So, the elephant in the room has emerged: can you be good and nice?

Alicia Sacramone Quinn, 2008 Olympic team silver medalist and 10-time World medalist is the new strategic lead for the U.S. women’s program. In a press conference in June, she stated the reasoning behind many of her intentions to apply for the position.

“When I was competing, it was very fear- driven,” she said. “I don’t want to be leading from a position of fear. If I can inspire them to respect the program, respect their coaches, their training – everywhere – that will help them be motivated.”

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung reiterated at the U.S. Championships in Tampa in August that her focus is squarely on transparency, integrity, and accountability as she works to continue to usher in a new era. The process of weaving together athlete wellness with the pursuit of gold medals will no doubt be difficult for a program that for so long focused on medals and money over athlete well-being. It’s a process that will take time to produce sustainable results but one Leung feels is absolutely possible.

“That’s the million-dollar question in terms of ‘can we still be competitive and also compete nicely and still train nicely at the same time?’” Leung said. “And my view is yes, that we are able to do that.”

“When I was a gymnast,” Leung added, “I looked forward to going into the gym, I trained that much harder. I was much more productive in the gym as well and I believe the other athletes feel that way as well, and we are hearing that is the case, too. Ultimately, we one hundred percent believe that you can balance both being competitively excellent as well as have a positive environment to be successful.”

In Liverpool, the U.S. women have every opportunity to stand on the podium and win their sixth consecutive World Championship team gold. In training, they looked relaxed, but all business. And while it was hard to gage their thoughts on the lead up to the competition and how they were feeling (only very brief comments were made in the Mixed Zone before the team was ushered through), Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, and Lexi Zeiss, the alternate here, all made references to being here for each other as teammates and having fun to create a positive experience as the most important thing.

With Biles on hiatus from competition, and 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Sunisa Lee presumably getting ready to start her second season at Auburn (she’s said she’s still taking the Elite comeback decision day by day), the conversation by some earlier in the year was whether the U.S. was in the position to even place on the podium at Worlds after a dominant performance by the Brazilian team at the Pan American Championships topped the U.S. team by almost two points. Notably, Team USA didn’t send their highest scoring team to Rio. Missing were Jones, Chiles, Jade Carey and Leanne Wong who are all here, and 2022 National All-Around Champion Konnor McClain, who is currently sidelined with a back injury. Skye Blakely, who did compete in Rio, looked stronger and more focused than ever yesterday in training, and it goes without question that together, this team is definitely looking make a statement here and take the top step of the podium.

Leadership itself is also finding its balance as a new page is turned. In March, USA Gymnastics announced a tri-leadership team would head the women’s program as opposed to the singular “athlete coordinator” position which had been in place since 1999. In addition to Quinn, Chellsie Memmel, the 2005 World All-Around Champion who staged an incredible comeback to the sport at age 32 and competed in the 2021 U.S. Championships, was named the technical lead. The two were teammates on the 2008 team which captured silver in Beijing. Dan Baker, the Elite Women’s Development Coordinator since 2018, transitioned to developmental lead.

Leung said the change from having one high performance coordinator to a tri-leadership system for the women was not prompted by a specific catalyst, rather, the conversations to make a change had been happening for some time.

“This is a big change in terms of what we’ve had in the past. We thought that it was better to have three people being involved versus a single individual,” Leung said. “We will continue to evaluate it and we will continue to have discussions with the high performance team in terms of they do see and where perhaps we can tweak things a little bit. But ultimately, we thought this was a better structure to have in place.”

The process of weaving together athlete wellness with the pursuit of gold medals will no doubt continue to be difficult for a program that for so long focused on medals and money over athlete well-being. It’s a process that will take time and patience to produce sustainable results but one Leung feels is absolutely possible.

“That’s the million dollar question in terms of ‘can we still be competitive and also compete nicely and still train nicely at the same time?’” Leung said. “And my view is yes, that we are able to do that. When I was a gymnast, when I looked forward to going into the gym, I trained that much harder. I was much more productive in the gym as well and I believe the other athletes feel that way as well, and we are hearing that is the case, too. Ultimately, we one hundred percent believe that you can balance both being competitively excellent as well as have a positive environment to be successful.”

Moving forward, Quinn, Memmel and Baker know all eyes will be on them and as Memmel told the media in June, “walking the walk” is more important than ever. “A lot of it, I feel is going to be under the microscope, there will be a lot of scrutiny – I know that going into it,” Memmel said. “I weighed all of the factors. I want to be there for the athletes.”

Memmel is also aware that there will be an adjustment period for the athletes, coaches and for herself based on her recent involvement as an athlete, and as a Brevet-level judge. “I’d like to just be relatable. Hopefully the athletes will be comfortable and can relate to me and just respect that I’ve done a lot in my career. I want to be there to support and be there to guide and have that respect. But respect it earned. That is something that you have to prove. You have to walk the walk. When you put an expectation out there you have to follow through. I’ve been around for a while and I know the coaches but it’s in a different role, there’s going to be an adjustment but I’m looking forward to that part of it.”

At the end of the day, Quinn, who is also well-aware of the pressure and scrutiny she’ll face in her position, says she’s committed to putting the best, healthiest team on the floor every time and will be ready to answer and take responsibility if things don’t go well or as planned.

“Our goal is to put out the healthiest, most ready – physically, mentally, emotionally capable athletes in that moment. Making sure that the athletes and coaches have everything they need in order to be successful to get to that point – once they’re on the competition floor, you never know what’s going to happen. I’ll take the heat if it was a poor choice in lineup, yeah, that’s okay, but maybe I wanted to give an athlete a chance who was great in training and deserved it. I’m all about who’s competing and physically looking their best – I’m not going to put someone in jeopardy to hurt themselves – their well-being is most important.”

For More:

The Layer of Fear

Building Trust Through Transparency

Photo Credit: FIG