Arkansas’ Lovett and Hambrick Look Forward to a Fifth Year to Give Back and Enjoy More “Absolutely Organized Chaos”
By Christy Sandmaier
With the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Season (aka “a season like no other”) complete, and award ceremonies, National Championship photoshoots, and final season celebrations underway, so many student athletes are excitedly making plans, setting goals and looking forward to 2023! Early predictions and rankings are already running rampant across the gymternet as fans take to social media to start the debate about their favorite teams.
In Fayetteville, self-described besties Bailey Lovett and Kennedy Hambrick are already super-psyched to return for the Razorbacks for a fifth year. The Gymbacks’ 2022 season concluded at the “Sweet 16” where they finished fourth in their Regional Final against eventual National Champ Oklahoma, and Minnesota and Cal. Hambrick went on to compete as an individual in Fort Worth adding top-25 performances on vault (T24, 9.8625) and All-Around (39.325), where she tied for 17th overall.
With an all-star team of coaches by their side and molding them into strong people – “they care about us as humans first” – and a roster of talent ready to level up, Lovett and Hambrick have big plans for the team and for themselves on and off the floor, and are looking forward to leading their team together. To put it simply, they love being Gymbacks and love the University of Arkansas.
A week removed from Fort Worth, we chatted about their season, new goals, social media challenges, school and giving back to the community. Whether it’s reminiscing about the team doing an “Escape Room” in Alabama, who’s more likely to nail a routine and then trip over a mat (Hambrick), describing each other as “organized chaos” twice, or calling the Hogs via Zoom on a Friday afternoon (check out the video!), their unique friendship started from the most unusual of beginnings to be sure. Admittedly not fans of each other their freshman year – “we were so different” – a turnaround started to take place over that summer and they’ve been close ever since.
With Hambrick majoring in Recreation and Sports Management and Lovett going to law school in the fall with a Business Economics degree in tow, their future beyond Fayetteville is definitely bright. But first, there’s one more year of gymnastics to embrace and enjoy.
Let’s meet this talented duo now!
Tell us about your decision to take your fifth year!
Bailey Lovett: After injuries in my first three years, and then finally getting to compete a full season this year, my body is healthier than it’s ever been. I’m just not ready to be done yet. With my body finally healthy, and the opportunity to do a fifth year, I have to!
Kennedy Hambrick: I just simply can’t let go! I’m just not ready to be done. I feel like there’s a lot more I can give. Gymnastics has been my life since I was 3 years-old, so I don’t know anything else. But, I just don’t want to leave the school even. It’s such an amazing place to be and the crowds and fans are just amazing.
For you Kennedy, did Bailey’s decision impact you at all? Did you guys talk about it together?
KH: We talked about it, but from whenever it was first announced that you could take a fifth year, I was immediately on it.
BL: We definitely talked about it. We both knew it all season, but I told her she wasn’t allowed to announce it on the same day I was [laughs]!
Tell me more about the Arkansas program and why you love it so much!
BL: The fans here are so diehard and they will go through anything to support us. Their support is like nothing I’ve experienced before, so getting to compete for them and hearing them say they’re so proud of us, it means so much. Wearing Arkansas on my back is an honor because the Razorbacks are like the state of Arkansas and what the state is so proud of. To be a part of that is so special.
KH: What she said about diehards, it takes off a little bit of stress because you could mess up, but you know they’re going to be behind your back no matter what. And, the campus is so beautiful. When I got here as a freshman I had never seen a campus like this. The support staff is so amazing. They are with you no matter what and will help you through anything. Everyone is so helpful and kind here. It’s so different from any other place I’ve ever been.
During your time there, I know you’ve seen the fan support and the hype build even more for the team. What’s it been like seeing the fan and community support grow?
KH: I think it’s really cool. I got here as a freshman and I was unsure of what I was really walking into. From the first meet in Barnhill, I just saw all of the crowd and they were screaming for us. I thought, ‘wow, they really want to watch us!’ and it was just so cool. Seeing it grow is seeing all of the work you’ve put in really worth it.
BL: When we fill Barnhill, and I’m not even kidding, it’s like the building is shaking! It’s so special. And when we went to Bud (Walton Arena) this year and it was a record crowd, I thought, “people really like us!’ and they care more than just about football! It was so cool to see 10,000 people there cheering your name and hearing everybody go crazy. They really love us!
For both of you, how important is it to you to be recognized beyond the floor and to be in the community giving back, and hopefully inspire others as well?
BL: I didn’t realize, for lack of a better word, the power that I have. It’s the smallest things… A Mom DM’d me after a meet and let me know her daughter had elbow surgery and throughout the whole meet [her daughter] just kept saying, “See, if Bailey can do hard things, I’ll do hard things!” I responded to her and let her know this made my night. She sent me back pictures of her daughter who was literally crying just because I answered her. It was one second out of my day and… she changed my life more than I even changed hers. Even further than that, being involved in the Give Back we did this year, to me, sports is so much bigger than scores. If I’m able to use everything I’ve been given and return it back to the people around me and who truly need it – being able to help even one person was so powerful to me! To give back one minute of my day to say ‘hello’ or send an encouraging message to the women’s shelter… competing for something bigger than the sport this year honestly means so much to me.
KH: If we can use our platform to do things like that, you think about how much more we can do! There are so many things out there we can give back to. It just feels really good. You know you’re helping people. If we can get more people to join in we can change a whole lot – things could get so much better.
Do you feel like the experiences in the community have prepared you for life outside of your gymnastics careers?
BL: For sure. It’s taught me skills – how to use what I know and grow that in a way to help other people. You come to be a college athlete your freshman year and think you’re this cool kid that’s a college athlete and by your senior year you’re like, ‘I’m just human, and I’m going back into the world to be a normal person.’ [So you ask], ‘how can I take what I learned to be a normal person and use those as tools in normal life?’ We were at a hotel this year at Elevate the Stage and all of these kids are looking at you like you’re a superstar and I’m like, ‘I’m just a person. I was literally you four years ago!’ It’s humbling to know, yes, we are special but at the end of the day, we’re just humans.
Along those lines, social media platforms have opened the opportunity for fans to voice their opinions more than ever before. How do you both deal with that? Do you read a lot of social media to see what people are saying? And what would you like people to know or wish they knew about student athletes before they comment?
KH: We’re people. We’re just like everybody else. Yes, we can do a sport but we also have feelings. Those feelings can be hurt sometimes, but I just tell myself people have opinions and I can’t change that. So I’m going to do the best I can so that I’m happy with what I’m doing. I’m not doing things for other people, I’m doing them for myself and for my team because that’s what I truly believe. I just want people to be kind. I just want people to think about what this person is going to feel if they read this. It can be hurtful.
BL: Almost everything that’s put out there, especially on Twitter, is sent in our group chats and we either laugh about it or are like, ‘this person thinks we’re no fun, we’re going to show them that we are the fun team’ or whatever. We definitely see, I would say, 99% of what’s put out there. I use it as fuel to light the fire. If people think we’re lame or think my gymnastics is ugly, then that’s cool, the judges gave me a 9.9 so clearly they didn’t think that! But sometimes it’s fun to see our fans going crazy when they think we deserve a 10 and we got a 9.95 or something. It’s fun to be able to interact with fans that way – in more of a positive light.
Talk about the day-to-day motivation in the gym and long-term goals, and that balance with each of your coaches…
KH: I wouldn’t say they really push win, win, win! We have goals at the beginning of the year. We have a team meeting and we each write out what we want to see throughout the year and at the end we compile the list. We put up this big poster board in our gym with our goals; what we want to qualify to, we want to hit this many routines in the meet, things like that. It’s not like we have to win no matter what. It’s do your best, get better every day, and don’t give up. They really push that. It’s not just all about gymnastics. They do have really good relationships with us. They’re not just coaches, they are people we can go to if we need anything.
BL: I think our coaches are special because they walked in our shoes and further in our shoes – they’re Olympians, they did things none of us have done. I think it’s been really powerful to hear them say “We’re proud of you guys.” That goes so far. When Jordyn Wieber tells me I can do something, I can do it. Our coaches believe in us and they know what it takes. They’re definitely very positive and it’s not about winning, it’s about being the best version of Arkansas we can be every Friday night. Everything is going to work out in the end and we saw that this year. We had our ups and downs but we got there at the time we needed to get there. And it was pretty inspiring to see all of the adversity we fought through.
Have you had time to think about your team and individual goals for 2023?
BL: I know personally, I’m looking to add bars back in because now I’m healthy enough to swing bars again. I’m really excited about that. As a team, we really want to push this summer to get stronger so we don’t have to fight through so many injuries like we had to this year and really have our best team up every single meet. We learned a lot (this year). We have a lot of the same goals every year. We want to make night session at SECs, we want to make Sweet 16, Nationals. We want to have everyone healthy on the team. We also want to set goals in our control. I think that’s where we got caught up this year, setting goals that were out of our control, like scoring a 198 and getting discouraged when we couldn’t do anything about it.
KH: I’m just going to clean up my skills and focus on more technique. It wasn’t really a thing I did when I was growing up. I just kind of threw skills and landed and was like, ‘yay, I’m on my feet!’ In college I really learned how to do that and I’m still working towards that. I might change up a pass or two, just because [laughs]. Getting stronger like Bailey said, and hopefully, I won’t wear as much tape!
I always like to close an interview by asking what you’d write in a letter to your younger self. Put yourself in your freshman year shoes compared to now, what would you say?
KH: Freshman year I was super stressed out. You could tell on beam I was so shaky because I was like, ‘do not fall, do not fall, or you’re going to get pulled.’ So I think I would tell myself to just have fun. Gymnastics is supposed to be fun. You’re supposed to interact with your team, and the crowd. You don’t need to be stressed out over things you’ve done a hundred times. I learned that last season and I had a great season! That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned in college – just have fun!
BL: I would warn myself that the journey is going to be far from perfect. And far from what I imagined. The end is beautiful and it’s good. Everything that happened I think was supposed to happen. Until January of this year, I would get so stressed out if something wasn’t how I imagined it. I would just beat myself up about it and it took the fun out of it. After coming back from my surgery I realized, just have fun. If you mess up, you mess up. Just go with it. Enjoy the journey and wherever you end up, that’s where I’m supposed to be.
Photos by University of Arkansas
