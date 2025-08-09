2024 Olympic team bronze medalist Asher Hong dominated the senior men’s competition from start to finish in New Orleans at the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships. Hong won the title by a huge margin (70.020) which was a nearly eight-point lead from second place. He also won vault (29.594), floor (30.016) and rings (29.286), and took silver on parallel bars (28.100).

Hong’s Olympic teammate Frederick Richard took second, and lit up the crowd with a spectacular high bar set and finish with a 162.555. Oklahoma’s Fuzzy Benas completed the top three, securing bronze with a 162.310.

Patrick Hoopes won pommel horse (31.300), 2024 Olympic team bronze medalist Brody Malone won on parallel bars (28.150), and Taylor Burkhart took the top spot on hight bar (28.960).

The 2025 Junior and Senior National Teams and World Championships teams Presented by Xfinity also were announced Saturday evening. Complete teams are listed alphabetically below.

Senior Men’s World Championships Team Presented by Xfinity

October 19-25 in Jakarta, Indonesia

Taylor Burkhart — Arvada, Colo./Stanford University^

Brandon Dang — San Jose, Calif./University of Illinois

Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University

Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy

Brody Malone — Aragon, Ga./EVO Gymnastics

Kameron Nelson — Columbus, Ohio/Ohio State University

Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./EVO Gymnastics

Junior Men’s World Championships Team Presented by Xfinity

November 20-24 in Manila, the Philippines.

Maksim Kan — Muskego, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center*

Danila Leykin — Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Dante Reive — West Point, N.Y./United States Military Academy

Nathan Roman— Poway, Calif./University of Oklahoma

Hunter Simpson — Palmetto, Fla./EVO Gymnastics^

Senior Men’s National Team Presented by Xfinity

Fuzzy Benas — Richmond, Texas/University of Oklahoma

Taylor Burkhart — Arvada, Colo./Stanford University

Crew Bold — Delray Beach, Fla./University of Michigan

Brandon Dang — San Jose, Calif./University of Illinois

Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University

Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy

Jun Iwai — Lewisville, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Josh Karnes — Erie, Pa./Penn State University

Riley Loos — El Dorado Hills, Calif./ Stanford University

Brody Malone — Aragon, Ga./EVO Gymnastics

Kameron Nelson — Columbus, Ohio/Ohio State University

Dante Reive — West Point, N.Y./United States Military Academy

Frederick Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan

Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./EVO Gymnastics

Colt Walker — Austin, Texas/Stanford University

Senior Men’s Development Team Presented by Xfinity

Sasha Bogonosiuk — Buffalo Grove, Ill./University of Oklahoma

Danila Leykin — Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Preston Ngai — Elk Grove, Calif./University of Illinois

Alex Nitache — Knoxville, Tenn./University of Nebraska

Nathan Roman — Poway, Calif./University of Oklahoma

Junior Men’s National Team Presented by Xfinity

Peyton Boerner — Mayfield Heights, Ohio/Gym World

Hayden Brown — Corona Del Mar, Calif./SCATS Gymnastics

Lincoln Dubin — Bellefonte, Pa./EVO Gymnastics

Hunter Egan — Montgomery, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Cooper Gunderson — Delano, Minn./Mini-Hops Gymnastics

Elijah Gutierrez — South Lyon, Mich./Infinity Gymnastics Academy

Kiefer Hong — Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Maksim Kan — Muskego, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center

Jakson Kurecki — Nokomis, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Jovan Jimeno — Manassas, Va./Capital Gymnastics

Ori Reilly — Windermere, Fla./Gymnastics USA

Hunter Simpson — Palmetto, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Anthony Ruscheinsky — Summit, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center

Jay Watkins — Morristown, Tenn./GymTek Academy

*Denotes traveling replacement athlete

^Denotes non-traveling replacement athlete

2025 Sportsperson of the Year: Frederick Richard

2025 Athlete of the Year: Stephen Nedoroscik

2025 Coach of the Year: Xiao Yuan Michigan