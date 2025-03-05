Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity

Support System

As the 2025 elite season approached Sullivan was unsure if she wanted to continue doing elite gymnastics or drop to level 10. However, it was the support from Metroplex head coach Marnie Futch that convinced her to give elite another try.

“A big factor was my coach,” Sullivan said. “She’s just fantastic And she just kept reminding me, like, I can if that’s what I truly want [drop to level 10]. But, elite, it’s such an opportunity. I’m very grateful to be able bodied to do it and have all of the tools and everything needed to do it. I had nothing to lose, you know, going into it, if I did great, you know, great, I can keep going with it. But if not, like, I’m still signed, I can still go to Michigan at the end of the season. I had everything to gain, nothing to lose.”

Sullivan enjoys working with Futch. Her coaching style is exactly what Sullivan needed to succeed.

“Gosh, I love Marnie,” Sullivan said. “She’s just so great, and it’s just the right coaching style for me, and what I was wanting to finish out the rest of my high school season going into college. She just really prioritizes building a person as well. On Saturdays, she does story time with us, we sit down, she reads a child’s book and explains the meaning behind it, and connects it to something that can translate into gymnastics and even further from gymnastics, like going into the workforce. She just really prioritizes me as a person and sees me more than an athlete.”

While the Metroplex coaching staff has been the perfect fit for Ashlee, she has also been able to form strong bonds with her teammates

“I love them so so much, and they’re more than teammates,” Sullivan said. “They’re my family and my best friends forever. They’re just so supportive, and the energy that they create, I’ve never felt anything like it before. It’s truly something that’s so special. And you know, every day going into the gym, knowing that I have that energy behind me, even on my tired and sad days, like wanting to go down to 10 and having trouble with gymnastics and everything, they were just always there to support me no matter what.”