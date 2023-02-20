Back from the Brink

Christian, as an athlete at William & Mary, what impact has that legacy—all the athletes that came before you and continue to contribute to the program—had on you?

Marsh: It is absolutely invaluable. When you come on your recruiting trip to William & Mary they tell you that gymnastics is to be used to enhance your academic experience at the university. Eventually, your gymnastics career will come to an end and at that point it’s time to go to work, and that’s when you want to position not only the education you received, but the character-building tools you have gained, and make them applicable to your endeavors.

They tell you all of that, but it’s not until you’re on campus for that that first homecoming, when everyone comes back, and you begin to ask these former students what they are doing and it’s, casually, ‘I’m in medical school and training to be a neurosurgeon,’ or ‘I’m a lawyer.’ And to a one they’re talking about their time on the team and how it impacted where they are now—how their excitement about being a part of William & Mary gymnastics lingers for years and years.

I come from a gym where I’m the first athlete to go all the way to NCAA gymnastics. I was the first one within ten years to be recruited, so I had literally zero expectations and I knew before I even left campus on my recruiting trip that I wanted to commit. William & Mary is just that special.

You’re a fifth-year, grad student now, so you were here when the program was dropped. Can you tell us a bit about your experience during that time?

Marsh: It was, in a word, devastating. Completely and utterly. I had been here for a normal year my freshman year, and it was my sophomore year when COVID hit, and everything came to a halt. Then I had seven months, ish, of no gymnastics, which is the longest break I have ever taken.

The thing that anchors me, physically, is gymnastics. Going to the gym, as infrequent as it was in those early days back on campus, was the only time I got to leave my apartment, because all my classes were on Zoom. We had that return to something approaching normalcy for a very short time before we got the call that our team was going to be eliminated.

I just remember feeling numb. I applied to my mother’s alma mater and then men’s gymnastics schools, exclusively. I know it’s similar for a lot of other athletes, too. There is no real way to express how fantastic it is to do college gymnastics and be a part of this community. To know I had put in all that work to make sure I was able to be on a team—making sure I had good grades, making sure I had good SATs, making sure I made a good impression on coaches, working hard in the gym—to get to the point where that had all paid off, only to have it very quickly taken away, it was really, really difficult to deal with.

At the same time, it lit a fire. I didn’t think it could be that simple. I didn’t think it could be a seven-minute Zoom call to end our program. Everyone faces challenges and adversity differently, but I’m a government major and an English minor so writing and speaking are something I do quite frequently and knowing that a lot of my teammates pushed me to the forefront to make statements. I already felt I had to do something, so at that point it was just an extremely coordinated effort between the students, alumni, and the effected staff.

We were all communicating and working together to make sure that gymnastics at William & Mary could continue. It was just a lot of people that cared, a lot, about the same things, coming together and working together. Although it was a really, really hard time, I appreciate all that came out of it.

I was only a year and a half in when it all went down, and I immediately felt like I needed to step up. I feel so much closer to not only my teammates, but the alumni and everyone involved. These people felt like my family and there was no question I needed to do something.

How were you able to continue studying, as well as training and competing for what might have been your final season, while at the same time putting in so much work to advocate for program reinstatement? It’s a tremendous amount of time and responsibility.

Marsh: It’s a lot of compartmentalization. I’d go to classes, and it was time to study. I’d go to practice, which took extra focus because I’d been out so long, and if I was going to have a season, maybe my last season, I had to relearn so many things. So, practice was my time to just grind. Afterwards, I’d eat, do my homework, and after that, that was my time allotted to work on reinstatement efforts. I’d prepare speeches or set up interviews, make phone calls, plan social media posts.

William & Mary announced seven sports would be cut in September 2020, then the three women’s teams were reinstated in October, after a Title IX gender equity lawsuit was initiated. In November, the four men’s sports were given a reprieve through the 2022 season, and then, finally, in March of 2021, those teams were also granted permanent reinstatement. At what point in that seven-month process did you begin to feel the tide was turning in favor of the sports’ survival?

Powell: For me, the key turning point after the advocacy efforts began was once the University Athletics Department agreed to enter into a dialogue. I felt that was a great sign. As soon as there was a conversation about what athletics means, specifically at William & Mary, that’s the soul-searching conversation that helps any community define who they are and what they’re about. I knew that once they were open to having that conversation, which probably happened within a few weeks, we had an opportunity.

Marsh: I think it took a bit longer for me. On the call, when she made the announcement of cuts, the former athletic director told us there was no room for negotiation. When director Huge resigned, I’m not sure that was a turning point, but there was a feeling that maybe we were making some headway here, and when Jeremy Martin, who was then the acting director, took over, he was a lot more communicative. I don’t think I ever had a conversation with Director Huge, before or after the announcement, but Jeremy Martin, who was thrown into this difficult position, had a meeting with us the same night he became the interim athletic director. When I say ‘we,’ I mean athletes from the effected teams, and he listened to what we had to say. He was clearly overwhelmed in that moment, so you’re never sure how people will respond to something like that, but Acting Director Martin did a very good job listening and making that time to hear out the students, specifically.

Our team [later] had a meeting with him where we defined what brought us to William & Mary and what William & Mary athletics meant to us. All of us on the team, one by one, told the story of how we started gymnastics, how it brought us to William & Mary and Acting Director Martin listened to 15, 16 guys tell their story and I think he found it deeply impactful, because they brought it to the rest of the department. They had other teams explain why they chose William & Mary. It became a department-wide movement. He held Zoom office hours so we could talk with him as necessary, and he made every effort to hear us out. That’s when I began to feel hopeful about our future.

Were there any positives that came out of this entire, difficult process, for the team or the university as a whole? Is there are silver lining to everything you’ve gone through as a team?

Powell: I would say that it needs to be acknowledged that we faced all of these challenges as a family. Dealing with COVID, trying to train, studying at a very high-standard academic institution and, oh by the way, finishing that season making NCAA Championships.

Marsh: And All-American. We put two people into the NCAA finals, myself included, and Andrew Lyubovsky became a parallel-bar All American.

Powell: Talk about stepping up to a challenge in a season that was unlike any other. Our first travel meet was to the conference championship, where everything would be decided. Oklahoma came to us for the first time, but everything else was virtual. That should be acknowledged, I believe, as an unbelievable story of overcoming.

Marsh: I think that we proved that we have a substantial value to the university and the community at large. We literally had to prove our worth, and I think we did more than that.

Now that William & Mary’s future is secured, what are your goals for the program as a whole, and this year’s team in particular?

Powell: William & Mary has been a special and unique place for a long time, and I think what we offer, as a gymnastics program, enhances that. Now, we have the opportunity to continue that, to carry that forward, but we’re also hungry to build, and we now have the support and confidence of our athletics department, with a great new Athletic Director, Brian Mann, who has been very communicative. He comes to our events, he supports the team, and talks a lot about experiential education. And with that support we’re ready to not just continue this thing that has long been special but build upon it. A new, improved legacy that we want to leave for others.

Marsh: ‘Build’ has been our mantra this season. That describes what we’re doing and what our goals are. I want to show people what William & Mary gymnastics is, what we’re capable of. I do what I do now, so that the people after me can have the same opportunity, if not better.

If you’d like to help support William & Mary gymnastics, you can contribute to the William & Mary Men’s Gymnastics Excellence Fund here.