Andrade Tops Standings, Field Set For Finals
After 10 subdivisions in Liverpool, the Team, All-Around and Event Finals field is finally set for the women.
In the All-Around, it was no surprise that Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade soared to the top of the standings (57.332), topping Shilese Jones by over a point and a half. Andrade had a shaky start on beam but quickly settled in, posting the highest score of the day on vault (15.055 for her Cheng), the highest score on floor (14.200 which tied her with her teammate Flavia Saraiva), and the third highest score on bars (14.666). Jade Carey will make her first World All-Around final, qualifying in third (55.132).
The biggest shock of the day came on Andrade’s second vault. She was going for a Yurchenko double twist, but balked mid air after her hand slipped on the table. In a matter of seconds, the reigning Olympic and World champ was out of the vault final.
“She did an excellent first vault, but on the second vault she felt her hand just slipping on the table,” said Brazil’s team coach, Francisco Porath Neto. “Because Rebeca felt it was a mistake, she could save the vault, that’s the most important part.”
With Andrade’s mishap, Jade Carey retained the top score (14.483) on vault, with Jordan Chiles sitting in 2nd (14.316).
On bars, China’s Luo Rui moved ahead of reigning Olympic champion Nina Derwael with a fluid and technically precise routine which she absolutely nailed!
“I don’t think about scores,” she said after the competition. “Placing first is not what I was expecting. All I am thinking is just to perform how I usually do in training. Scores and ranking need to be put aside at the moment.”
On beam, Ou Yushan topped Skye Blakely’s 13.733 from Subdivision 1 with a 13.900. Although Yushan’s routine wasn’t without a few balance checks, her difficulty (6.2) and strong technique were enough to push her to the top of the field.
On floor, the Brazilian’s dominated with Saraiva and Andrade both posting scores of 14.200. It was an incredible bounce back for Saraiva, who had a fall on beam in the first rotation. However, she was limping after her vault in the third rotation and opted for a layout dismount off the bars in the final rotation. Her status is currently unknown.
“We don’t know yet (if she is injured), so we’ll see what happens,” said Francisco Porath Neto. “We preferred to play it safe and for her not to do the dismount on bars, just to take care.”
The qualifiers for all of the finals are below:
Team:
- United States – 167.263
- Great Britain – 164.029
- Brazil – 163.563
- Italy – 162.798
- Japan – 162.564
- China – 162.064
- France – 161.428
- Canada – 159.661
All-Around:
- Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 57.332
- Shilese Jones (USA) 55.766
- Jade Carey (USA) 55.132
- Martina Maggio (ITL) 54.800
- Jessica Gadirova (GBR) 54.599
- Ou Yushan (CHN) 54.466
- Alice D’Amato (ITA) 54.366
- Miyata Shoko (JPN) 54.166
- Naomi Visser (NED) 54.165
- Flavia Saraiva (BRA) 54.133
- Ellie Black (CAN) 54.131
- Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) 53.998
- Alice Kinsella (GBR) 53.798
- Georgia Godwin – 52.866
- Tang Xijing (CHN) 52.865
- Carolann Heduit (FRA) 52.698
- Yamada Chiharu (JPN) 52.465
- Lisa Vaelen (BEL) 52.432
- Tisha Volleman (NED) 52.333
- Aline Friess (FRA) 52.265
- Ana Barbosu (ROU) 52.233
- Laura Casabeuena (ESP) 52.032
- Lee Yunseo (KOR) 51.833
- Romi Brown (AUS) 51.731
Vault:
- Jade Carey (USA) 14.483
- Jordan Chiles (USA) 14.316
- Coline Devillard (FRA) 14.299
- Yeo Seo Jeong (KOR) 14.249
- Jessica Gadirova (GBR) 14.200
- Ellie Black (CAN) 13.749
- Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.666
- Lisa Vaelen (BEL) 13.499
Uneven Bars:
- Luo Rui (CHN) 14.900
- Nina Derwael (BEL) 14.700
- Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 14.666
- Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) 14.600
- Shilese Jones (USA) 14.566
- Sanna Veerman (NED) 14.533
- Naomi Visser (NED) 14.400
- Elizabeth Seitz (GER) 14.400
Beam:
- Ou Yushan (CHN) 13.900
- Skye Blakely (USA) 13.733
- Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.700
- Marine Boyer (FRA) 13.666
- Wantanbe Hazuki (JPN) 13.600
- Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) 13.533
- Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 13.400
- Ellie Black (CAN) 13.266
Floor:
- Flavia Saraiva (BRA) 14.200
- Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 14.200
- Jessica Gadirova (GBR) 14.100
- Jordan Chiles (USA) 14.100
- Jade Carey (USA) 14.066
- Naomi Visser (NED) 13.666
- Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) 13.600
- Alice D’Amato (ITL) 13.600
Photo by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
