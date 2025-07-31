All Eyes On The Big Easy

By Christy Sandmaier and Nate Salsman

The last time New Orleans hosted the U.S. Championships was in 1995 when three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger and 1996 Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu captured the men’s and women’s All-Around crowns. In 2025 new stars will emerge, new champions will be crowned, and history will be written as the next generation of Team USA begins their journey toward a lifelong Olympic dream. Now is their time to shine and write a few headlines of their own. Because as the song goes, “the best time’s right now.”

With the allure of a home Olympics in LA 2028 beaming on the horizon, the road to the Games promises to be brilliantly star-studded with every twist and turn imaginable. And it all begins in New Orleans at the Xfinity U.S. Championships! On the line: National titles and National Team spots from which the roster for the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, will ultimately be selected! For the 2024 Olympians in the field, a new journey begins here as well. The Olympic hype and Team USA’s historic achievements in Paris have calmed just a bit, though the magic and memories burn bright. They have undoubtedly inspired a new roster of talent and further fueled the dreams of those who have been there, or who maybe just missed. Re-focused and re-charged, it’s Go Time!

Without nine-time U.S. All-Around Champion Simone Biles on the floor this year, the top of the podium is wide open. Primed for the spotlight is 2024 Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera. Once the youngest of the group, she’s now the veteran of the team and told us earlier this year she’d love to be “one of the best in the world” as her starting point on the way to LA. Rivera struggled on bars and beam at the U.S. Classic but certainly remains a contender. Presumably joining Rivera in the race for the top spots in Jakarta could be Olympic alternates Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, and Tiana Sumanasekera. With experience and stacked resumes, all three could make a run for the senior title in New Orleans if they compete all four events. Wong opted to compete bars and beam only at the recent U.S. Classic, while Sumansekera sat out the event in order to allow an ankle injury sustained at the Pan American Championships a little more time to heal. Roberson had a tremendous competition at the U.S. Classic and has the momentum right now to be in contention.

Already this season we’ve seen new faces emerge on the women’s senior scene, with WOGA’s Claire Pease taking gold at the U.S. Classic, followed by Simone Rose in second, with Roberson third. Pease, who is in her first year as a senior Elite, seems to have that “it” quality that combines both grace and power, while showing a laser-focus in competition. She came into the Classic a bit under the radar, but competed through each event with ease recording a 14.050 on vault and taking home gold on the event with a 13.575 average. If Pease has a strong showing at Championships, she could very well set herself up for a trip to her very first World Championships.

Back on the Elite scene following her freshman season as a Florida Gator, most likely on two events to start, will be Skye Blakely. After placing second at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships, Blakely was in perfect position for Paris until a heartbreaking Achilles tear during podium training at Trials ended her Olympic dream. “I want to take my time. All-Around would be cool, but I also know that, first and foremost, I want to feel good and I want my body to be healthy. So if that’s just bars and beam, I think that’s already a great accomplishment for myself,” Blakely told us in May. Blakely sat out U.S. Classic, but her petition to Championships was accepted, and we’re excited to see what she can accomplish in New Orleans.

With successful outings at Winter Cup, on the World Cup circuit, and at Pan American Championships, look for Jayla Hang, Rose, Dulcy Caylor, Ashlee Sullivan, Pease, Gabrielle Hardie, and Nola Matthews to possibly make their moves in New Orleans. Hang captured the 2025 Pan American Championships All-Around title and could very well emerge as a star in the Big Easy. She competed bars and beam at Classic, and is excited to get back on the floor and compete all four events in New Orleans. We also have our eyes on Reese Esponda, who took gold on floor at U.S. Classic, after competing in Session 1 of two, with some of the best tumbling in the business. Her WCC teammate, Brooke Pierson, placed 4th in the All-Around at Classic, so keep an eye on her as well!

Notably, question marks currently surround the Elite competitive status of Shilese Jones, but what a joy it was to see her on the floor coaching at the Hopes Championships! After racking up six world medals, Jones entered 2024 as a near lock to make the Olympic Team. A devastating injury at the Olympic Trials took her out of contention and Jones had another surgery in the spring. However, she posted a video of her performing a layout Jaeger on bars and it appears there’s still a fire there to compete and challenge herself. It could be just a matter of where and when for Jones, because she certainly has the star-power, talent and resume to win any event she enters.

Also of note: injuries will prevent Madray Johnson (shoulder) and Zoey Molomo (knee) from competing at U.S. Championships in 2025.

Overall, the lineup for the 2025 Championships features an exciting mix of Olympic stars, new faces, and familiar headliners, all of whom will make for a thrilling competition in New Orleans. While the year after a Games is often a roster guessing game with no clearcut favorite to win, the athletes are ready to write new stories.

Here, we break down the field and take a closer look at the athletes we have on our ‘Must Watch’ list for New Orleans and beyond. The Road to LA is just heating up, and we’re right here for all of it! For our coverage of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships, follow us @InsideGym and right here on InsideGym.com!

