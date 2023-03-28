It’s NCAA Regionals Week!

Auburn Senior Standout Cassie Stevens Stays Two Steps Ahead

By Christy Sandmaier

Cassie Stevens is having herself a season.

At the 2023 SEC Championships, the Auburn senior was honored centerstage with the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, and earned a share of the SEC Vault Champion crown, scoring a 9.95. In addition, she and her teammates placed first after Session 1 and finished fifth overall at the two-session meet. Stevens also finished first in the All-Around after Session 1. Last week, she was named to the vault first team with a 9.925 NQS, picking up the first All-America honor of her career.

It’s been quite a ride and with Regional competition ready to roll this week, Stevens is more prepared and more excited than ever to take the next step in postseason.

In her four years as a Tiger, Stevens, like so many seniors, has been through it. She was faced with adapting to life as a student-athlete first, and then just as she was starting to hit her stride and become comfortable, the uncertainty of navigating “the COVID years” hit. Then in 2022, Auburn, already a program on the rise, went from zero to 100 overnight it seemed, welcoming 2020 Olympic All-Around Champion Suni Lee to its roster and setting attendance records one after the other. Lee’s arrival, coupled with the ever-increasing popularity of NCAA women’s gymnastics, exponentially increased the spotlight (and seemingly the pressure) on the Tigers, who responded beautifully, finishing their most memorable season to date with a trip to the Final Four.

For Stevens, the sold out crowds and incredible fan support in particular, have made everything that much more meaningful to her college experience.

“It wasn’t something I thought I would enjoy as much as I do coming into college,” she said. “It was something I never really considered or thought about. I was like, ‘oh, yeah, that sounds kind of fun!’ But being in the moment, it’s a big deal. It really does make a big difference. It matters and it’s so fun, especially coming from the COVID years where there was no one, and going from COVID year to Suni year was a world of difference and it was so exciting and so fun!”

Because of her experience, Stevens has also been able to keep it all in perspective and do what she’s always done: focus on staying two steps ahead, especially in her senior year. As a student-athlete, she’s always focused on her academics just as much or more than her gymnastics, knowing it all will pay dividends in so many ways as she moves forward. The SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award for one, she says, was an incredible surprise because she “didn’t even know it was a thing.”

It was a full circle moment in a way, and also an incredible achievement highlighted especially because she was able to share the moment with her team. “It was really nice to see that hard work in all aspects pay off. I actually joked with my teammates after and said ‘and you all make fun of me for taking my computer in my backpack everywhere I go!’”

Stevens’ accomplishments are yet another reminder of how all of the student-athletes we are lucky enough to watch week after week should be recognized just as much for their accomplishments off the floor as on. With academics and community service so much a part of their daily lives, along with balancing the pressures (and excitement) of competing in such a highly competitive and high-profile environment, what they achieve over the course of just one season is remarkable.

For Stevens, striking a balance between her gymnastics, school and social life is important to her, and performing her very best for her team, of course, is never far from her mind. She credits her experience as a key to this year’s success in particular.

“I really do think it had a lot to do with my experience,” Stevens said. “I feel like I’ve been in so many different situations. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve been through the ups, the downs, the COVID, the Final Four. And so I have a lot of experience in my back pocket that I’m working with. Going into all of these different situations and circumstances, I feel better equipped with how to deal with them and how to overcome and thrive.”