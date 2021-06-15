Allan Bower: “Nothing Good Ever Comes Easy”

INSIDE: What made you want to pursue medicine as a career?

BOWER: My grandpa, on my mother’s side, was an ear, nose and throat specialist and I always really connected with him and admired all he stood for. I like helping people and making a difference in people’s lives. When I got to college, I just found that I really liked biology, biochemistry, chemistry, and anatomy. I thought it was all very interesting.

I also like chasing after challenges. Even if it doesn’t come as easily to me, I still feel like I can work hard and do well. I always want to challenge myself, and I see being a doctor as a lifelong challenge.

INSIDE: You’re currently facing another challenge, with a recent shoulder injury, suffered just a few weeks before U.S. Championships, how is that feeling now?

BOWER: It’s been pretty painful, and I’ve been doing a lot of rehab and icing, but at the end of the day when I was going through NCAA competition, I saw a lot of my teammates push through pain for their team. Even if things aren’t easy, I want to do the same thing for Team USA.

I want to be that guy they can count on to get it done, no matter what’s going on with me. Everybody at Trials is going through something—we’re all sore, tired, hurting in one way or another. I’m not going to let my shoulder be an excuse for why I can’t do it. It sucks that it happened, but there’s nothing I can do about it now. I’m not going to give up my dream due to a little bit of pain.

I told myself, ‘This is your shot. Your time. Don’t get in your head. Act like you want to be here because you don’t have much more time left.’

INSIDE: Is there any wiggle room in your retirement plan? After all, the 2021 World Championships are just a few months after the Games.

BOWER: I don’t know. I’ve put my fiancée through a lot. I’ve put my body through a lot. Never say never, but right now I’m dead set on the Olympics and how to get there, and part of that is not having a second option in my mind. I’m just completely focused on one thing. I don’t want that mindset of, ‘Well, if…’ going in. But, you know, we’ll see.

I love gymnastics, and I’ve done it my entire life, but I think I’m ready to move on to a different chapter. I’m very thankful to Mark for giving me the opportunity because I don’t think I’d be here without everything I learned as an NCAA gymnast. I’m thankful to my family, and everyone who has believed in me. I’m just very, very thankful for everything, including that there’s only two more weeks until Olympic Trials [laughs].

INSIDE: You’ve earned a reputation for being consistent, under just about any circumstance. How do you pull that off?

BOWER: Like I’ve been telling the OU guys…No one wants to see you fail. Perform like you expect to succeed. And I try and hold myself to that same standard.

When I’m cold, and sore, and tired, and everything else a gymnast is; When I’ve been waiting what feels like forever, I just try and calm down by reminding myself how I always hit this set in practice. How it’s no different than every other time I’ve raised my hand to do this routine. That my body knows what to do.

To be honest, I like those pressure situations. They give me energy, get the adrenaline going. Everything is a little bit easier for me when I’m under stress.

INSIDE: Do you ever get tired of being known as Mr. Consistent?

BOWER: Sometimes I wish I could be that athlete that blows everybody away with one spectacular trick or routine, but hopefully my consistency can be what blows everybody away, knowing that they can rely on me. I’m proud that high pressure situations are where I shine the most.

INSIDE: After being so close, so many times, what would it mean to you to make this Olympic team?

BOWER: It would be unbelievable. It would just be—I don’t even have the words. I mean, after being alternate three times, it would just mean the absolute world to me. It would justify all this hard work, and all these years of sacrifice. My sacrifices, my family’s sacrifices, my fiancée’s. Everything I’ve done, everything everyone has done to help me. It would just be a great way to end my entire career.

I’ve wanted to compete at the Olympic Games since I knew they existed. That’s always been my dream. If I’m able to go out there and compete for the U.S. in the sport that I love—Nothing would mean more.

INSIDE: And if it happens again, if you’re named an alternate for the Tokyo team?

BOWER: I mean, it’s never fun being the alternate, but it’s a necessary position. Obviously, I want to be on the competing team, but if anything does happen, I know I’m 100% ready to go and represent my country to be the best of my ability. It’s a hard position to be in, but at the end of the day my experiences have motivated me to get back in the gym and start working harder. Hopefully hard enough that I can go out and prove I deserve to compete on the team.