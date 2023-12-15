Time to Shine Together, Alyona Shchennikova looks to a 5th year with her LSU family

By Christy Sandmaier

“Alyona has had a great fall. She is more confident, physically stronger and the most mature she’s ever been with us. Having her return for her 5th year was a tremendous lift for us.” Jay Clark

The Climb. Mac and Cheese. Back for More. Get There.

On the heels of LSU’s season theme Get There, Alyona Shchennikova is ready for her best gymnastics ever. It’s part of the reason she’s back for a fifth year. The other part, of course, is to take the Tigers to the National title as a family. It’s a dream she’s been chasing since landing on campus for the legendary purple and gold and has one last shot to fulfill. And for Shchennikova the dream is part drive and determination with a little bit of fate added in.

For an athlete who rose through the Elite ranks and now describes herself as “so different” from that freshman who first stepped foot in Baton Rouge five years ago, Shchennikova has taken her fun-loving personality to the floor for the Tigers each season and taken each moment as a lesson learned and a place to grow as a person and student-athlete. Clawing their way through a season surrounded by injuries and setbacks in 2023 and climbing to fourth at the National Championship, Shchennikova’s perspective and humor was just what the Tigers needed last season.

“Last year, I kind of got known for saying it takes longer to make mac and cheese than it does to do a bar routine, a floor routine, or any routine,” Shchennikova said. “I think that makes me calm. It just makes me realize that we’ve done the preparation beforehand. Our routine is 30 seconds long, and mac and cheese takes three minutes to cook. By the time the mac and cheese is over, we can do, like, five routines! That’s how fast life goes by. So as much as we want to enjoy it, it’s over in 10 seconds. Enjoy as much as that 10 seconds as you want!”

The Climb Ep. 5 | Mac and Cheese Alyona Shchennikova uses her unique outlook on gymnastics that allows her to have fun while she plays the sport that she loves. 🎥 https://t.co/xzJYJi62rG pic.twitter.com/PcsdLjVu0j — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 10, 2023

Looking forward, she’s embracing this fifth year wholeheartedly and said in the end it really wasn’t a decision to take it, it was more meant to be.

“I feel like I just always knew once they said you can take a fifth year that I was going to do it,” Shchennikova said. “I think there was just one moment where I thought I could end and be happy right now, and that was after Nationals last year. But then I looked at (assistant coach/recruiting coordinator) Garrett (Griffeth) and he said, “But what if we win?” And I was like, “You’re right. I have to come back now!”

Chatting with Shchennikova, she’s ready to put 2023 behind her and look forward to every moment of her final year as a student-athlete. She loves her teammates and is so grateful to have worked with the incredible coaching staff that have led the program during her time as a Tiger. Still, it’s impossible to tell this year’s story without looking back just a little.

2023 saw the Tigers overcome incredible adversity, including the loss of stars Kiya Johnson early in the season and Kai Rivers in early March, to make it back to the NCAA Championships. The injuries left the Tigers reeling but determined to continue their climb to the top. With the help of some huge scores from star Haleigh Bryant at the Denver Regional and the entire team rising to the occasion to ensure the Tigers didn’t count a score below 9.850 on any event, LSU edged out the Michigan Wolverines and advanced to the NCAA Championships by winning the tie-breaker (all scores counted) in one of the most dramatic Regional competitions we’ve ever seen.

It’s something Shchennikova credits to a total team effort from start to finish, even on the toughest days when everything seemed impossible. Mentally, seeing her teammates go down took a toll she said, but the growth they all experienced as people and as student-athletes strengthened their bond and their resolve to keep climbing forward.

“I think even from the very beginning, collectively, as a group, we had the same goal in mind and all wanted to get to the same place,” Shchennikova said. “We knew that no matter what, we wanted to do it for each other. Even when someone would go down, and I think Kiya said it first, because when she first went down, we were so distraught, so in disbelief. She was the one who said, ‘Guys, I’m not dying. I just got hurt. You guys can do it. I’ll be there doing the gymnastics just as much as you guys will be doing the gymnastics!’”

When she said that, I thought, ‘She’s right. Me doing this routine is just as much her doing it with me.’ Every time before beam, I would salute her and we would lock eyes and she’d be like, ‘I love you.’ And I’m like, “I love you, too.’ I felt like she was doing the routine with me. I just felt very calm. But I feel like that’s how everyone felt, like it was a collective. If one person was doing a routine, it was all 20 of us doing that routine with them.”

With the chalk dust settled on 2023, this season the Tigers once again have something to prove. Ranked No.3 behind the defending champion Oklahoma Sooners and 2023 national runner-up Florida in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Preseason Coaches Poll, announced by the organization on December 8, LSU’s schedule includes 11 meets in the regular season; six at home and five on the road. They’ll officially launch 2024 on January 5 in the PMAC against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Our 2024 schedule is very strong and it’s a schedule that’s manageable as it alternates home and away and spaces out nicely for our fans to be able to come to all of our meets,” head coach Jay Clark said. “We open against a Big Ten opponent as we welcome Ohio State to the PMAC. They are a program who have been up-and-coming over the last several years and have done really well.”

Ready to help lead her team together one last time, Shchennikova is only focusing on the here and now. And she likes what she sees.

“Our team is looking pretty good,” she said. “We’re looking a little hot, so I’m excited to see what we’re going to do! We can put up like, almost two lineups, so it’s going to be fun and exciting!”

And stacked.

Joining Shchennikova for their fifth year are Kiya Johnson and Rivers. Cammy Hall, a sixth-year transfer from Utah in 2022 is also back from injury. Seniors Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Elena Arenas, and Olivia Dunne will all be looking to make their statements while juniors Aleah Finnegan, who recently qualified for the 2024 Olympics for the Philippines, Tori Tatum and KJ Johnson will once again be key to the Tiger lineups. Exciting additions to this year’s roster also include two transfers in Savannah Schoenherr (Florida) and Jillian Hoffman (Utah) and freshmen Konnor McClain, Amari Drayton, Kylie Coen and Leah Miller.

They’re going to be an incredibly fun group to watch and follow this year for sure with a perfect blend of athleticism and showmanship ready to take center stage and challenge for the National crown. Getting there (and staying healthy) is going to be the tough part and undoubtedly also the fun part. And for Shchennikova, every moment will be worth it. She likes this year’s theme – which she credits to Drayton – and has already seen it at work.

“We kind of started saying it a lot and then the intrasquad happened, and we were like, ‘Okay, guys, we’ve got to get there. If we get there, we can take it. It’ll be good.’ We can relate to each other about it and we all had that moment – it was kind of the same feeling that we had when we came up with The Climb. It related to every single one of us in a different aspect, but also in the same way.”

On Saturday in the PMAC, we’ll get our first official look at the Tigers at Gymnastics 101. Even with the pressure and early season expectations, Shchennikova is ready to get there and get at it. They’ve put in the work and they’re ready to go.

“It’s a friendly competition, but if you make a lineup here, I feel as if – personally, I’m biased – but I think our team is the best in the country,” she said. “So if you make a lineup between all of us and you compete there, then it’s hard not to think that we’re going to win everything.”

Every year I’ve been challenged in a different aspect. Junior year, I would say physically, and then last year I would say mentally, but overall, I have realized that I can come out of college knowing that I’ll be able to survive anything that comes my way. And as my college career comes to an end, I feel like it’s mentally prepared me to get out in the real world. They say the environment really makes a person, and I think LSU has made me who I am.”

We chatted with Alyona last week and here’s more of the conversation as LSU heads into Gymnastics 101. How to Watch – Click Here!