Florida Gator Skye Blakely Targets Elite Comeback

In 2024 World Champion Skye Blakely was a frontrunner for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team after finishing second in the All-Around at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships behind Simone Biles. However, at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Blakely tore her Achilles during podium training forcing her to withdraw from Trials. Since then Blakely has been on the road to recovery. She began her freshman year as a Florida Gator, consistently making the bar lineup and bagging a career high of 9.95. Now Blakely has refocused on elite gymnastics, regaining her skills and hopefully returning to elite competition in 2025. For Blakely, there is no set date on her return to competition, she is focused on taking her time during her recovery process.

“I don’t want to rush,” Blakely said. “I want to take my time, All-Around would be cool, but I also know that, first and foremost, I want to feel good and I want my body to be healthy. So if that’s just bars and beam, I think that’s already a great accomplishment for myself. So right now, those are the two events that I’m really working on and getting back on, and I think floor and vault will be later, whenever I decide it’s time for my foot to be pushed in that way.”

A major part of the recovery process is regaining her high-level elite skills. Blakely was able to showcase some of these skills such as her Ricna + Pak combination and double front half dismount, during the NCAA season. Others, understandably, have required more time to regain.

“I’d say a lot of the skills that I’m working on right now are many of which have been competed before,” Blakely said. “A lot of like similar release moves and transitions and connections on bars and similar and same skills on beam. I’d say taking it slow on beam dismount and standing full on beam, but those skills I am working on, so right now, just kind of getting back to where I was, getting my body back into that routine of those connections and skills again. But it’s been fun playing around and doing skills I haven’t done in a while. So I’ve been enjoying that process.”