31 Jul All Eyes On The Big Easy! 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Women’s Preview!
All Eyes On The Big Easy
By Christy Sandmaier and Nate Salsman
The last time New Orleans hosted the U.S. Championships was in 1995 when three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger and 1996 Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu captured the men’s and women’s All-Around crowns. In 2025 new stars will emerge, new champions will be crowned, and history will be written as the next generation of Team USA begins their journey toward a lifelong Olympic dream. Now is their time to shine and write a few headlines of their own. Because as the song goes, “the best time’s right now.”
With the allure of a home Olympics in LA 2028 beaming on the horizon, the road to the Games promises to be brilliantly star-studded with every twist and turn imaginable. And it all begins in New Orleans at the Xfinity U.S. Championships! On the line: National titles and National Team spots from which the roster for the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, will ultimately be selected! For the 2024 Olympians in the field, a new journey begins here as well. The Olympic hype and Team USA’s historic achievements in Paris have calmed just a bit, though the magic and memories burn bright. They have undoubtedly inspired a new roster of talent and further fueled the dreams of those who have been there, or who maybe just missed. Re-focused and re-charged, it’s Go Time!
Without nine-time U.S. All-Around Champion Simone Biles on the floor this year, the top of the podium is wide open. Primed for the spotlight is 2024 Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera. Once the youngest of the group, she’s now the veteran of the team and told us earlier this year she’d love to be “one of the best in the world” as her starting point on the way to LA. Rivera struggled on bars and beam at the U.S. Classic but certainly remains a contender. Presumably joining Rivera in the race for the top spots in Jakarta could be Olympic alternates Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, and Tiana Sumanasekera. With experience and stacked resumes, all three could make a run for the senior title in New Orleans if they compete all four events. Wong opted to compete bars and beam only at the recent U.S. Classic, while Sumansekera sat out the event in order to allow an ankle injury sustained at the Pan American Championships a little more time to heal. Roberson had a tremendous competition at the U.S. Classic and has the momentum right now to be in contention.
Already this season we’ve seen new faces emerge on the women’s senior scene, with WOGA’s Claire Pease taking gold at the U.S. Classic, followed by Simone Rose in second, with Roberson third. Pease, who is in her first year as a senior Elite, seems to have that “it” quality that combines both grace and power, while showing a laser-focus in competition. She came into the Classic a bit under the radar, but competed through each event with ease recording a 14.050 on vault and taking home gold on the event with a 13.575 average. If Pease has a strong showing at Championships, she could very well set herself up for a trip to her very first World Championships.
Back on the Elite scene following her freshman season as a Florida Gator, most likely on two events to start, will be Skye Blakely. After placing second at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships, Blakely was in perfect position for Paris until a heartbreaking Achilles tear during podium training at Trials ended her Olympic dream. “I want to take my time. All-Around would be cool, but I also know that, first and foremost, I want to feel good and I want my body to be healthy. So if that’s just bars and beam, I think that’s already a great accomplishment for myself,” Blakely told us in May. Blakely sat out U.S. Classic, but her petition to Championships was accepted, and we’re excited to see what she can accomplish in New Orleans.
With successful outings at Winter Cup, on the World Cup circuit, and at Pan American Championships, look for Jayla Hang, Rose, Dulcy Caylor, Ashlee Sullivan, Pease, Gabrielle Hardie, and Nola Matthews to possibly make their moves in New Orleans. Hang captured the 2025 Pan American Championships All-Around title and could very well emerge as a star in the Big Easy. She competed bars and beam at Classic, and is excited to get back on the floor and compete all four events in New Orleans. We also have our eyes on Reese Esponda, who took gold on floor at U.S. Classic, after competing in Session 1 of two, with some of the best tumbling in the business. Her WCC teammate, Brooke Pierson, placed 4th in the All-Around at Classic, so keep an eye on her as well!
Notably, question marks currently surround the Elite competitive status of Shilese Jones, but what a joy it was to see her on the floor coaching at the Hopes Championships! After racking up six world medals, Jones entered 2024 as a near lock to make the Olympic Team. A devastating injury at the Olympic Trials took her out of contention and Jones had another surgery in the spring. However, she posted a video of her performing a layout Jaeger on bars and it appears there’s still a fire there to compete and challenge herself. It could be just a matter of where and when for Jones, because she certainly has the star-power, talent and resume to win any event she enters.
Also of note: injuries will prevent Madray Johnson (shoulder) and Zoey Molomo (knee) from competing at U.S. Championships in 2025.
Overall, the lineup for the 2025 Championships features an exciting mix of Olympic stars, new faces, and familiar headliners, all of whom will make for a thrilling competition in New Orleans. While the year after a Games is often a roster guessing game with no clearcut favorite to win, the athletes are ready to write new stories.
Here, we break down the field and take a closer look at the athletes we have on our ‘Must Watch’ list for New Orleans and beyond. The Road to LA is just heating up, and we’re right here for all of it! For our coverage of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships, follow us @InsideGym and right here on InsideGym.com!
Coming Soon! Our 2025 Xfinity Gymnastics Championships Senior Men’s Preview
Scroll for our Inside Gymnastics preview, plus roster updates and links on how to watch!
Schedule + Links To Watch (subject to change)
Jr. Men – 1:30 p.m. CT – Start List
Sr. Men – 7:00 p.m. CT – Start List
Friday, August 8
Jr. Women – 1:45 p.m. CT
Sr. Women – 6:45 p.m. CT
Saturday, August 9
Jr. Men – 12:00 p.m. CT – Start List
Sr. Men – 5:30 p.m. CT
Sunday, August 10
TV Broadcast Info
The Roster
as of July 23, 2025
Who We’re Watching!
For a complete roster, Click Here!
SKYE BLAKELY
WOGA/University of Florida
Hometown: Frisco, TX Birthday: February 4, 2005
NCAA: University of Florida Sophomore
The Comeback! Skye Blakely enters this year’s Championships as the reigning All-Around silver medalist. However, after an Achilles tear at the Olympic Trials took her out of the running for the 2024 team, she’s been on the road to recovery. Following the 2024 Elite season, Blakely moved to Florida to compete for the Gators, where she was a staple in the bars’ lineup. Now Blakely’s back on the Elite scene, where she is focused on taking things slow and doing gymnastics for herself, with her main goal of ending 2025 happy and healthy. “I don’t want to rush,” Blakely said. “I want to take my time, All-Around would be cool, but I also know that, first and foremost, I want to feel good and I want my body to be healthy. So if that’s just bars and beam, I think that’s already a great accomplishment for myself. So right now, those are the two events that I’m really working on and getting back on, and I think floor and vault will be later, whenever I decide it’s time for my foot to be pushed in that way.”
DULCY CAYLOR
WCC
Hometown: Spring, TX Birthday: December 9, 2007
NCAA: Committted to the University of Florida
Dulcy Caylor hit the ground running in 2025! She’s followed up on the success she had in 2024, where she made it all the way to the Olympic Trials. Caylor has been well-traveled in 2025, taking a trip to Italy for the Jesolo Trophy where she helped Team USA to silver, and to Panama for the Pan American Championships where they won team gold. One of the goals for Caylor is to continue to build her name this season, hopefully leading to a run for LA 2028. Watch out especially for her powerful double-twisting Yurchenko on vault, her unique second tumbling pass on floor, and her form on every event! “Of course, there’s things I wanted to fix after Classics, but overall, I’m happy with my bars and my vault, and just adding in new start values. Heading into Championships, I really just want to be as clean and as confident as I can,” Caylor told us.
Look for our story on Dulcy Caylor coming soon to InsideGym.com!
REESE ESPONDA
WCC
Hometown: Helena, MT Birthday: October 28, 2008
Question marks surrounded Reese Esponda heading into Classic due to her being notably absent from major competitions. But once she hit the floor in Chicago, it’s like she never left! “I had so much fun!” she told us. Not only did Esponda display her signature difficulty including a double-double and double layout, along with a front half to immediate double tuck on floor, and improved bars and beam, she placed 5th in the All-Around and won floor after competing in the first of two session for the senior women! She might still be dark horse in New Orleans, but she can definitely contend for podium positions (she’ll want to improve on her vault landing from Classic to Championships) and put herself in the conversation for Worlds with a consistent showing and another standout performance on floor.
Jayla Hang
Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Hometown: Bellevue, WA Birthday: January 9, 2008
NCAA: Committed to University of Florida
Rising Star! Every time Jayla Hang has competed so far in 2025, she seems to be better than before, building momentum at each event with a new-found confidence. Hang has already stacked quite the resume this year—she became the World Cup Series floor champion! She also competed at the Pan American Championships where she won six medals including a gold in the All-Around, recording a 55.666, the highest All-Around total of any American gymnast in 2025, making her an early favorite for 2025 National Champion! After taking time to rest and recover after a long international season and only doing bars and beam at Classic, expect a refreshed and recharged Hang to contend for titles in New Orleans!
Gabrielle Hardie
Twin City Twisters
Hometown: Sioux Falls, SD Birthday: November 19, 2009
Newcomer alert! Gabrielle Hardie impressed the gymnastics world at the Pan American Championships where she took home three medals in her first senior international competition including gold with the team and on bars, and a bronze on floor! She may not have the most challenging routines in the field (for now), but her beautiful execution makes up for the loss in difficulty! Hardie will certainly be a contender for a spot on the National Team and will be one to watch in the years to come! Hardie told Inside Gymnastics after Classic, “I am most proud of being selected to go on a senior international assignment to Pan Ams. At Championships, I am looking forward to being able to compete again in such a highly energized atmosphere!”
MYLI LEW
San Mateo Gymnastics
Hometown: Belmont, CA Birthday: February 12, 2007
NCAA: Committed to the University of Michigan
So many gymnastics fans have been waiting to see Myli Lew’s potential realized. She made her senior debut in 2023 with a successful U.S. Championship performance and showcased upgrades at the 2024 American Classic. Lew looked to be a dark horse going forward until injuries took her out of the rest of the season. She returned at the 2025 American Classic with slightly watered-down difficulty, but she’s a star on bars and beam and can put herself in the conversation for event titles and the World Team selection camp with upgrades. Lew was named the bars champion at the U.S. Classic, though it was later reported and confirmed by GymCastic that a judging error had been made—Lew performed two Maloneys and should have only received credit for one.
NOLA Matthews
Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Hometown: Gilroy, CA Birthday: September 20, 2006
NCAA: Committed to UCLA
The artistry queen is back in town! 2025 Winter Cup floor champion Nola Matthews is best known for her expressive and unique choreography on the event, and this year she has a brand new floor routine to showcase her brilliant artistry! Matthews has had a strong 2025 so far. She helped Team USA to a gold medal at the DTB Mixed Cup and won gold on floor exercise at the Varna World Challenge Cup. Matthews also shines on bars where she scored a 13.3 at the U.S. Classic. Twice named USA Gymnastics’ Sportswoman of the Year (as voted by her teammates), we can’t wait for the show she’s sure to bring to New Orleans!
Claire Pease
WOGA
Hometown: Sunnyvale, TX Birthday: January 5, 2009
New Kid On the Block. First-year senior and now the U.S. Classic All-Around Champion, Claire Pease has been a breakout star in 2025! At the Antalya World Cup, she took home a medal on each event! She brings beautiful lines on bars and beam, and has been on a steady climb this entire year. She combines great difficulty and execution on bars that could make her a medal contender on the event! If she can meet the moment once again, Pease could make some serious noise in New Orleans and set herself up for Worlds in October!
BROOKE PIERSON
World Champions Centre
Hometown: Spring, TX Birthday: October 16, 2006
NCAA: Committed to the University of Georgia
As the 2025 Winter Cup silver medalist on bars, Brooke Pierson is back on the senior scene making waves. She placed 4th in the All-Around after competing the first of two sessions at the U.S. Classic, and after such an up and down career as a senior, it was wonderful to see her have such a solid outing in Chicago! Earlier this year Pierson switched her NCAA committment from Clemson to Georgia, and with momentum seemingly on her side again, we can’t wait to see what she does in New Orleans! Pierson told us right before Championships that she had so much fun at Classic and “cannot wait to be at Championships with all of my teammates in such an amazing environment!” She also noted she’s “excited to be at UGA, meet new people and compete with such a fun team.”
Hezly Rivera
WOGA
Hometown: Oradell, NJ Birthday: June 6, 2008
NCAA: Committed to LSU
Olympic Champion in the house! Hezly Rivera is coming off a dream 2024 season where she was a member of the Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. team. The experience gave Rivera confidence heading into 2025, along with a new set of goals. She eased into 2025, making her All-Around debut at the Pan American Championships, where she helped Team USA to gold, and won bronze in the All-Around and on beam. At the U.S. Classic, she seemed to struggle with her confidence and endurance with falls on both bars and beam (she said it was more of mental game than physical following the meet) and she’ll certainly want to prove to everyone in New Orleans she’s still a contender for the 2025 World team.
The year after an Olympic Games is always a challenge for any athlete who’s been through the pressure-cooker of the quad. Rivera went from Olympic rookie to veteran overnight and has been in the spotlight ever since.
Of her Olympic Trials experience and what she learned last year, she told us, “Honestly, I felt like the underdog,” Rivera said. “For me, this was a competition where I was getting more experience, and I was able to compete in front of this crowd and compete at Olympic Trials. That’s been one of my goals ever since I was a young girl. Just being there, I was super happy and enjoying the moment, but, also, I was just doing my job. [I knew] what I do in the gym is what I’m going to try to do here. Not do anything better, not do anything less. Just do what I always do. Be normal. Because when I do my normal, everything will be fine and everything will fall into place.”
What fell into place at Trials was magical, and one of the strongest and most incredible meets of her career. She placed first on beam (tied with Joscelyn Roberson), and fifth in the All-Around. Still, Rivera remained humble as ever and didn’t think it would be enough to make the team. “After I finished my vault, I came off, and I thought I probably made alternate,” she said. “I did my job. I was so happy with my performance.”
Paris was a dream come true and with that experience, Rivera offered this perspective: “Being so young and doing an Elite sport at the Olympic level is absolutely crazy. So I was just trying to soak it all in and enjoy the moment, but also stay confident in myself. It’s all muscle memory. It’s all there, and I just need to do my normal gymnastics all the time. When I have confidence, I know I can do all of it.
“Over the next four years, I would like to make the 2025 Worlds and 2026, 2027, and, obviously, the 2028 Olympics,” Rivera said. “I also really want to be one of the best in the world, so I’m continuing to work on that and just to work hard in the gym. I’d also like to compete at Championships and possibly get first place, you know, just win Championships.”
As Rivera’s 2025 plan and going forward is put in place, she continues to draw inspiration from her Olympic teammates who competed at multiple Olympic Games well into their twenties. She knows that because of them, there are no limits on her career and what she can accomplish.
“It definitely has inspired me because now I’m more motivated than ever to go back to my second Olympics, which is absolutely insane to say,” she said. “Just looking back and seeing these amazing athletes go to multiple Olympic Games and World Championships really is pushing me, and I’m able to push my limits and see what I’m capable of.”
In New Orleans, Rivera just needs to trust herself and her training, and do her gymnastics her way. If she does, there’s no doubt she’ll be back and ready to challenge for the top.
JOSCELYN ROBERSON
Arkansas
Hometown: Texarkana, TX Birthday: February 8, 2006
NCAA: University of Arkansas Sophomore
Ready to lead! Joscelyn Roberson’s 2025 Elite debut was highly anticipated. Last year, she had the meet of her life at Olympic Trials where she earned an alternate spot on the Olympic team. She’s coming off a strong freshman debut at the University of Arkansas, and will bring difficulty across vault, beam, and floor. With more time to work on execution in college, her bars have also seen an improvement. Should Roberson, who’s becoming more and more comfortable as a role model in the spot, be able to put all four events together, she could make a run at her first National All-Around podium (or title!) and we know she’ll be a fan-favorite and top contender as she heads into New Orleans! At Classic, where she was coached by Chris Brooks, Roberson took third in the All-Around, and had a blast doing it. We’re so excited to see where 2025 and beyond takes her.
Simone Rose
Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Hometown: Sammamish, WA Birthday: July 9, 2008
NCAA: Committed to the University of Florida
The Gamer. Since competing at Olympic Trials, Simone Rose has been on a steady trajectory to the top! She opened 2025 with a bronze medal in the All-Around at Winter Cup and was selected to compete at the DTB Mixed Cup in Germany where she won team gold! Following that event, she competed at the Jesolo Trophy where she won silver with the team and on bars. Watch for upgraded bar work, incredible performance quality on floor, and major upgrades such as a double twisting Yurchenko on vault, new bar connections and a whip + double tuck + front punch on floor! Rose always brings her signature personality and performance quality in her floor routines which always leaves us with a smile. A second place All-Around finish at Classic had to boost her confidence even more and Rose is ready to remind everyone once again just how much of a World team contender she is. Rose has also proved herself something of a gamer—she struggled throughout podium training at Classic, especially on bars, but once the spotlight was on, Rose was ready.
IZZY STASSI
Gym X-Treme
Hometown: Delaware, OH Birthday: December 20, 2006
NCAA: Committed to the University of Oklahoma
Izzy Stassi was a star as a junior. In 2023, she competed at the Junior World Championships and helped Team USA win a silver medal. Stassi made her senior debut in 2024, but an injury limited her and kept her from qualifying for the U.S. National Championships. Now, Stassi is back in full force. At the American Classic in June, she finished second in the All-Around while winning vault and floor. She also showed a powerful double twisting double back on floor and always brings powerful gymnastics to each event! A fall off bars in warm ups at U.S. Classic kept her out of the competition as a precaution, so Stassi is sure to be ready to go in New Orleans!
Ashlee Sullivan
Metroplex Gymnastics
Hometown: Richardson, TX Birthday: December 20, 2006
NCAA: Committed to UCLA
Ashlee Sullivan has been on the rise in 2025! She took home All-Around gold at Winter Cup and helped Team USA to gold at the DTB Mixed Cup! She went on to compete at the Jesolo Trophy where she won team silver, and a bronze on vault and in the All-Around! Sullivan shines on beam and floor where she brings big difficulty. Sullivan switched her NCAA commitment from Michigan to UCLA this year, and should she hit her routines in New Orleans with confidence, she’ll certainly put herself in the conversation for a trip to Jakarta! Her beam routine at Classic was solid as a rock and with mistakes on floor and bars, she’ll be looking for redemption here.
Tiana Sumanasekera
WCC
Hometown: Pleasanton, CA Birthday: September 15, 2007
NCAA: Committed to UCLA
An alternate on the 2024 Olympic team and future UCLA Bruin, Tiana Sumanasekera began her 2025 season by helping Team USA to gold at the Pan American Championships, although she was limited to beam after sustaining a minor ankle injury on floor. Should Sumanasekera be fully healthy in she could certainly contend for multiple medals and a spot on her first World Championship team later this year. Be on the lookout for her powerful vault and dynamic beam, and an artistic floor routine that captivates the entire audience! After sitting out Classic to allow a little more time for her ankle to heal, we’re hoping to see Sumanasekera back contending for titles in New Orleans.
LEANNE WONG
University of Florida
Hometown: Overland Park, KS Birthday: September 20, 2003
NCAA: Graduated from the University of Florida
The CEO. 2021 World All-Around bronze medalist and two-time (2020 and 2024) Olympic alternate Leanne Wong is definitely a top contender in every competition she enters. If she’s anywhere near the level she was during the 2024 quad, she’ll be one of the favorites to win in the Big Easy at Championships, with fourth trip to Worlds a definite possibility. Wong just wrapped an incredible NCAA career at Florida, and brings a balance to each event that could carry her to massive success in 2025! She competed bars and beam at Classic, and debuted a new floor routine during podium training. She called Classic a “stepping stone” which makes us think she just might have some big plans on the horizon.
Alicia Zhou
Love Gymnastics
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas Birthday: December 8, 2007
NCAA: Committed to Stanford University
Alicia Zhou got her summer started in June at the American Classic where she won the All-Around and uneven bars. Zhou showcases smooth, clean gymnastics in each event. She’s also an extremely calm and consistent competitor. Zhou sat out most of the summer of 2024, making 2025 a bit of a comeback for her. During her time away from competition, she committed to compete for the Stanford Cardinal. She could make waves should she hit her routines in New Orleans. Zhou tied for 8th (with Harlow Buddendeck) in the All-Around at the U.S. Classic where her highest score came on bars (13.700).
Inside Gymnastics will continue to provide roster updates as we receive them!
Note: The recommendation as noted July 23, 2025 in the Women’s International Elite Committee Meeting regarding the National Team states: Recommendation that the top eight (8) senior athletes in the All-Around after two days of competition will be named to the National Team at the conclusion of the 2025 U.S. Championships. Additional funded slots may be selected for the National Team based on the needs of the National Team. The athlete must achieve the 2025 Qualification score (AA (52.00) 2-event, or 3-event) on one of the competition days. For more, Click Here.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
