Asher Hong Leads After Day 1 at 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

If you want to become a men’s gymnastics fan, now is the time! With only 0.146 separating the top three in the All-Around standings after Day 1, it’s anybody’s game in San Jose for the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships!

With 2-time defending champ Brody Malone out with an injury, the title is wide open for a newcomer like Asher Hong the grab. Hong, who is fresh off a win at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic, leads after Day 1 (85.548) over 2017 champ Yul Molduaer (85.548) and reigning NCAA All-Around Champion Fred Richard (85.548).

“I’m happy with how I did,” Hong said after the meet. “Today is just kind of hit the sets and get a feel for everything and then Saturday, do the tweaks here and there and put on a show as well!”

Current event leaders:

Floor: Khoi Young – 14.650

Pommel Horse: Stephen Nedoroscik – 15.457

Rings: Donnell Whittenburg – 15.261

Vault: Asher Hong – 15.455

Parallel Bars: Curran Phillips – 16.147

High Bar: Fred Richard – 15.105