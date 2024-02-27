Amelie Morgan Eyes Paris 2024

Firstly, you seem to be enjoying life in the US, how have you settled in to life in Utah and how is training going?

I absolutely love it here at Utah. I arrived here my freshman year without even taking a visit or meeting anyone in person and I instantly felt like I was part of this family. I couldn’t ask for a better team, coaching staff or support system. Training is going well, I love that I am challenged everyday to be better and that as a team we are able to help each other everyday. Outside of the gym, I love being surrounded my the mountains and getting to hike, paddle board and just adventure during the summers here.

NCAA season is currently in full swing. How will you manage competing for Utah and coming back to the Elite scene and competing in the UK?

It definitely isn’t easy balancing both NCAA season and preparing for the Elite scene, but I have worked with my coaches here at Utah and back home in the UK to work out the best logistics to make this happen. I think we have done a great job at finding a way I can do both and still maximize my performance. I will be taking a few weeks out to compete in England, but will be back in time for Pac 12 championships and the rest of post season.

On that note, you had originally committed to the compete for Cal Berkeley – what made you change your mind and choose Utah instead?

After committing to Cal, I made the decision to defer until the next year, as I thought I wanted to stay in the Elite world for another year. However, leading up to Tokyo, knowing 2021 would be a big year, I decided I no longer wanted to defer and that I was ready to come to college. As this was such a late decision, a scholarship was no longer an option for my first year. This made my decision to look at other options, which through other connections, led me to Utah.

You have been rostered to compete at the upcoming English Championships! What are your goals for this competition?

Obviously, I have been out of the Elite world for a couple years and had to balance a lot leading up to this competition. For me, I really just aim to go and do the best that I can and get back into the swing of competing all around in the elite format. I just want to have fun, perform to my best ability, and take it day by day.

What are your goals coming back to Elite? Do you hope to vie for a spot on the British Olympic team?

My goal for coming back really was to just challenge myself to see how much I can do. Obviously, making the Olympic team for the second time would be a dream come true all over again, however I have to be realistic. If it doesn’t work out the way I want it too, I don’t want to be disappointed. I already feel I have reached the pinnacle of my career, this is purely a bonus for me.