At the start of the Olympic cycle, Chiles placed second All-Around at the 2017 U.S. Championships, her very first championships as a senior. But when all was said and done, she was left off the World Championship team.

The next year she made her international debut at the Stuttgart World Cup where she finished third All-Around, followed by the Pacific Rim Championships where she brought home three gold medals (team, vault, and floor). However, when it came to naming the 2018 World Championship team, Chiles was once again left off.

Chiles knew if she wanted to reach her full potential, it was time to make a change. So, in 2019 she packed her bags and moved over 2,000 miles away to Spring, Texas to train alongside Simone Biles at her family’s world-class training facility, World Champions Centre.

With all eyes on Biles, Chiles worked equally as hard in the gym to refine her skills, but in the end, it wasn’t quite enough to make the World Championships team that year. For Chiles, being left off the Worlds team for the third consecutive year was a hard pill to swallow.

“I wouldn’t say it affected my confidence, but I did feel disappointed and hurt,” Chiles said. “I always felt ready, but I guess others felt it wasn’t the right time.”