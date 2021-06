Chiles made a big statement when she stepped onto the competition floor for the first time in over a year at the Winter Cup. The All-Around, vault, and floor titles—as well as a silver on beam—served as a friendly and very important reminder not to forget her name. At the GK U.S. Classic, Chiles proved Winter Cup wasn’t a fluke—this time finishing second in the All-Around to Biles. And in the Simone Biles era—silver is just as good as gold!

“I have had a great couple of meets,” Chiles said. “But I’m just trying to stay focused on myself and what I have to do when I step out onto the competition floor. Being prepared has helped my confidence, so I have to give credit to my coaches for that.”

As she prepares for the U.S. Championships, Chiles can no longer be overlooked. Her consistency and confidence coupled with her hard-working attitude, may just be exactly what team USA needs in Tokyo. And despite all the setbacks, in a matter of just two months, what started as a childhood dream could finally come to fruition—it’s looking more and more realistic.

“It is such a crazy feeling and sometimes I don’t even know how to act,” Chiles said. “It doesn’t feel real, but I’m excited to see where it goes.”

For now, she’s taking things one day at a time. “I used to think about [the Olympics] everyday, but now if I think about it too much it makes me nervous,” Chiles said. “So I just stay focused on what I am doing day to day.”

The biggest tests are still ahead. Up first comes the U.S. Championships in Fort Worth this week, followed by the Olympic Trials in St. Louis. The game plan for Chiles’ remains quite simple: “I want to fix all the little details and make sure to keep the same mindset.”

Nothing more. Nothing less. And if she does that—Jordan Chiles just might realize her Olympic dream.

Photo credits: Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics and John Cheng

