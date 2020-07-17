On May 18, Robert Andrews and Gina Pongetti Angeletti led a Facebook Live session presented by Inside Gymnastics on the psychological and physiological aspects of sports injury recovery. The presentation was part one of a three-part series on topics relevant to the sport of gymnastics.

Part 2, Back to the Gym, took place on Wednesday, June 24.

See both presentations below.

Part 3, Heroizing Pain: The Pressure, Perfectionism and Adversity Facing Our Athletes, will be Monday, July 20 at 6pm ET.