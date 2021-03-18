Senior Spotlight: Anastasia Webb

Webb’s journey has since come full circle. As she heads into the final phase of her gymnastics career at Oklahoma, she has one team national title under her belt and one more in the back of her mind before she hangs up her grips.

The Sooners will try to come out on top in a season that started rocky. When the pandemic cut her junior season short, Webb returned home to Illinois, where COVID restrictions had gyms shut down for months. At that point, the possibility of having a season looked doubtful.

“It was pretty scary,” Webb said. “I remember we had a Zoom call over the summer and I was like, ‘Are we going to even have a season my senior year?’”

In June, Webb decided to come back to Oklahoma where restrictions were lighter, so she could train and prepare for the upcoming season. She worked out at Dynamo Gymnastics, doing her best to keep a positive attitude and be a leader for her team.

“I honestly just took it one day at a time,” Webb said. “My coach Tom [Haley] kept saying over and over, ‘Just work your butt off right now and if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, but you can look back and say you worked really hard to get where you are right now.’ The mentality that I had was to never give up and to be super positive and not think of all the possibilities that could happen—because look at us now!”

The Sooners are currently tied with Florida at the top of the national rankings with just postseason play to go. This weekend, they will look to claim their 8th consecutive Big 12 title before shifting gears to the NCAA championships and winning the program’s fifth national title. Webb knows the competition is stiff, but feels good about her team’s chances.

“I have a lot of faith in our team,” Webb said. “I know we’re a pretty young team, but we have a lot of talent and I think we’re a great group of girls who work really hard inside and outside the gym. We have had our ups and downs this season, but I think that’s everybody. It will come down to that one moment and that one routine. Anybody could win and I’m excited to see what happens.”