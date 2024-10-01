01 Oct All Levels, Every Budget “Why I Chose OZONE” Presented by OZONE Leotards
Sponsored Content
“Why I Chose OZONE” Presented by OZONE Leotards
Over the next year, we’ll be celebrating innovation and excellence in gymnastics, presented by OZONE Leotards. The company offers top-quality products that are perfect for gymnasts at every level. And OZONE is now a global company as well, servicing customers worldwide, including outfitting the Brazilian National Team that just won Bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games!
This month we’re featuring “All Levels Every Budget” focusing on outfitting entire programs from Elite to Xcel from head to toe! OZONE spoke with Hopes & Dreams Gymnastics on their process with sales advisor Lauren Stevens, who also offers her own insight and experience on what goes into designing for an entire program.
Visit ozoneleos.com or email international@ozoneleos.com for more information!
Photo credit: Lloyd Smith
The Club Perspective from Hopes & Dreams Gymnastics
Talk a little about the planning process for your program – how do you go about charting out your outfitting needs for the club?
We strive for quality in every aspect of our training and our apparel needs are no different. We used to spend countless hours on design, color selection and beyond; however, OZONE has made this process so much easier with their willingness to listen to our ideas, design with them in mind and to create individualized, quality leotards that stand out at every competition we attend! We design a new apparel line for our teams each and every year from Bronze all the way through Elite and OZONE has made this one of our favorite tasks each year!
The design process can be overwhelming for some. What have you learned through the years that has helped you in this area and how have you found it working with OZONE on the design side?
With OZONE, we have found that the design process is easier than ever before. OZONE has so many unique design options already and that has really allowed us to be inspired to create apparel that our athletes truly love. When we have an idea that most companies would shy away from, OZONE has gone above and beyond, even creating a one of a kind Harry Potter-themed leotard for one of our Elite Athletes! That always seem to have the same passion as we do for creating something unique and special!
Programs are now embracing a ‘head-to-toe’ approach to really have everything in sync from an apparel perspective. Is this something Hopes & Dreams has found to be helpful and successful?
The “Head to Toe” approach has saved us so much time and energy as well as money due to the coordination of the items, the design team knowing what our needs are and all facets of the apparel package being at the top of the quality spectrum. Now that we have the option to streamline this process it allows us to focus on the other details as we know this detail is handled by the professionals at OZONE!
For other club programs considering OZONE, what would you say to them about what it’s like to work with OZONE?
For other clubs considering OZONE, you cannot beat their look, quality and fit- our athletes truly love the way they feel in their apparel and our parents appreciate the constant compliments from others in the stands. Our rep has always been one step ahead of us and keeps us on track, reached out early and often while also making sure our needs are fully met! We have had very few minor issues with apparel items, but in those few instances, OZONE went the extra mile to recreate, fix and send back in record time leotards so that our athletes were ready to shine! The customer service and our individual rep make the OZONE experience feel like you are their only client, which in today’s world, seems rare and unique!
Anything else you’d like to share?
We are so thankful for OZONE, Lauren our Rep, and for the quality fit they help create. We have worked with so many companies in the past and this experience is the VIP experience we were looking for!
I’ve had the pleasure of working with Hopes & Dreams for the past three years, and it’s been an incredible experience. In our first year together, I took the time to really understand their style, preferences, and what they value most. It involved a lot of thoughtful back-and-forth communication to ensure they were completely satisfied with what we delivered. Now, with years of collaboration under our belt, I have a solid understanding of their tastes, which makes working together even more exciting. Our creative process is truly collaborative — sometimes they bring an idea to the table, and other times I get to introduce new concepts. The result is always a fun and rewarding exchange of ideas!
Talk a little about OZONE’s role in the design process in working with clubs like Hopes & Dreams.
The design process with Hopes & Dreams is a year-round collaboration that’s both creative and fun. I start early in the year, working on competitive leotards, practice leotards, and warm-ups for their elite gymnast, Lila Richardson. I love asking Lila for her input and then getting creative with her ideas.
For the club, Hopes & Dreams orders a new apparel package every year, and since they don’t have a set gym color, every design is unique. In the summer, I work with owners John and Chelsea Davis to develop the year’s look, often drawing inspiration from Lila’s designs. We typically start with the upper-level leotard and then create a coordinating tank version, warm-ups, backpacks, and a lower-cost competition leotard for their Bronze team.
Two of the most fun projects are designing custom red and green leotards for their holiday in-house competition and creating pink tank leotards for their Pink Ribbon meet. It’s always exciting to see all the designs come together!
OZONE is known for having options that work for clubs of any sizes and varying budgets. You really have a range of products for all needs, correct?
Absolutely! One of the best parts of being a sales advisor for OZONE is the wide range of options we offer for competitive leotards and warm-ups at all price points. I’ve worked with gyms that have budgets ranging from $50 to $600 for a competitive leotard, and what I love most is seeing how even those with smaller budgets are able to find stunning designs that fit their needs.
One of my favorite moments is when I work with a new customer who’s nervous about pricing because they’ve had experiences with other companies where adding more than 100 crystals sends the price over $300. I love seeing their surprise when they realize they can get a gorgeous leotard with thousands of crystals that fits within their budget!
How do you ensure that a program has everything it needs for every level – from Xcel through Elite?
When I start working with a new club, one of the first things I do is ask about everything they’ll need for the season—whether it’s different leotards for each level, warm-ups, backpacks, or more. I always make sure to highlight our fantastic offer where gyms receive a free custom sublimated practice leotard when they purchase a competitive leotard, warm-ups, and a backpack! Once I have a clear understanding of their needs for the season, I dive into creating design ideas that fit perfectly within their budget.
Are there any key trends you’re seeing for the upcoming season?
When it comes to sales trends, I’ve noticed that gyms, like Hopes & Dreams, love being able to source everything they need from one company. It streamlines the entire process, eliminating the hassle of managing multiple orders from different vendors. That’s why I’m especially excited about our merger with TURN for men’s apparel—it solidifies our position as the ultimate one-stop shop for custom gymnastics apparel!
For design trends, leotards with sleek, simple designs paired with an abundance of dazzling crystals have become incredibly popular! Many of the clubs I work with are opting for one or two base colors, allowing the crystals to truly shine and create a stunning look. For warm-ups, oversized jackets have been trending for a while, and OZONE offers a great selection of windbreaker-style jackets that pair perfectly with our new buttery-soft leggings or flare pants. The combination looks fantastic and is a big hit with teams!
For a program that hasn’t worked with OZONE in the past, what is the best way for them to inquire for more on OZONE and its offerings?
The best way for new customers to inquire about OZONE is by contacting their sales advisor! Simply visit ozoneleos.com and click on “Find Your Advisor” at the bottom of the page. There, you’ll find the advisor for your region along with their contact details. Don’t hesitate to reach out—they’ll be thrilled to answer your questions and share all the amazing options OZONE has to offer!
