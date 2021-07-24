Artur and The Achilles

Why?

Let’s nerd out on communication theory and values for a moment.

First, we have to talk about how the brain thinks and how our values are calculated and played out. There are two main researched communication theories to touch on. The Health Belief Model (Hochbaum, 1958) explains how people weigh the benefits of a specific action against the perceived costs. This does not mean the actual costs, but those perceived by them because of what they were exposed to, and what means something to them.

For Dalaloyan, the end game of medaling and representing his country means something to him after all these years of training. This theory was often used in analyzing the original AIDS crisis (incentive vs. risk), motivations for under age drinking (acceptance of peers is worth the risk of being grounded).

The second is the Expectancy-Value Theory (Atkinson) where researchers assess people’s motivation for achievement, based on expectations for success and how valuable the task is in importance. This is, in today’s climate, heavily based on the influence of common culture (idealization of pain-tolerating characters in movies, other athletes, lauding of people persevering on social media, etc.)

This is also, and possibly most importantly, influenced by the culture within the specific sport, in this case, men’s gymnastics. The tolerance given (or not) by coaches and staff, the encouragement to push from peers, wanting to be like those previous athletes that paved the way all factor in. And in the end, getting the distinction of having done so, plays heavily into the picture.

Rehab

As a physical therapist specializing in elite-level sports medicine, and having over 20 years of focusing on world and Olympic gymnasts, I can assure you that there are protocols in place for best outcome potentials. And in general, we try to follow them. Sport specific protocols as well, which really take flight toward the end of rehab, and in the beginning with keeping the rest of the body healthy.

But, pushing the limits is always possible. It is what athletes do. Every day. Hence why sports medicine, and taking care of world-class athletes, is almost a separate genre of medicine, mixing actual sport biomechanics knowledge, surface understanding, strengthening, conditioning, psychology and most importantly, the timeline and culture of the sport itself.

Which brings us back to Dalaloyan.

He won Worlds in 2018, so he does understand perseverance and dedication to sport. Now, he understands how dedicated one must be to rehab as well.

Today, after he finished all six events (and quite well, I may add), he sat in fourth place in the first of three subdivisions for the All-Around finals. He broke down in tears.

I asked him what brought these emotions out. Pain? Gratefulness? Fear?

“I couldn’t control my emotions. To be honest, it was like a storm inside. On one hand, I was overcome with joyful emotions because I would have the strength, because I was able to go out and do vault and floor. And, on the other hand, these are sad emotions, because I expected from myself and was confident that I’d be able to do the floor routine – the one that is better than what I managed to do today. Because I didn’t make some of the connections and did lower difficulty than I planned to. So, that’s why I didn’t quite meet my expectations and I expected a better result from myself on floor.”

Only an athlete of the highest caliber in the world can be actually disappointed with themselves for not fulfilling self-made standards. Three and a half MONTHS after an achilles surgery.

It ends up that it was not even because of pain.

There are rules, you know, governed by USADA, as to what medicines (and levels of said medicines) that one can have in their bodies during competition.

Dalaloyan competed equally today for his team and for himself. In the end, he did not even know how high he was sitting after the first subdivision.

“I don’t know if I made the final. I haven’t looked at the scores,” Dalaloyan stated in the Mixed Zone right before he learned that he was currently in fourth. I watched him bow his head in his hand, and took a moment to relish and let it sink fully in.

He responded in English, “Ok, it’s not a problem for me, yes, I go,” with a huge smile and nod.

Ethics of Medicine and Heroizing Pain

I want to make myself very clear in this. Yes, what he is doing is amazing. And yes, it is part magic and part medicine. And part Olympic adrenaline. And most importantly, part really hard work that most people rehabilitating injuries do not understand.

I don’t condone this kind of rushed rehab on the average bear. I also do not think that many, if not most, physical therapists and athletic trainers can handle the sport-specific aspect and physiologic knowledge that this level requires. And, I don’t think that we should be a society of idealizing the process of dealing with pain, and the lauding that comes with “being tough,” or better than others.

For centuries, we have applauded the bleeding feet of the Ironman finisher, Kerri Strug’s vault on a severely injured ankle in Atlanta 1996. The major league pitcher who, essentially, cannot lift his arm the day after throwing.

Gymnastics, however, comes with some aches and tribulations. It is, after all, the toughest physical sport in the world. Period. It is when it may lead to life-long implications that the options need to be weighed. Dalaloyan is a grown man. Married, with kids. Ankle replacements exist. If it tears again, or pulls bone off, he is welcome to have one. He can pay for it with his gold medal and subsequent endorsement. And he is well aware of this risk.