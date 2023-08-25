25 Aug Asher Hong Leads After Day 1 at 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in San Jose bringing you all the action! Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube Channel for post-meet interviews and following our social media pages (X, Facebook, Instagram & Threads) for news and highlights throughout the weekend.
UP NEXT:
Friday, August 25
- Junior Women – Day 1 | USA Gymnastics YouTube | 3 p.m. ET
- Senior Women – Day 1 | 8 p.m. ET | Peacock
- International viewers can watch on YouTube
Asher Hong Leads After Day 1 at 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Results
- Photo Gallery
If you want to become a men’s gymnastics fan, now is the time! With only 0.146 separating the top three in the All-Around standings after Day 1, it’s anybody’s game in San Jose for the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships!
With 2-time defending champ Brody Malone out with an injury, the title is wide open for a newcomer like Asher Hong the grab. Hong, who is fresh off a win at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic, leads after Day 1 (85.548) over 2017 champ Yul Molduaer (85.548) and reigning NCAA All-Around Champion Fred Richard (85.548).
“I’m happy with how I did,” Hong said after the meet. “Today is just kind of hit the sets and get a feel for everything and then Saturday, do the tweaks here and there and put on a show as well!”
Current event leaders:
Floor: Khoi Young – 14.650
Pommel Horse: Stephen Nedoroscik – 15.457
Rings: Donnell Whittenburg – 15.261
Vault: Asher Hong – 15.455
Parallel Bars: Curran Phillips – 16.147
High Bar: Fred Richard – 15.105
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics for 3 Years and receive our Feb 2023 issue autographed by Ellie Black for FREE!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.