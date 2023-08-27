27 Aug U.S. Senior U.S. Men’s teams named for 2023 Artistic World Championships, Pan American Games
U.S. Senior Men’s teams named for 2023 Artistic World Championships, Pan American Games
SAN JOSE – USA Gymnastics on Sunday named the men who will compete for the United States at the FIG 2023 Artistic World Championships, September 30-October 8 in Antwerp, Belgium, and the 2023 Pan American Games, October 21-25 in Santiago, Chile.
Heading the 2023 World Championships Team Presented by Xfinity is 2023 U.S. all-around champion and 2023 NCAA vault champion Asher Hong of Stanford University. At age 19, he is joined by teammates who reinforce the men’s youth moment, including Fred Richard of the University of Michigan, the 19-year-old NCAA all-around, high bar and parallel bars champion; 20-year-old Khoi Young, a three-time NCAA All-American at Stanford; and 22-year-old Paul Juda, the 2022 NCAA all-around champion from Michigan. Yul Moldauer, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Saturday, is the most veteran and most decorated member of the roster, with 10 NCAA titles while at Oklahoma, three U.S. titles, one World Championships bronze, and 11 Pan American Championships medals on his resume. Colt Walker, a three-time NCAA team champion from Stanford, was named the traveling reserve athlete.
The 2023 Pan American Games Team Presented by Xfinity includes some of the most seasoned and successful American men in recent years, including Walker, 2021 pommel horse World champion and two-time NCAA champion Stephen Nedoroscik, five-time U.S. champion Donnell Whittenburg, 2020 Olympian and three-time NCAA champion Shane Wiskus, and Cameron Bock, a Pan Am Games veteran who won silver with the team and bronze on parallel bars in 2019 in Lima, Peru. Riley Loos and Curran Phillips, both three-time NCAA team champions while at Stanford, are the non-traveling reserve athletes. Loos also won the NCAA rings title and Phillips the parallel bars title in 2022.
American Vahe Petrosyan (Van Nuys, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA) also will compete in Santiago as an individual qualifier, earning the spot by winning all-around gold at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games.
The 2023 Senior Artistic World Championships and Pan American Games teams are listed alphabetically below by event. Selection procedures for Worlds team are available here; Pan Am are available here.
2023 World Championships Team Presented by Xfinity
Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University
Paul Juda — Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan
Yul Moldauer — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Fred Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan
Khoi Young — Bowie, Md./Stanford University
Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University*
*Denotes traveling reserve athlete
2023 Pan American Games Team Presented by Xfinity
Cameron Bock — Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan
Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics
Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University
Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics Center
Shane Wiskus — Spring Park, Minn./EVO Gymnastics
*Non-traveling reserve athletes: Riley Loos (Folsom, Calif./Stanford University) and Curran Phillips (Naperville, Ill./EVO Gymnastics)
The U.S. National title is staying on The Farm. In 2021 and 2022, recent Stanford graduate Brody Malone brought home the title. Now it’s Asher Hong’s time! The leader after Day 1, Hong came in hungry for the title and didn’t let up, clinching the first U.S. national title of his young career.
“I don’t think I’ve won a national championship for the senior event, so it is really exciting,” Hong said. “I put in a lot of hard work in the gym and you know, the next few weeks if I’m selected for the World Team, I’m gonna go back, work just as hard to perform well at Worlds and hopefully get the team on the podium.”
Hong posted a 170.930 to top Stanford teammate Khoi Young (169.455), who had an impressive showing in San Jose with stuck landings and clean execution across the board.
2023 NCAA All-Around Champion Fred Richard was a favorite for the title coming into the competition but didn’t see his name at the top of the leaderboard until the fifth rotation on Day 2. With pommel horse and rings to go, the odds seemed to be in Richard’s favor, but two falls on pommel horse took him out of the mix for the title. However, Richard’s finished strong on rings to solidify his spot on the medal podium and grab the bronze (169.311).
Yul Moldauer sat in second place after Day 1 but led the way on Day 2 for most of the competition until a fall on high bar in the fourth rotation. With several errors on floor, including a fall, Moldauer finished the day in fourth (167.446).
2023 National Champions:
Floor: Paul Juda – 29.300
Pommel Horse: Stephen Nedoroscik – 31.301
Rings: Donnell Whittenburg – 30.272
Vault: Kameron Nelson – 28.500
Parallel Bars: Yul Moldauer – 31.360
High Bar: Fred Richard – 29.802
2023 U.S. Senior Men’s National Team:
Asher Hong, Khoi Young, Colt Walker, Fred Richard, Yul Moldauer, Paul Juda, Donnell Whittenburg, Curran Phillips, Taylor Burkhart and Dallas Hale!
