shape of my life,” Downie said.

Despite the heartbreak, Downie persisted—her eyes set on the World Championships just two months later in Kitakyushu, Japan. Coming in as the reigning World silver medalist on bars from 2019 (and with one of the most difficult routines being done in the world) Downie knew the expectations would be high coming in, but with everything she has endured, being back on the world stage at this point is an accomplishment in and of itself.

“I’m sure everyone will be able to understand what these last few months have been in terms of not just in the gym but my outside gym experiences as well,” Downie said. “Just to even be in Japan to me feels like a miracle.”

Preparing for this competition has not been easy physically or mentally, Downie said. Having the extra days off practice to process and grieve made her preparations for Worlds even more difficult.

“It was really hard, and I didn’t actually have much time at all from when it happened,” Downie said. “I kind of just needed time to process it a little bit and be with my family and for me, I’m not really good with time off.”

Downie said she has never taken more than a week off—and even when she does have time off—she continues rehab to keep her body moving. This time, she had ten days completely off, making it difficult for her to be in her best form, particularly on bars where she knows from experience that she needs a solid three months of preparation to be at her best.

After the first day of competition in Kitakyushu, Downie sits sixth on bars and seventh on beam. On bars, she performed a downgraded routine (6.2 D score as opposed to the 6.6 D score she has trained); a decision she made the night before. A seasoned veteran in the sport, Downie knows her mind and body well. She understands her gymnastics and knows when to pull the reins back.

“I didn’t feel I could stay on the bar with the biggest routine, and it was kind of just a reflection of where I’m at,” Downie said to the press after the qualification round. “It’s really frustrating for me because I’ve been in such a good position this summer and I really wanted to come and prove I can do that routine, but I kind of had to take that pressure off myself. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t happen this year. It doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen next year or in the future.”