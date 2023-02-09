All Eyes On Iowa – Hawkeyes Host the Spartans at Xtream Arena

So Far This Season

Following a bit of an up and down season so far, the Hawkeyes look ready to make strides back up the Big 10 and national rankings. And what better place to do it than in Xtream Arena? With lineups starting to gel, and team and individual successes building, Saturday afternoon’s 5 p.m. CT matchup against the Spartans could prove to be one of the best dual meet battles we’ve seen in the Big Ten all season, and definitely will provide a preview of some of the excitement we’ll see as teams head to Iowa for the conference championship in March.

Earlier this season, the Hawkeyes posted a 196.900 against the then No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes in Iowa’s first conference matchup of the year. The score tied for fifth-best in program history, with Ohio State getting the W, 197.225 -196.900. Iowa went on to score a 196.875 to tie with No. 18 Minnesota on January 27th, the seventh best team score in program history. On Monday night, they defeated No. 36 Nebraska, 196.475-195.300 with Iowa gymnasts placing in the top three in all events, and taking home first-place event titles in four of the five events.

Iowa head coach Larissa Libby was open about some of the team’s overall struggles against Nebraska, but she was also very quick to praise the places she saw the team’s leadership and determination shine through adversity. It’s something they’ll be counting on this weekend when the Spartans enter their arena for this mid-season showdown.

“Overall, I’m very proud of our team for not giving up tonight. They could have easily thrown in the towel after bars, and given in to the momentum that Nebraska created on their first event, but they didn’t. Tonight they taught themselves how to handle adversity. They recognized when they were in trouble and struggling and they figured out how to get back on track. No, it wasn’t the greatest night from a gymnastics standpoint, but there was definitely positive things going on that will help us down the road.”

There were also plenty of highlights. Freshman Karina Muñoz captured three event titles and the All-Around title (39.350) in her first-ever run at all four events for the Hawkeyes. She also tied her career high, 9.850, on vault to tie for first place with her two teammates, seniors Linda Zivat and JerQuavia Henderson. A late lineup change also saw Muñoz make her season debut anchoring the beam lineup where she scored a 9.925 to tie with the artistic Adeline Kenlin for first place. Henderson won the floor title after posting a 9.925. Henderson was also named the Big Ten Co-Event Specialist of the Week, sharing the award with Ella Hodges of Ohio State. The honor is Henderson’s first of the season and the second of her career.

🪄Magic on the Floor Last night, JerQuavia Henderson earned the fourth 9.975* of her career on the event!💥💥💥 *𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘮 𝘙𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘥@qbaby03 | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/aFT6D0oPMe — Iowa Gymnastics (@IowaGymnastics) January 28, 2023

Also on the weekly awards front, Zivat was named the Big Ten Tri-Event Specialist of the Week during week 4, sharing the award with Naomi Morrison from Michigan and Mya Hooten from Minnesota. The honor is Zivat’s first of the season and the first of her career. Kenlin was also named the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week, sharing the award with Nikki Smith from Michigan State and Hannah Joyner from Rutgers. The honor is Kenlin’s first of the season and fifth of her career. She is the first Hawkeye to be named Gymnast of the Week since 2017 (Melissa Zurawski).