Arkansas’ Lovett and Hambrick Look Forward to a Fifth Year to Give Back and Enjoy More “Absolutely Organized Chaos”

Along those lines, social media platforms have opened the opportunity for fans to voice their opinions more than ever before. How do you both deal with that? Do you read a lot of social media to see what people are saying? And what would you like people to know or wish they knew about student athletes before they comment?

KH: We’re people. We’re just like everybody else. Yes, we can do a sport but we also have feelings. Those feelings can be hurt sometimes, but I just tell myself people have opinions and I can’t change that. So I’m going to do the best I can so that I’m happy with what I’m doing. I’m not doing things for other people, I’m doing them for myself and for my team because that’s what I truly believe. I just want people to be kind. I just want people to think about what this person is going to feel if they read this. It can be hurtful.

BL: Almost everything that’s put out there, especially on Twitter, is sent in our group chats and we either laugh about it or are like, ‘this person thinks we’re no fun, we’re going to show them that we are the fun team’ or whatever. We definitely see, I would say, 99% of what’s put out there. I use it as fuel to light the fire. If people think we’re lame or think my gymnastics is ugly, then that’s cool, the judges gave me a 9.9 so clearly they didn’t think that! But sometimes it’s fun to see our fans going crazy when they think we deserve a 10 and we got a 9.95 or something. It’s fun to be able to interact with fans that way – in more of a positive light.

Talk about the day-to-day motivation in the gym and long-term goals, and that balance with each of your coaches…

KH: I wouldn’t say they really push win, win, win! We have goals at the beginning of the year. We have a team meeting and we each write out what we want to see throughout the year and at the end we compile the list. We put up this big poster board in our gym with our goals; what we want to qualify to, we want to hit this many routines in the meet, things like that. It’s not like we have to win no matter what. It’s do your best, get better every day, and don’t give up. They really push that. It’s not just all about gymnastics. They do have really good relationships with us. They’re not just coaches, they are people we can go to if we need anything.

BL: I think our coaches are special because they walked in our shoes and further in our shoes – they’re Olympians, they did things none of us have done. I think it’s been really powerful to hear them say “We’re proud of you guys.” That goes so far. When Jordyn Wieber tells me I can do something, I can do it. Our coaches believe in us and they know what it takes. They’re definitely very positive and it’s not about winning, it’s about being the best version of Arkansas we can be every Friday night. Everything is going to work out in the end and we saw that this year. We had our ups and downs but we got there at the time we needed to get there. And it was pretty inspiring to see all of the adversity we fought through.

Have you had time to think about your team and individual goals for 2023?

BL: I know personally, I’m looking to add bars back in because now I’m healthy enough to swing bars again. I’m really excited about that. As a team, we really want to push this summer to get stronger so we don’t have to fight through so many injuries like we had to this year and really have our best team up every single meet. We learned a lot (this year). We have a lot of the same goals every year. We want to make night session at SECs, we want to make Sweet 16, Nationals. We want to have everyone healthy on the team. We also want to set goals in our control. I think that’s where we got caught up this year, setting goals that were out of our control, like scoring a 198 and getting discouraged when we couldn’t do anything about it.

KH: I’m just going to clean up my skills and focus on more technique. It wasn’t really a thing I did when I was growing up. I just kind of threw skills and landed and was like, ‘yay, I’m on my feet!’ In college I really learned how to do that and I’m still working towards that. I might change up a pass or two, just because [laughs]. Getting stronger like Bailey said, and hopefully, I won’t wear as much tape!