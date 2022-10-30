Andrade Tops Standings, Field Set For Finals

After 10 subdivisions in Liverpool, the Team, All-Around and Event Finals field is finally set for the women.

In the All-Around, it was no surprise that Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade soared to the top of the standings (57.332), topping Shilese Jones by over a point and a half. Andrade had a shaky start on beam but quickly settled in, posting the highest score of the day on vault (15.055 for her Cheng), the highest score on floor (14.200 which tied her with her teammate Flavia Saraiva), and the third highest score on bars (14.666). Jade Carey will make her first World All-Around final, qualifying in third (55.132).

The biggest shock of the day came on Andrade’s second vault. She was going for a Yurchenko double twist, but balked mid air after her hand slipped on the table. In a matter of seconds, the reigning Olympic and World champ was out of the vault final.

“She did an excellent first vault, but on the second vault she felt her hand just slipping on the table,” said Brazil’s team coach, Francisco Porath Neto. “Because Rebeca felt it was a mistake, she could save the vault, that’s the most important part.”

With Andrade’s mishap, Jade Carey retained the top score (14.483) on vault, with Jordan Chiles sitting in 2nd (14.316).

On bars, China’s Luo Rui moved ahead of reigning Olympic champion Nina Derwael with a fluid and technically precise routine which she absolutely nailed!

“I don’t think about scores,” she said after the competition. “Placing first is not what I was expecting. All I am thinking is just to perform how I usually do in training. Scores and ranking need to be put aside at the moment.”