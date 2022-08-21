Back To Back! Brody Malone Defends National Title | 2022 U.S. Championships
Heading into the second day of competition for the senior men, reigning U.S. Champion Brody Malone had the lead and didn’t let up – at all. Malone maintained the lead throughout the entire second day of competition, starting with his 14.409 on pommel horse all the way to his 15.116 on floor in the final rotation. In addition to defending his All-Around title (combined score of 176.590), Malone grabbed the gold on floor and high bar.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Malone said after the competition. “A little disappointed with how high bar went today but I just got to get back in the gym and keep working out the kinks. I’m super excited that I get to go to Worlds and also the Paris competition. I’ve never been to Paris, I’ve just kind of flown over it so I’m excited.”
Malone also commended his teammates for their strong performances, noting that he didn’t realize he was ahead of the rest of the field by over 5 points, but he likes what he’s seeing, particularly from the younger guys on Team USA.
“We’re all doing what we’re suppose to be doing to meet the end goal of getting on the podium,” he said. “The future looks bright for USAG.”
Malone told us that he plans to celebrate by going home to Georgia to spend a week with his family. “That’s my vacation,” he said. “I’m going to lay on the couch and eat potato chips.”
Donnell Whittenburg had one of the best All-Around meets we’ve seen from him, improving his All-Around score from Day 1 by over 2 points to finish with a combined score of 171.571. Whittenburg also took home the title on rings after posting a 15.322 in the first rotation.
“Me and my coach had a plan to get top 2 and honestly, I just had to believe that I could do it and we made it happen,” Whittenburg said. “Thanks to my coach for having the plan for me set and all I had to do is follow it the best I could.”
Asher Hong finished in third with a combined score of 171.210. Hong had a terrific day and was sitting in second heading into the final rotation but a fall on his high bar dismount pushed him to third. Additionally, he won the vault title after posting a massive 16.830.
“I feel great about it,” Hong said of his performance. “I had a few hiccups, but I’ll go back to the gym and work even harder to reevaluate the routines and hopefully perform at the Worlds Selection Camp and do well.”
World Champion Stephen Nedoroscik defended his title on pommel horse, while Curran Phillips took home the parallel bar title.
2022 U.S. Senior National Team:
Brody Malone, Donnell Whittenburg, Stephen Nedoroscik, Curran Phillips, Asher Hong, Colt Walker, Shane Wiskus, Yul Moldauer, Fred Richard and Paul Juda
2022 World Championship Automatic Qualifiers:
Brody Malone and Donnell Whittenburg
