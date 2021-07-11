So, let’s get this straight. Top 5 on 5 events. Top 5 in the All-Around at Championships. Top 7 at Olympic Trials. Named to the group of 10 for the Olympic Games. Representing your country as a replacement athlete. Called upon to be ready to go in at a moment’s notice. Yet no room in the 12 funded team positions from USA Gymnastics? No room at the World Team Camp and Trials? Wow.

All of this is set against a backdrop where USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung says that her focus and her mission is to put athlete’s first. It’s inconceivable that you could name an athlete as one of the ten gymnasts you are sending to Japan to the Olympic Games yet offer them no support. USAG has always been able to count on Allan. He cannot say the same of them. And what about Paul Juda, who actually earned silver internationally to actually get a +1 Olympic berth for Team USA, but was also denied funding (more on that separately to come).

[Note: Inside Gymnastics sent an email directly to Leung and a media representative of USAG requesting response to the Bower situation. The communications representative responded, “We’re taking a look at this now,” but we have not received anything since. We will update this story once we do.]

It was Williams who exposed Bower’s situation in great detail. “Nothing that has happened could be reasonably seen as ‘athlete-centric,’ he wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Williams, after a “strenuous and lengthy complaint,” Bower was awarded funding only for the next two months to cover his expenses through Tokyo. The original intention was to have him train for Team USA without any support or future competitive goal in mind.

Bower thought about not coming forward to speak on the situation, but felt it important not only for himself, but athletes in the future. “At the end of the day, I really just don’t want this situation to happen to another kid that’s coming up that has that Olympic dream,” he says, voice trembling. “And. Yeah. If I could just prevent this from happening to anybody else.”

“As a parent it is so frustrating and disheartening to see your child go through this,” Bower’s mother Jane, a former Nebraska gymnast, said. “Allan has done everything asked of him and has loved the sport despite the ups and downs he has experienced. As parents you teach your kids that if you do the work, respect the process, you will be rewarded… I feel for any athlete that is treated this way. I pray that future gymnasts under this committee will not have to experience this emotional [rollercoaster] of being so excited one day to qualify to go to the Olympics and then told the next day that despite your hard work, dedication, consistency, humble attitude, love of the sport, top 7 or above finish, that what you have done for the last 20 years of your life to get to this point will not be recognized.”

The move has national team members, past and present, frustrated with USA Gymnastics. “Absolutely mind blown by this,” former National Team member Sean Melton wrote of the situation. “Allan has been the most consistent competitor I’ve ever been around. Almost two decades in the USA program and to see him get treated like this hurts. Knowing Allan, he is going to keep moving forward and be the most prepared for Tokyo despite all of this nonsense. There is no explanation that can make this okay. One of the greatest competitors and even better guy outside of the gym.”

2021 Olympian Sam Mikulak shared William’s post where he detailed the situation and remarked, “Being an alternate is tough. 4 times is even harder. Then to be cut. That’s cold.”

Even USA Today columnist Nancy Armour tweeted, “This letter from [Coach Mark Williams] is extraordinary. First, kudos to him for speaking out for his athlete. Second, what the what??? USAG’s mantra has been “athlete-centric,” and this…ain’t it.”

“7th at the Olympic Trials and not funded!?! Come on MPC you are better then this!” 2004 Olympian Guard Young wrote.

“This is so unacceptable,” Simone Biles said on her Instagram Story of the situation.

“I’m that first guy out of everything. And I’m kind of, like, left out of the loop,” Bower says. “I’ve talked to a bunch of the guys on the actual Olympic team and some of the alternates, and there’s been multiple Olympians that have reached out to me like, is this a mistake? How is this acceptable? How do they come to this decision?” Bower told us. “And it’s heartbreaking and just a lot of people are confused. I’m confused. It’s just very sad.”

Despite the sadness and frustration, in typical Bower fashion, he plans to soldier on and says he will be absolutely ready to go if called upon. “I was very happy with how the competition went [at the recent training camp], how my training was and how our team looked and performed. So, I’m excited for what’s to come next week, heading to Tokyo. We leave on Thursday, July 15… It’s just kind of like I pretend that I’m actually competing. I try to just do exactly what I would do leading up to the day of the competition and just put myself in that mindset.”

“From the earliest time that I can even think of, when I was competing out at 5 or 6 years-old, I would watch some of the guys on TV [at the Olympics] and just be like, ‘Man, that’s exactly what I want to do when I get older!’ Bower told us. “I wanted to compete at the Olympic Games and represent my country and the sport that I love. So from the very beginning of my career has always been a dream of mine.”