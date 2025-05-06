Arkansas Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback

Following the Games, and the incredible opportunity to tour with her teammates and gymnastics stars from around the globe on Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour, Roberson set off for a new journey as a student-athlete at the University of Arkansas, and embraced the next chapter of her life. As a Gymback, she immediately found a love for NCAA Gymnastics and for her teammates. She also found herself adjusting to a new way of living and training, and honing a balance she had yet to experience.

“My freshman year was not what I expected at all! I expected to have more free time than I did in the Elite world. I didn’t realize everything behind the scenes that’s going on,” she said. “Yes, you only practice 20 hours a week, but you also have school, we’re traveling, so you have no free time. But, I love the grind and competing every week was so much fun, especially with the team.”

Roberson set records across the board in what was a truly stellar freshman campaign. During the regular season, she set and broke the Arkansas freshman All-Around record three times, earned 12 event or All-Around titles and claimed All-Around victories in five of 10 appearances, finishing No. 25 nationally. She was named a regular season All-American on beam, as well as All-SEC on the event.

In Fort Worth, she only got better, thriving once again on the biggest stage. Roberson posted a score of 39.425, finishing 13th in the All-Around with the highest-ever freshman All-Around score at NCAAs in Arkansas history. She earned Second Team All-American honors on beam, making her a WCGA and NCAA All-American on the event. Roberson is also Arkansas’ first freshman NCAA All-American since 2012, and the first-ever freshman NCAA All-American on beam.

Her success is already inspiring her for the 2026 season and Roberson plans to be back in Fort Worth next season, this time with her team competing for the National Championship. “Having the team aspect was amazing, and I really didn’t like not having them there at Nationals,” she told us. ”I’m so excited for next year. I know we’re going to get in the gym and work really hard, and I believe we’ll be there next year as a team, and I just can’t wait!”

With Cami Weaver, Frankie Price (who was injured during the Regional Semifinal), and Leah Smith all returning for a fifth season, along with a healthy Lauren Williams hopefully back in the lineups, the future for the Razorbacks remains as bright as ever as they chase a trip back to Nationals, where they finished 7th in 2024.

Roberson believes the untimely injuries in 2025 only made the team closer, and hungrier, for 2026. “We had so many girls go down with, like, freak accident injuries, and it was so tough on them,” she said. “It was tough on the team, but I feel like it made us so much stronger and closer as a team, and we really gave it everything we had.”

Known for much of her Elite career as a powerhouse who excelled on floor and vault, Roberson became a clutch performer on beam for the Gymbacks in the most pressure-packed moments. She excelled and she loved it, which may have surprised everyone but Roberson herself, who always had a NCAA dream of sorts when it came to beam.

“So, when I was younger, when I first fell in love with gymnastics, I always did really well on beam,” she said. “Then I got older and I became more of the floor and vault girl, which is fine. I love that, too. But, I always had a dream of doing really well on beam in college. That was always my dream was to go to college and have the best beam for the team I could possibly have. It was just amazing being able to perform, hit it as often as I could, and I just love both.”

In the Regional Semifinal, Roberson found herself facing another must-hit moment on beam and also found herself doing something a little unusual: looking at the scores. “One thing about me is I don’t like to watch the girls going before me. I clap and hear, but I try not to watch them because I don’t want to give myself any reason to be nervous. But at Regionals, I noticed the scores, and I was like, ‘oh, my goodness, my score is going to have to count.’ I thrive on that kind of pressure.

“In college gymnastics, you never have the same amount of pressure as the Olympic Trials – no amount of pressure will ever amount to that. At Regionals, I got that little sense of the same amount of pressure, and I thrived under that. When I got up there and I hit my first skill, it’s like, ‘oh, this is going to be a good routine!’ And I nailed it.”

As she reflected on her season, Roberson noted several more memorable moments with her teammates and on the competition floor. Sliding arm in arm to Starbucks in the snow on their first road meet, and sticking her dismount at Regionals remain at the top of her list. As does rotating with the Utah Red Rocks at Nationals.

“They took me in with open arms. I mean, they called the Hogs during my beam routine, which I wasn’t expecting them to do,” she said with a huge smile. “That was awesome. I was in all of their huddles, and they just really took me in as one of their teammates, even though I couldn’t have my team. I was really grateful that they did that and just to be in as one of their own for the weekend.”