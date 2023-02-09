“For student-athletes across the Big Ten to get to have a sneak peek at the championship arena is a huge deal. I know many teams will tune in to support their fellow Big Ten teams, while also getting a feel for Xtream Arena, their big ten conference championship arena!” – Olivia Karas, 2019 AAI Award Finalist for University of Michigan and NCAA Gymnastics commentator
All Eyes On Iowa – Hawkeyes Host the Spartans at Xtream Arena
The Big Ten has all eyes on Iowa this weekend as the No. 17 Hawkeyes and No. 12 Michigan State Spartans face off in a regular season matchup in Xtream Arena – the home of this year’s Big Ten Championship.
Hosting a competition in an arena for the first time is definitely always a challenge but the opportunities it presents are endless and so exciting. It’s a huge opportunity for Iowa to be in Xtream Arena this weekend to say the least. Looking ahead, they’re excited to see the momentum a meet like this, in a setting like this, will generate on every level. At capacity, Xtream Arena seats 5,100, offering fans the perfect setting for an interactive, high-energy atmosphere to see all of the action.
As we’ve seen through week 5, programs across the country continue to set attendance records, fill the stands, and offer fans the ultimate experiences to see these extraordinary student-athletes live and up close. It’s amazing for them, and amazing for the sport. A win-win for everyone for sure.
We knew the 2023 NCAA season would be extraordinary, and every week teams are upping their game in every department. It’s been a season that so far has already exceeded our sky-high expectations. This weekend, as teams look to once again raise the bar, we’re ready for more and ready to make some noise.
And so without further ado, let’s get this party started with a look ahead to Iowa’s week 6 matchup with Michigan State!
So Far This Season
Following a bit of an up and down season so far, the Hawkeyes look ready to make strides back up the Big 10 and national rankings. And what better place to do it than in Xtream Arena? With lineups starting to gel, and team and individual successes building, Saturday afternoon’s 5 p.m. CT matchup against the Spartans could prove to be one of the best dual meet battles we’ve seen in the Big Ten all season, and definitely will provide a preview of some of the excitement we’ll see as teams head to Iowa for the conference championship in March.
Earlier this season, the Hawkeyes posted a 196.900 against the then No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes in Iowa’s first conference matchup of the year. The score tied for fifth-best in program history, with Ohio State getting the W, 197.225 -196.900. Iowa went on to score a 196.875 to tie with No. 18 Minnesota on January 27th, the seventh best team score in program history. On Monday night, they defeated No. 36 Nebraska, 196.475-195.300 with Iowa gymnasts placing in the top three in all events, and taking home first-place event titles in four of the five events.
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby was open about some of the team’s overall struggles against Nebraska, but she was also very quick to praise the places she saw the team’s leadership and determination shine through adversity. It’s something they’ll be counting on this weekend when the Spartans enter their arena for this mid-season showdown.
“Overall, I’m very proud of our team for not giving up tonight. They could have easily thrown in the towel after bars, and given in to the momentum that Nebraska created on their first event, but they didn’t. Tonight they taught themselves how to handle adversity. They recognized when they were in trouble and struggling and they figured out how to get back on track. No, it wasn’t the greatest night from a gymnastics standpoint, but there was definitely positive things going on that will help us down the road.”
There were also plenty of highlights. Freshman Karina Muñoz captured three event titles and the All-Around title (39.350) in her first-ever run at all four events for the Hawkeyes. She also tied her career high, 9.850, on vault to tie for first place with her two teammates, seniors Linda Zivat and JerQuavia Henderson. A late lineup change also saw Muñoz make her season debut anchoring the beam lineup where she scored a 9.925 to tie with the artistic Adeline Kenlin for first place. Henderson won the floor title after posting a 9.925. Henderson was also named the Big Ten Co-Event Specialist of the Week, sharing the award with Ella Hodges of Ohio State. The honor is Henderson’s first of the season and the second of her career.
Also on the weekly awards front, Zivat was named the Big Ten Tri-Event Specialist of the Week during week 4, sharing the award with Naomi Morrison from Michigan and Mya Hooten from Minnesota. The honor is Zivat’s first of the season and the first of her career. Kenlin was also named the Big Ten Gymnast of the Week, sharing the award with Nikki Smith from Michigan State and Hannah Joyner from Rutgers. The honor is Kenlin’s first of the season and fifth of her career. She is the first Hawkeye to be named Gymnast of the Week since 2017 (Melissa Zurawski).
Saturday Showdown
With early season jitters seemingly out of the way and some tough road trips chalked up to experience, now it’s all about looking ahead for the Hawkeyes, fighting to improve, filling the stands, and enjoying gymnastics at Xtream Arena this weekend.
It’s something Libby and her team is so ready to do. No doubt they’ll take the lessons learned so far this year to get stronger and propel themselves to the next level. And in anticipation of Big Tens heading their way next month, create a party atmosphere to go along with it.
Against the Spartans, Iowa will need to be ready to fire on all cylinders to get the win. A huge Hawkeye backing from the fans will also be key. After a record 9th place finish to close out a historic 2022 season, Michigan State shows no signs of slowing down. Led by 2022 NCAA individual qualifier Skyla Schulte and freshman phenom Nikki Smith (who has already been crowned Big 10 Freshman of the Week two times, and Co-Gymnast of the Week once this season), the Spartans started the season by breaking their season-opening team score record for the third consecutive year against Alabama.
The team then sent a huge statement when they edged out the then ranked No. 3 Michigan Wolverines for the first time since 2007. They did so in front of a sellout crowd.
“Knowing the tradition of that (Michigan) program, where they have been, where they have come from and what they have done in so many years – to know that we did that tonight is amazing,” said head coach Mike Rowe. “I’m so proud of the girls, my staff, and everybody.”
Last week, the Spartans improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 10 conference with a dominating performance against Penn State. The team’s 197.400 is the fourth highest score in program history and was supported by three incredible All-Around scores from Smith (39.450), Schulte (39.475) and Gabi Stephen, who posted a career best 39.575.
With a stacked lineup from start to finish and the ability to control their landings, the Spartans will be looking to remain undefeated in the Big 10 against the Hawkeyes.
Fill the Stands
Following the Hawkeyes first home meet against Minnesota, Coach Libby confirmed just how much the energy and support from the home fans plays into the team’s mindset, confidence and excitement. Having every seat filled is a huge motivating factor and helps fire up her athletes.
“Walking out here and seeing all the fans in the stands was an energizer,” she said. “It’s been hard on the road for our young team. This team is so good, and they don’t even know how good they are. We haven’t really had the hype from the crowd, so we created our own hype while we were away.”
She’s hoping the fans will bring that same hype to Xtream Arena on Saturday.
“We are coming home to compete in Xtream with the greatest fans in the country. When you have Hawkeye Nation backing you, that’s all you need to be motivated.”
Up Next!
Xtras!
- Inside Gymnastics Behind the Scenes Takeover on Saturday, Feb 11 @InsideGym
If You Go:
The meet is set to start at 5 p.m. (CT) with intros at 4:45. Fans are encouraged to wear black.
Xtream Arena powered by Mediacom is a multipurpose arena in Coralville, Iowa, that opened in September 2020. The main tenants of the arena are the Iowa Hawkeyes volleyball teams and the professional ice hockey team Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.
How to Watch:
Michigan State at Iowa 5 p.m. CT on BTN+
Photos courtesy of Iowa Gymnastics; Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
For More:
