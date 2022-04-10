Amari Celestine: “We feel like we earned that spot just as much as anybody else.”

It’s been an incredible freshman season for you… I’m curious to know what your goals were coming in and if you feel like you’ve met those goals… or maybe even exceeded them?

I feel like I met a lot of goals and even exceeded some. I still have some goals that I want to accomplish like I wanted to get a 10 this year really badly. I have one more opportunity to do it and I’ve been super close already, so I’m very hopeful and keeping my fingers crossed for this last meet. I did want to anchor an event, that was probably my biggest thing, because in club I was always last. My coach always told me the anchor spot is a really important spot because your team relies on you. I don’t know what it was about the conversation we had, but I knew I wanted that. So I’m very grateful that it’s floor because I love floor. My other goal I’ve set for myself is I want a national title. On which event—I’m not sure yet—but I know I’m capable of making that happen, I just need to put forth the effort and make sure I fix those small minor details I’m focusing on constantly. I came in with big expectations! I also want my team to be in the top four and win the NCAA Championships. I know we can do that, there’s no doubt in my mind, so I want all of it! Oh and I love Trinity Thomas! I want to be just like her when I grow up. With all of her excellence… I strive to be like her. She makes me want to work hard!

Do you like being in a conference where there’s so many incredible gymnasts and it’s very competitive?

I do! I’m a competitive person. Especially in the sport of gymnastics, I feel like we’re all pretty competitive. But I’m from California, so all of my teammates stayed in the Pac 12 area. There was something about the SEC that I was like, ‘I like the challenge.’ There’s so many good teams in this conference, I don’t want a win to be easy or by default, I want us to bust our butts to try and beat the other team. So if we lose this year, best believe we’re going to bust our butts to beat you next year. I like that!

What made Missouri feel like home for you?

It sounds cheesy, but as soon as I landed here, I don’t know what it was, but Casey Jo picked my mom and I up from the airport, and I was wowed from the get go. It was such an amazing experience for me. It was also my first trip and all of the coaches wowed me. I felt a connection with all of them and I met them all at different times… What I was looking for in a team was that family aspect, that was all. I felt like in club it was hard for me to get that because we’re all trying to beat each other, but in the NCAA we’re a family and we’re here to lift each other up to beat other teams. I could see that naturally. It wasn’t forced, they weren’t putting on a show for me, I could see this is how they really are, and I just loved that. The practices aren’t like, ‘I have to go to practice,’ it’s ‘I get to go to practice’ because they make them fun and we work hard at the same time.

That family aspect is a very important thing to have, especially when you’re so far from home!

I haven’t felt homesick at all! I was surprised because my family and I are really close. I’m the oldest of my siblings and I miss them, but I thought I would be crying every night as soon as I got dropped off, but my teammates made me feel so welcome. We’re all in the same situation, we’re all away from our families. So I feel like it was the best possible choice I could have ever made.