Back To Back! Brody Malone Defends National Title | 2022 U.S. Championships

Heading into the second day of competition for the senior men, reigning U.S. Champion Brody Malone had the lead and didn’t let up – at all. Malone maintained the lead throughout the entire second day of competition, starting with his 14.409 on pommel horse all the way to his 15.116 on floor in the final rotation. In addition to defending his All-Around title (combined score of 176.590), Malone grabbed the gold on floor and high bar.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Malone said after the competition. “A little disappointed with how high bar went today but I just got to get back in the gym and keep working out the kinks. I’m super excited that I get to go to Worlds and also the Paris competition. I’ve never been to Paris, I’ve just kind of flown over it so I’m excited.”

Malone also commended his teammates for their strong performances, noting that he didn’t realize he was ahead of the rest of the field by over 5 points, but he likes what he’s seeing, particularly from the younger guys on Team USA.

“We’re all doing what we’re suppose to be doing to meet the end goal of getting on the podium,” he said. “The future looks bright for USAG.”

Malone told us that he plans to celebrate by going home to Georgia to spend a week with his family. “That’s my vacation,” he said. “I’m going to lay on the couch and eat potato chips.”