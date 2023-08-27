U.S. Senior U.S. Men’s teams named for 2023 Artistic World Championships, Pan American Games 

Per a press release from USA Gymnastics

U.S. Senior Men’s teams named for 2023 Artistic World Championships, Pan American Games

SAN JOSE – USA Gymnastics on Sunday named the men who will compete for the United States at the FIG 2023 Artistic World Championships, September 30-October 8 in Antwerp, Belgium, and the 2023 Pan American Games, October 21-25 in Santiago, Chile.

Heading the 2023 World Championships Team Presented by Xfinity is 2023 U.S. all-around champion and 2023 NCAA vault champion Asher Hong of Stanford University. At age 19, he is joined by teammates who reinforce the men’s youth moment, including Fred Richard of the University of Michigan, the 19-year-old NCAA all-around, high bar and parallel bars champion; 20-year-old Khoi Young, a three-time NCAA All-American at Stanford; and 22-year-old Paul Juda, the 2022 NCAA all-around champion from Michigan. Yul Moldauer, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Saturday, is the most veteran and most decorated member of the roster, with 10 NCAA titles while at Oklahoma, three U.S. titles, one World Championships bronze, and 11 Pan American Championships medals on his resume. Colt Walker, a three-time NCAA team champion from Stanford, was named the traveling reserve athlete.

The 2023 Pan American Games Team Presented by Xfinity includes some of the most seasoned and successful American men in recent years, including Walker, 2021 pommel horse World champion and two-time NCAA champion Stephen Nedoroscik, five-time U.S. champion Donnell Whittenburg, 2020 Olympian and three-time NCAA champion Shane Wiskus, and Cameron Bock, a Pan Am Games veteran who won silver with the team and bronze on parallel bars in 2019 in Lima, Peru. Riley Loos and Curran Phillips, both three-time NCAA team champions while at Stanford, are the non-traveling reserve athletes. Loos also won the NCAA rings title and Phillips the parallel bars title in 2022.

American Vahe Petrosyan (Van Nuys, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA) also will compete in Santiago as an individual qualifier, earning the spot by winning all-around gold at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games.

The 2023 Senior Artistic World Championships and Pan American Games teams are listed alphabetically below by event. Selection procedures for Worlds team are available here; Pan Am are available here.

2023 World Championships Team Presented by Xfinity

Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University

Paul Juda — Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan

Yul Moldauer — Arvada, Colo./5280 Gymnastics

Fred Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan

Khoi Young — Bowie, Md./Stanford University

Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University*

*Denotes traveling reserve athlete

2023 Pan American Games Team Presented by Xfinity

Cameron Bock — Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan

Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics

Colt Walker — Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford University

Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics Center

Shane Wiskus — Spring Park, Minn./EVO Gymnastics

*Non-traveling reserve athletes: Riley Loos (Folsom, Calif./Stanford University) and Curran Phillips (Naperville, Ill./EVO Gymnastics)