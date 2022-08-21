Balancing Act – Chiles, Carey and Wong Prove You Can Do Both 

“I always knew I wanted to do NCAA gymnastics,” said Stanford’s Colt Walker. “I grew up going to camps with the NCAA athletes and coaches and it was a huge motivating factor, looking up to those guys and knowing I wanted to be on a team someday. It’s awesome training with my Stanford group – in the gym it’s like a National team camp, it’s fantastic and so motivating.”

But it takes a certain level of commitment and drive to be successful in managing both. For the women, most train anywhere from 32 to 40 hours a week as an elite, but in college, training is limited to 20 hours a week to accommodate school schedules. During the season, competitions and travel time must be factored in, as well as time for all the extra things like brand deals and appearances. Then of course, factoring in time with friends – and that precious alone time we all need every once in a while. For Jordan Chiles, that has been the key to her success so far.

“I would have to say taking that time to myself has kind of helped me with the management of doing elite and NCAA and making sure that I am doing all the deals that I have gotten,” said Chiles. “So I really kind of brought it to myself like, ‘Look, no matter what happens, make sure you get time to yourself.’ That’s the key thing because mentally you’re not going to be able to handle everything. I just kept being me and just enjoying life and spending time with my friends and being Jordan.”

While the men don’t have nearly as many endorsement deals as some of the women do, the grind and commitment is still the same.

“Balancing school is very difficult and it’s all about time management,” Walker said. “If you’re on top of that and you’re willing to take on the challenge, it’s the best experience you can have as an athlete.”

And that’s why they do it. Both Chiles and Carey have said they planned to do college gymnastics regardless of their newfound celebrity status post-Olympics, but the new NIL rules that went into effect July 2021 sweetened the deal. It’s perhaps one of the biggest reasons we’re seeing more and more gymnasts choosing to do both college and elite, as gymnasts can now take advantage of all the opportunities that arise after their Olympic success without losing their NCAA eligibility.

“I think honestly it’s mostly because of the whole opportunity part of it,” Chiles said of her decision to do elite and college. “Like having that opportunity, why not try it?”

So how are they making it happen?

With the 20 hour NCAA training limitation, it is not a question of taking more time to train to keep elite skills and upgrades from college routines fresh. It must be placed within the already scheduled hours of practice. Training efficiently and ensuring that college assignments are completed without rushing requires a prioritization of quality over quantity. This all done, of course, with delicate hand of respect, ensuring that her teammates do not feel like they are simply a means to an end.

“I think a lot of the girls understood what my goal was because I did say, ‘Hey guys, I think I want to go back for ’24. And so If you guys do see me training Elite skills, just know, I’m still here for the team. Nothing’s going to change,'” Chiles said.

Assuming that there can be anxiety awaiting a reaction that may be accepting or possibly varying in support, she wanted to be completely honest with her new college family. Their response?

“Oh yeah, we know you,” quoted Chiles. “ ‘You are a beast,’ they said, especially the seniors. They understood 100%. Especially by best friend Sekai (Wright). She was like, ‘Girl, you do you. You are talented, you are gifted, like go have fun!’ “

That handed her the confidence and support that she needed to delve into this two-part competition and training trek to Paris.

For Carey, the switch from college to elite happened quick, only taking five days off after the end of her freshman season before heading back into the gym. “I knew that the elite season would be coming up quick, and I had a lot of work to do to get back,” she said. Getting her skills back was the easy part, it was putting them together in a routine that was challenging.

“I feel like it came together pretty quickly and then I went down a little bit and was like, ‘Oh, doing more is a lot harder.’ So I’ve kind of just been working through that,” Carey said. “But after I got over that and pushed through that, it’s been pretty well.”