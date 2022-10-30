Ambassadors Extraordinaire

By the team at Inside Gymnastics

The sport of gymnastics is often the media darling of the Olympic year – front and center in headlines of Olympic previews in print and online, touted as a lead sport on television broadcasts and often garnering magazine covers, the likes of Sports Illustrated. And then for three years, the sport seems to fade out of the mainstream spotlight until the next Olympic cycle.

In non-Olympic years, a marquee event can help raise the profile of the sport and give athletes a well-deserved opportunity to shine. Most often, that comes in the form of the World Championships or a gymnastics tour. Yes, the sport itself is exciting by nature – high-flying and gravity-defying. But ultimately, it is the personalities of the sport who draw in audiences, inspire young kids to give it a try and help grow overall interest.

This year, the gymnastics community has convened in England for the World Championships in Liverpool. Signs everywhere around the city and M&S Bank Arena greet with this year’s theme, “Welcome to Our World.” Along with the athletes and delegations, a host of media outlets from around the world have come to cover the event and to tell the stories of these extraordinary athletes. And for many, it’s the only time of the year they’ll be live in person at a gymnastics event.

At these events, there are only a few key times to speak with the athletes – generally after Podium Training, after the Qualification round and after Finals. And these aren’t long, formal press conferences like you’d see after a tennis match, or basketball or football game. These are quick opportunities, in an informal setting, generally lasting 15 minutes or less as the athletes exit the competition floor. Although quick, these are invaluable opportunities for the sport and for the athletes. And perhaps as media outlets, we don’t say it enough, but we sincerely appreciate the time and the opportunity to speak with the athletes and ultimately share their stories and sometimes emotions following a stellar or even a disappointing competition. We realize that there are ups and downs in the sport for all, and it’s meaningful to have time and conversations on both the good days and the bad days. It’s what makes sport, and these athletes human.

Here in Liverpool, we’re again reminded of just how great our sport is and what incredible personalities fill the world of gymnastics. There are so many moments that have struck a chord with us and that we’ll be sharing throughout our platforms during this event and in the weeks ahead.

Belgium’s Nina Derwael, an Olympic and World Champ, lit up as she talked about the camaraderie with her teammates and shared insight into life off the competition floor (including her time on Dancing With the Stars!) and how excited she is to have the World Championships in her home country next year. Olympic All-Around Champ Hashimoto Daiki of Japan shared his outlook on continuing to level up his already stellar repertoire, the push for Paris 2024 and goals not only for himself but for his country. Although he had a translator with him and doesn’t speak English fluently, he made a valiant effort to give answers in both Japanese and English, with a wide smile throughout as he talked about the sport! Canadian Ellie Black, a three-time Olympian, spoke of the pride of representing her country, her province and her city. All three gymnasts stayed until every question from every person had been answered. Through the generosity of their time, set against a hectic training and competition schedule, each offered a window into their world, their love of the sport clear in their eyes and their voices. They are just a few of the many at all different points of their journey who shared their stories – from veteran Olympic and World Champs to rising stars attending their first-ever major event.

“I think the most important thing is just you being yourself, staying true to what you believe and who you are,” said Black. “And you know, you guys (referring to the press members) are great, and we’re here to have a conversation, right? And I think that’s like the most important thing. So it took me a little bit of time to really start to feel a little bit more comfortable with it. In my first Olympics, I was like, ‘Hi. Yeah.’ I think it just takes practice… And if my story can make an impact for someone else out there, it’s worth my time!”